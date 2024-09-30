  1. home
Hong Kong Disneyland Hike Prices Up to 13%

By Joseph McCarty, September 30, 2024

This past week, ticket prices for Hong Kong Disneyland have gotten a little more expensive.

Historically, prices have varied based on date tiers, but overall admission will now rise by 5-13% depending on the ticket.

The price of the cheapest Tier One adult ticket has jumped from HK$639 to HK$669, while Tier Four adult tickets are now priced at HK$939 each.

Additionally, the Magic Access membership Disney's annual pass will also increase, with prices rising between 3-13%. The Silver pass for adults will start at HK$1,568, while the Platinum pass will go up to HK$4,998.

It’s not all bad, though. To offset the ticket increases, Disney is offering a limited-time promo: customers who buy three or more Magic Access memberships in one transaction can receive a 15% discount, potentially saving up to HK$3,066.

Moreover, those purchasing three or four tickets at once can enjoy discounts of 20-24%.

Disney will continue to provide a 30% discount on one-day ticket tiers for guests with disabilities. The age threshold for senior tickets and senior Magic Access passes has also been lowered to 60.

Meanwhile, JoyYou cardholders can still purchase one-day tickets to Hong Kong Disneyland for a special price of HK$100.

[Cover Image via Hong Kong Tourism Board]

