T+ Tickets: Dental Care, Parties, Concerts + More!

Based on the tragic fate of legendary Austrian Empress Elisabeth – the mythical and celebrated "Sisi" – the musical ELISABETH, with a book and lyrics by Michael Kunze and music and orchestrations by Sylvester Levay, told from the mouth of her convicted murderer, recounts the enthralling tale of her fatal, lifelong love affair with Death, heralding the decline of the Habsburg Empire.



With more than 20 top-class actors and actresses, accompanied by an orchestra, and featuring the original costumes, the staged concert version of the successful German-language musical will be staged by Lion Entertainment, licensed by the original production company Vereinigte Bühnen Wien. This brand-new production shall bring again a feast for the eye and ear to the Chinese audience after a decade of absence.

Price: from RMB380

*Performed in German with Chinese subtitle

September 26 - 30, from 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号广州大剧院

Dare 2 Wear - Discover New Galaxies

Join The Happy Monk & Hopeful Hearts Guangzhou for an unforgettable night at the "Dare 2 Wear - Discover New Galaxies" party! Immerse yourself in a cosmic carnival-adventure and dress up as your favorite interstellar character.



All Proceeds will benefit the Hopeful Hearts Guangzhou, a charity organization with the aim of raising funds to provide lifesaving heart surgeries for children from low-income Chinese families. So your night of adventure will also make a big difference! Don't miss out on this chance to party for a purpose - let's discover new galaxies together!

Price: RMB299/person

October 19, from 9pm

The Happy Monk Lumina, Unit 12-14, 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang Xi Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区侨光西路星寰广场5楼

Secret Garden Concert



Secret Garden made history by winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1995 with Nocturne, an entry that was more an instrumental piece than a song. In the 40-year history of this prestigious pan-European television extravaganza, an instrumental piece had never previously won. A piece so stylistically removed from the "European pop format" commonly associated with the song contest that the press stated: "Secret Garden has redefined the Eurovision Song Contest."



Secret Garden has since recorded 11 albums of their own music, maintaining a strong position as one of the top-selling artists on the Universal Classics & Jazz label – with 113 platinum albums worldwide and more than 3 billion streams on top of 5 million physical albums. A run of 311 weeks at the Billboard New Age charts solidifies their consistent popularity through their quarter of a century career starting with their Eurovision win in 1995.



Seize your chance to enjoy this amazing concert featuring all your favorite songs from Secret Garden!

Price: from RMB480

October 19, from 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号广州大剧院

Piano Recital by Ivo Pogorelich

This October, the Guangzhou Opera House will host an extraordinary event featuring the piano Maestro Ivo Pogorelich. Ivo Pogorelich, a pianist of legendary status, will perform masterpieces by Chopin, Schumann, Sibelius, and Schubert. The New York Times praised him, stating, "He alone is like a whole orchestra." Pogorelich's unique talent and innovative interpretations make him a standout figure in the classical music world.

Price: from RMB280

October 21, 7.30pm

*Each ticket can only be used by one person. No children under 1.2m will be admitted.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号广州大剧院

Modern Flamenco Sensation TRANSFORMACIÓN



One of Japan's most exciting modern piano flamenco bands, TRANSFORMACIÓN, is coming to Guangzhou on October 27.

Founded in 2020, the young the group has wowed audiences in Japan and Spain with their combination of sound effects and energetic dance, showing the fusion of stillness and movement, and the collision of tradition and innovation.



Pianist Anri Noguchi and flamenco guitarist Kojiro Tokunaga form the core of TRANSFORMACIÓN. They are completed by a number of talented artists, including flamenco dancer Ito Xiaomiao, percussionist Yanagi Yanagi and Endo Sadada on double bass. Together, they have created a unique musical style that blends tradition and modernity, East and West, and showcases the infinite possibilities of music.



Price: RMB280, Standard; RMB480, VIP

October 27, 4pm - 5pm, 7pm - 8pm



MAOLivehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 荔湾区恩宁路265号3层

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Concert

Musicians from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center present a vibrant string trio by Beethoven, written early in his career but foreshadowing the greatness to come, followed by Mendelssohn's youthful F-minor Piano Quartet. The program concludes with Dvořák's A-major Piano Quintet, a work of beauty and grandeur.



Founded in 1969, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS) brings the transcendent experience of great chamber music to more people than any other organization of its kind worldwide. Under the artistic leadership of cellist David Finckel and pianist Wu Han, the multi-generational and international performing artist roster of 140 of the world's finest chamber musicians enables CMS to present chamber music of every instrumentation, style, and historical period. Each season, CMS reaches a global audience with more than 150 performances and education programs in their home at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall and on tour with residencies worldwide.



CMS's tour to China is made possible by the generous support of US-China Cultural Institute in honor and memory of our dear friend Shirley Young.

November, 7.30pm

Duration: around 100 minutes

*Each ticket can only be used by one person. No children under 1.2m will be admitted.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号广州大剧院

Rebecca Das Musical Staged Concert



Two of the most successful authors of musicals in the German-speaking world Michael Kunze & Sylvester Levay have created another magnificent masterpiece. The spectacular production REBECCA, based on the world-famous novel by Daphne du Maurier, tells a romantic love story at Manderley Castle gradually develops into a gripping thriller with lots of intrigue and dark surprises.



The world-famous material, which was already nominated for 11 Oscars in Alfred Hitchcock's cinema version and only recently celebrated success in the Netflix remake, also guarantees a wonderful evening full of romance, dark secrets and eerie suspense in the legendary musical staged concert.



This production is a brand new semi-staged version concert, featuring over 20 talented actors and actresses accompanied by an orchestra and original costumes. This is also the debut of a full-length REBECCA in mainland China.



Price: from RMB280

November 28 - 29, 7.30pm

November 30 - December 1, 2.30pm & 7.30pm

*Performed in German with Chinese subtitle

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号广州大剧院

iBorn Healthcare: Elevate Beauty & Well-Being



Discover the exclusive packages offered to all That's Guangzhou readers by iBorn Healthcare! iBorn Healthcare, rooted in the century-old medical heritage of Sun Yat-Sen Medicine, is dedicated to providing top-tier medical services in obstetrics, pediatrics, and medical cosmetology to both Chinese and international elite families. With hospitals located in Guangzhou and Shunde, iBorn Healthcare is committed to delivering warm and compassionate medical care, making it the premier obstetric brand in the Greater Bay Area and the preferred choice for discerning clientele.



Dental Ultrasonic Cleaning: Experience the benefits of dental hygiene with annual or semi-annual ultrasonic cleanings. By effectively removing tartar and plaque buildup, this treatment not only enhances oral health but also leaves you with a brighter and healthier smile.

Combo Package: Choose one service from the following two experiences:

Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Therapy: Indulge in the revolutionary non-invasive hydration therapy that nourishes your skin from within. By delivering essential nutrients deep into the skin, this treatment revitalizes dull skin, revealing a luminous and rejuvenated complexion.

BTL Exilis Ultra 360° Skin Tightening Therapy: Unveil firmer and more youthful-looking skin with this state-of-the-art skin tightening therapy. Utilizing FDA-certified ultrasound fusion technology, combined with collagen regeneration techniques, this non-invasive treatment stimulates collagen production, resulting in tightened and smoother skin texture with reduced wrinkles.

For Reservations: +8620-3666 3663

Guangzhou iBorn Women's & Children's Hospital, No.6 Longkou Dong Lu, Tianhe 天河区龙口东路6号

