5 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beiijing

Food & Drink

Prime Rib Special at Morton’s of Chicago the Steakhouse

Slow cooked delicious 1000-gram prime rib with four iconic Morton’s sides.

Every Saturday, 11.30am-2pm, 5-9.30pm

RMB1888/1588 for pre-order

Tel: +86 010 6523 7777

Morton’s of Chicago the Steakhouse, 2F Regent Hotel Beijing, No.99 Jinbao Street, Dongcheng

Music

Toxic Presents: Mumsfilibaba & Biliguudei at Dada



Summer season is over and with it, Dada will take you in a road trip of Autumn, yes, they will open this season with super special guests, these artists have bound the connection between East and West from all the way from Mongolia, Thailand, and Europe, Please welcome BILIGUUDEI and MUMSFILIBABA.

September 27, 10pm-5am

RMB60 before 11pm

RMB90 after 11pm

Dada Beijing, B1 Ritan International Trade Center Block A, No.17 Ritan Beilu, Chaoyang

Golden Hour: Goodies & Oldies at Modernista



This Friday, Modernista is the place to kick off your party weekend with Golden Hour. Prepare to be swept away by their electrifying blend of soul, pop, and rock as they take the stage. Expect powerful, passionate performances that pay tribute to some of music’s greatest legends. And the fun doesn’t stop there—stay late for their late night shot happy hour while DJ Sira keeps the vibes going with beats that’ll keep you dancing all night!

September 27, 9pm-late

Modernista, No.44 Baochao Hutong, Gulou Dongdajie, Dongcheng

Soul Oxygen Delivery: Experience Romance and Classics at ByeByeDisco



From R&B to Hip Hop to Soul, Funk, Jazz, from ambiguous rhythms to orgasmic catharsis, “Thinking About You”is a scent that can tantalize your inner emotions with every note. In the dreamy purple light dance floor, tearing apart the gray disguise of the day and entering a pure underground world, the passage of time becomes insignificant. Enter the dance floor with your desires, hand over your body to music, and enjoy the process from bud to bloom.

September 27, 9pm -4am

Pre-sale: RMB60

Door: RMB80

ByeByeDisco, No.53 Maizidian Lu, Chaoyang

Easy Move Presented by Aurora at 3x3



Get ready for Beijing’s best DJ’s playing for the city’s best drag queens at 3x3!

September 27, 10pm-late

Pre-sale: RMB80

Door: RMB100

3x3, L3 THE BOX, No.12 Chaowaijie, Chaoyang

Like to Promote an Event or Deal?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: