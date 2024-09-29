7-Day Brunches to Hit Up Over National Day Holiday

Azul Group



Colca



The first of three Azul Group restaurants offering four days of brunch, at Colca it is RMB180 for two courses (starter and main), with a two-hour free flow deal at just RMB150 – see the full menu above.

Oct 1-7, 11am-3.30pm

Colca, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 地址 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉

Azul SKL



Azul in Shankang Li is serving up a full brunch menu bursting with options, with plenty of outdoor seating and some of the best people watching in the city.

Oct 1-7, 11am-3.30pm

Azul, Shankang Li, Building 6, Shangkang Li, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路

Azul Weave



Azul Weave's brunch menu is packed with Eduardo Vargas classics and seasonal delights. It's just RMB168 for two courses, and RMB198 for three, which includes a beverage and coffee or tea.

Azul Weave also boasts huge wraparound terrace, perfect for these sunny fall days.

Oct 1-7, 11am-3pm

Azul Weave, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 2楼, 近建国路

Abbey Road



Abbey Road are offering seven days of brunch, kicking off on the first day onf the holiday, October 1.

Order any item from the lip-smackingly tasty menu below, and add four hours free flow for just RMB198.

We're talking Prosecco, House Wine, Mimosa, Bloody Mary, Carlsberg and Asahi Draft, Gin Tonic, Vodka Tonic, Rum Coke, Aperol Spritz and soft drinks.

Oct 1-7, 11am-3pm

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Bella Vita Bistro

Celebrate the National Day Holiday and the arrival of truffle season! Head to Bella Vita Bistro for a special Italian Truffle Brunch from October 1 to 7.



Indulge in dishes featuring fresh eggs (uova), handmade pasta (pasta fresca), and the luxurious black truffle (tartufo nero).

Savor the exquisite flavors of black truffles in a cozy, festive atmosphere. Don’t miss this limited-time brunch experience – perfect for a holiday treat!

Oct 1-7, 11.30am-3pm

Bella Vita Bistro, 318 Tianping Lu, by Huashan Lu 天平路318号, 近华山路

The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw brunch is the stuff of Shanghai legends. It’s RMB98 for one course, RMB168 for two, and add the city's most famous free flow deal for RMB198.

Food options range from Smashed Avo Toast to Lobster Benedict to Chicken and Waffles to their proper Sunday Roast, which they also do on Sunday evenings...

The Bull & Claw has a traditional roast, both wagyu beef and chicken, from 5pm every Sunday for just RMB138, with the option of free-flow drinks for RMB188.

Sep 28-Oct 7, 11am-3pm, roast during brunch & Sun from 5pm



The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路

Cages

From October 1 to 7, Cages Jing'an will prepare a specially upgraded semi-buffet brunch.

Enjoy new brunch dishes like Avocado Toast, Croque Madame, Steak and Eggs, Salmon Benedict and many more.

Enjoy any main brunch dish for just RMB188, along with baked desserts, salads, and juice. For an additional RMB88, you can also enjoy unlimited drinks.

They’ve also got a special kids' menu at RMB88 for kids between 1.1m-1.4m, and RMB48 for kids under 1.1m.

Plus, there’s a bouncy castle from October 1 to 3 to keep the little ones entertained!

Note: Cages Huangpu will offers à la carte brunch only.

Oct 1-7, 11am-2pm

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路

The Cannery

Not only are The Cannery doing brunch every day, but it is 50% off on wines and bubbly, oysters are just RMB98 for a dozen(!) and they have an matinee move every day from 2.30pm with special promotions that go along with them.

Here's the movie schedule and special promotion for each day...

Oct 1: Bears

The Launch of Salmon Festival: For millennia, the First Nations people on North America's West Coast have revered salmon as 'the Giver of Life'. The Cannery pays homage to this magical fish and its iconic status to the West Coast with a special feature menu, available October 1-14.

Oct 2: Best in Show

Bring your dog and receive a special complimentary treat for both you and your furry friend.

Oct 3: Bottle Shock

All wines are half price, plus a special selection of California wines by the glass.

Oct 4: The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

All seafood dishes 25% off.

Oct 5: Dogtown and Z-Boys

Complimentary glass of house tap beer or house wine with the purchase of any burger.

Oct 6: The Endless Summer

Wear any 'surfer' or 'beach' wear (surfer shorts, flower shirt, bikini, etc) and get a complimentary red hot chili pepper calamari.

Oct 7: Tampopo

All noodle dishes half price.

Oct 1-7, from 12 noon

The Cannery, 1107 Yuyuan Lu, by Jiangsu Lu, Changning District 愚园路1107号, 近江苏路

Chez JOJO



Celebrate Golden Week at Chez Jojo Fumin Lu and Yongjia Lu, where both venues will offer all-day dining featuring their signature à la carte menu, plus special new dishes.

Opt for Free Flow drinks at RMB258, including negroni, gin and tonic plus many other.

Don't miss the imported New Zealand oyster deal: six pieces for RMB158 (regular price RMB188).

Head along for great food, drinks, and a festive holiday atmosphere!

Oct 1-7, 11.30am-3pm

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Yongjia Lu, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号3楼，悟锦大楼，从长乐路大堂入口进

Cotton's

Enjoy brunch in the beautiful Cotton's villa or garden, and enjoy three hours beer free flow for RMB188, or go classy with wine, Aperol or sparkling for RMB268.

And that's not all...

Head along on October 1 for a special duo performance featuring Marc de Viviés on guitar and Victor Gurulev on accordion, bringing the vibrant sounds of Gypsy jazz and folk to your brunch!

Expect a unique fusion of swing, Latin rhythms, classical and soulful melodies in a relaxed, intimate setting.

Come enjoy brunch with live music that will transport you to the lively streets of Paris, Budapest, and beyond!

Oct 1-7, 11am-4pm

Live music Oct 1, 1-4pm

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路

Fotografiska

During National Day Holiday, Fotografiska offer a Holiday-Exclusive Sun-Kissed Brunch. Enjoy exquisite cuisine on their sunny terrace while exploring four stunning exhibitions (see the 'Art Shows' section in this T+ Ticketing post).

The Sun-Kissed Brunch is RMB258 and includes:



Two selected courses

One selected drink

Single exhibition ticket

Limited quantity available, 30 sets offered each day.

Scan the QR code below to get yours now:

Tue-Sun Oct 1-6, 11.30am-2pm; RMB258

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

RIINK



Fuel up for the day with RIINK’s Big Breakfast plate, featuring a hearty meal and a choice of coffee or tea, all for just RMB98.

Guests can bask in the sunshine on the sunny terrace, then work off those calories with a refreshing post-meal roll. Start the day in a delicious and energizing way!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Oct 1-7, from 11am

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Tacolicious



Closed on October 1, but open from the 2nd, get ready to dive into deliciousness with Tacolicious' new brunch lineup below!

Meanwhile, Breakfast Tacos, Quesadillas and Burritos go from RMB40. See below...

Finally, free flow Mexican Mules, Frozen Margaritas, Corona and Tacolicious Pilsner will set you back just RMB150 from 12-3pm.

Oct 2-7, 12-3pm



Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

Temperature & Temptation



Healthy and hearty, the Temperature & Temptation brunch includes classic breakfast, midday specials, an impressive pizza selection, and sweet snacks.

Situated in The Weave, bring your family and enjoy a relaxing October Holiday on their spacious patio.



Oct 1-7, 10am-4pm

Temperature & Temptation, The Weave, 1/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 1楼, 近建国路

Tomatito



Tomatito need no excuse to celebrate, and certainly know how to make the most of a holiday.

For just RMB188 choose four sexy tapas brunch dishes plus a dessert, and add RMB168 for two-hours of free flow cava, red and white wine!



Oct 1-7, 11am-3pm

Tomatito, 3/F, W08-10, 168 Hubin Lu, by Jinan Lu, Huangpu District 湖滨路168号无限极荟购物中心3楼W08-10, 近济南路

Zeitgeist







At Zeigeist they have a glut of classic and sweet options (see menu below), as well as a classy four-hour free flow deal for just RMB198 (see menu above).

Sep 28-Oct 7, 11am-3pm



Zeitgeist, 537 Haifang Lu, by Xikang Lu 海防路537号, 近西康路

Zeitgeist Bites

Over at Zeigeist Bites they have the same Bavarian feast on offer, plus that RMB198 four-hour free flow deal.

Sep 28 & 29, Oct 1-7, 11am-3pm

Zeitgeist Bites, Lidoway, C2-158 1361, Xiewei Lu 徐泾镇 谢卫路1361号1层 C2-158

