10 Reasons Shenzhen Should Be Your Next Stop

Shenzhen is a city where futuristic skyscrapers stand beside serene natural landscapes, with world-class art installations just a short stroll from traditional markets.

So, whether you're already in town, or considering a quick hop-over from Hong Kong (or beyond), here are 10 reasons to make Shenzhen your next stop.

1. Red Ribbon Bridge

This sinuous red pathway winds through lush greenery, offering a peaceful retreat from the city's hustle and bustle.

The bridge in itself is a work of art, with its smooth curves and vibrant color contrasting beautifully with the surrounding nature, and can easily fill up a day exploring.



Image from Shenzhen Government Online

2. teamLab’s Digital Wonderland

Nestled in Futian District, the teamLab permanent exhibition is a sensory explosion that’s nothing short of magical.

Step inside, and you’re immediately surrounded by shifting lights, vibrant colors, and interactive installations that blur the lines between art and technology.

One moment, you’re standing in a room filled with floating flowers that seem to respond to your presence; the next, you’re walking through a field of digital waterfalls cascading down the walls.

Image from teamLab

3. Wutong Mountain & Nanshan Mountain

For those who crave the outdoors, Shenzhen offers fantastic hiking options showcasing the region’s natural beauty.

Wutong Shan, the highest peak in Shenzhen, is a challenging but rewarding hike that takes you through lush forests and streams. The summit offers breathtaking views over the city and the surrounding countryside, making the effort well worth it.

On the other side of town, Nanshan Mountain offers a shorter, less strenuous hike, but with equally stunning vistas of Shenzhen Bay.

Image from Instagram @jony.jty

4. Dafen Oil Painting Village



Tucked away in Longgang District, Dafen Oil Painting Village is a place where art lovers easily lose track of time.

As you wander through its narrow streets, you’re greeted by an explosion of color – walls adorned with everything from lifelike portraits to bold abstract works.

This isn’t just a tourist attraction; it’s a working artist’s village where you can watch painters practicing their craft, creating everything from classical reproductions to original contemporary pieces.

Image from Artsy

5. Dameisha Beach

Just a short drive from the city center, Dameisha Beach offers a slice of seaside paradise; the long stretch of sand is perfect for lounging, while the calm waters are ideal for a refreshing swim.

On weekends, the beach buzzes with activity, from beach volleyball to families enjoying picnics, yet there’s always a quiet spot if you prefer a more tranquil experience.

Image from El Mejor Blog de Viajes

6. Shenzhen’s Craft Beer Scene



Shenzhen might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of craft beer – and neither would China, if truth be told – but that’s changing fast.

The city is home to a thriving craft beer community, with standout bars like Jing-A, No.18, Craft Head, ET, and Bionic Brew leading the charge.

Craft Head is a must-visit for fruity beers and ciders, with their Life is Peachy, Lola Cola, and Ginja Ninja making you rethink what a cider can be.

Over at Bionic Brew in Nantou, you’ll find a laid-back, high-tech vibe – perfect for sampling small-batch brews like their subtly spiced Mandarin Wheat.

Bars like Jing-A and No. 18 Taproom, meanwhile, showcase the best the rest of the country has to offer.

Image from Bionic Brew

7. Electric City Beer Festival



On that note, once a year (usually the first weekend in November), Shenzhen turns into a craft beer lover’s paradise, with the Electric City Beer Festival – the largest of its kind in South China.

Held in a sprawling outdoor space, the festival is a celebration of all things beer; with over 300 brews from around China and beyond, there’s something for everyone.

The atmosphere is electric – literally – with live music, DJ sets, and a crowd that’s there to have a good time.

Image from Bionic Brew

8. World-Class Cocktails



For cocktail enthusiasts, Shenzhen offers a treasure trove of gems. Take A01, for example – their signature gin-based cocktails, like the Smoke & Mirrors, are layered with flavors that evolve with every sip.

Futian’s Bar SanYou tries (and succeeds) to explore how versatile and delicious baijiu can be (no, it's not just for getting drunk cheap and quick outside 7/11).

And for a touch of luxury, MO Bar at the Mandarin Oriental serves up sophisticated concoctions with a side of stunning views over the city skyline.

Image from MO Bar

9. Authentic Mexican Flavors



Here's one you weren't expecting – but Shenzhen's Tequila Coyotes serves up some of the best Mexican food this side of the Pacific.

The moment you step inside, you're greeted by the sizzling of fajitas and a familiar smell of freshly made in-house tortilla chips.

The menu is a fiesta in itself; think tender carnitas tacos, zesty ceviche, and rich and creamy guac.

And to drink? Try a refreshing frozen margarita or dive into their extensive tequila selection for a true taste of Mexico here in South China.

Image from Tequila Coyotes

10. Window of the World

Let’s be honest – Window of the World isn’t exactly the Louvre, but that’s part of its charm.

The quirky theme park is a hodgepodge of miniature replicas of famous landmarks from around the globe, all packed into a single, surreal experience.

Where else can you snap a selfie with the Eiffel Tower, explore the Pyramids, and take in the grandeur of the Taj Mahal all in one afternoon?

Image from China Discovery

[Cover Image via Get Your Guide]

