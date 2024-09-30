Hong Kong Welcomes Pair of Giant Pandas from Beijing

Hong Kong just rolled out the red carpet for two adorable new residents – a pair of giant pandas named An An and Ke Ke.



Their arrival at Ocean Park coincides with the recent birth of twin cubs, making headlines as Ying Ying, their proud mom, claims the title of the world's oldest first-time panda mother.

This dynamic duo marks the third panda pair sent from the Chinese mainland to the city since its 1997 handover. With their addition, Ocean Park now houses a delightful six pandas, including the twins' father, Le Le.

Ocean Park chairman Paulo Pong Kin-Yee highlighted the significant lineage, with these fluffy newcomers representing three generations of pandas in the park.

Chief Executive John Lee described An An, the five-year-old male, as a “sprightly, clever charmer,” while Ke Ke, also five, is a “climbing enthusiast with an adorably gentle nature.”

Hong Kong’s tourism community is buzzing with optimism, as the 'panda economy' is poised to attract eager visitors keen to catch a glimpse of the six furry residents.



Ocean Park has proudly hosted pandas since 1999, starting with An An and Jia Jia, who made waves when they first arrived.

Sadly, Jia Jia passed away in 2016 at the impressive age of 38, setting the Guinness World Record as the oldest panda in captivity.

While pandas typically roam the wild for 18 to 20 years, they can thrive in captivity for 30 years and older.



With the arrival of An An and Ke Ke, Hong Kong is gearing up for a delightful furry frenzy – so, let the panda party begin!

[Cover Image via @ Ocean Park Hong Kong]