The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou Celebrates Oktoberfest at FOODS

By That's Guangzhou, September 27, 2024

From September 21 to October 13, The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou is thrilled to present Oktoberfest, in collaboration with renowned Chef Peter from Heimat Hong Kong. Join in the festive spirit with a vibrant celebration of Bavarian culture, complete with friends, music, mouth-watering cuisine, and of course, plenty of beer! Guests will be treated to a feast that perfectly captures the essence of traditional German flavors, paired with lively entertainment.

Oktoberfest-RCGZ-05.jpgChef Peter from Heimat Hong Kong

Authentic German Delights

Celebrate-Oktoberfest-at-The-Ritz-Carlton-Guangzhou.jpg

During this limited-time event, indulge in a variety of iconic German dishes, such as Crispy Pork Knuckle, German Sausages, and Breaded Pork with Forest Mushroom Sauce. One of the stars of the menu is the Schweinshaxe, Germany’s famous crispy pork knuckle. With tender meat and crispy skin, it’s served alongside tangy sauerkraut, creating a perfect harmony of flavors.

German sausages, or Wursts, are another highlight of the festival. Sample a selection of Germany’s best, including the smoky Frankfurt sausage, the bite-sized Nuremberg sausage, the delicate Munich white sausage, and the historic Thuringian sausage, one of Germany’s oldest varieties.

For those seeking more German classics, don’t miss the Pork Jägerschnitzel, a crispy breaded pork cutlet smothered in a rich, savory mushroom sauce that will leave your taste buds delighted.

Beer & Entertainment

Oktoberfest-RCGZ-03.jpg

No Oktoberfest would be complete without the world-famous German beers. Savor fresh, frothy brews that transport you straight to the heart of Bavaria. From Friday to Sunday, a live DJ performance will enhance the lively atmosphere, allowing guests to revel in the food, beer, and the vibrant energy of German culture.

A Culinary Journey Through Bavaria

Oktoberfest-RCGZ-04.jpg

Throughout the festival, guests can explore over 30 authentic German dishes, including specialties like Slow-roasted Crispy Pork Shoulder or Belly with Beer Sauce, Braised Beef with Dark Beer and Onions, and Mini Pork Pattie with Warm Potato Salad. Traditional sides such as German-style spaetzli will also be available, while dessert lovers can indulge in sweet treats like coarse bread pudding with fruit sauce and Bavarian cream.

This early autumn, immerse yourself in the flavors of Germany at The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou’s Oktoberfest. Whether you’re savoring a hearty meal or enjoying the festive tunes, this event promises a delightful experience full of tradition and celebration. Prost!

Oktoberfest at FOODS

September 21, 2024 to October 13, 2024

Time: Dinner 6pm-9.30pm

Price: RMB498 per person
All-inclusive price. For more information or reservations, please call +86 20-3813-6888 or email: restaurant.reservation@ritzcarlton.com 

Hotel News Oktoberfest Guangzhou Event Guide

