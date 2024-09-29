Hong Kong Expects 10 Million National Holiday Border Crossings

Hong Kong’s Immigration Department announced this week that approximately 10.03 million passengers are projected to transit through Hong Kong (via sea, land, and air) during the National Day holiday period, with land crossings to mainland China anticipated to experience significant congestion.

On National Day itself, the volume of outbound and inbound passengers using land crossings is expected to peak, as it marks the first official day of the holiday and the only day recognized as a national holiday in Hong Kong – compared to the seven days celebrated in the mainland.

Specifically, around 523,000 outbound passengers and 632,000 inbound passengers are expected on that day.

Passenger traffic is projected to reach a daily average of about 208,000 travelers at the Lo Wu Control Point, while the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line Control Point is anticipated to handle around 185,000 passengers, and the Shenzhen Bay Control Point is forecasted for approximately 118,000 passengers.

To manage the expected heavy traffic during the festive period, the Immigration Department has minimized leave for frontline officers to facilitate flexible deployment and the operation of additional clearance counters and kiosks. Extra security personnel will also be assigned to assist with crowd management.

“To avoid congestion and a longer than usual waiting time for immigration clearance, the [Immigration Department] advises all land boundary passengers to plan in advance, avoid making their journeys during busy periods, and keep track of radio and TV broadcasts on traffic conditions at various control points,” stated a department spokesperson.

Travelers can check current waiting times at border crossings via the Immigration Department’s website and mobile app.

[Images via Google]

