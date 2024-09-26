  1. home
  2. Articles

Incredible Photos Capture 'Opening-Up' China in 1980

By Ned Kelly, September 26, 2024

0 0

At just 23 years old, it was Mike Emery's job to photograph the passengers of a cruise ship, preserving their once-in-a-lifetime voyage for posterity.

However, it was his few short days' stop in Shanghai and Beijing in the spring of 1980, where he avidly explored the streets photographing everything he could, that he has turned into the book China’s Children, published last year.

mike.-.jpg-1.jpg
Photographer Mike Emery in 1980

The photos capture a never-to-be-seen-again China – before the mesmeric transformation of the past four decades.

Coming as it did in the very early days of Reform and Opening-Up, Emery says it took him "years to realize that I was here at such a special moment – when monumental change was about to come."

photo-374--RESIZED.--2x.jpg

F10000319.jpg.-yy.jpg

horse-cart.-.jpg

mechanic.-.jpg

motor-bike.-.jpg

SELLING-FISH.-.jpg

ship-yard.-.jpg

ships.-.jpg

Emery is also keen to trace any of the people featured in the photos.

"All these kids are now in their 40s or 50s, and are someone’s mother, father, wife, grandparent – they could be your doctor, your lawyer," Emery says, before reflecting that "in two cities of over 20 million, they are just tiny needles in a giant haystack."

KINDY-.jpg

1-New.jpg

61-correc.jpg.-yes.jpg

street.-.jpg

strret-food-2.jpg

Unknown.jpeg

That said, he has had one success; a lady he had photographed as a child on his visit, who was tracked down with the help of social media.

Weixin-Image_20240926154016.jpg

If you recognize anyone you know in the photos, be sure to let Emery know at chinaschildren1980.com/contact.

more news

Iconic UK Shoegaze Pioneers RIDE Talks China Tour

Iconic UK Shoegaze Pioneers RIDE Talks China Tour

Bassist Steve Queralt on being back in the Middle Kingdom

Agatha Christie's 'And Then There Were None' Hits China

Agatha Christie's 'And Then There Were None' Hits China

An unforgettable journey of suspense and drama!

The 18th Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China

The 18th Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China

Over 400 captivating events are scheduled to take place across 31 cities nationwide.

40 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

The city is your oyster!

Coldplay Announce 3 Hong Kong Shows in 2025

British mega-band return to HK for the first time in 15 years

9 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Where to eat, drink, laugh and dance this week!

17 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Your essential guide to what's on this weekend in Shenzhen.

25 Asian Fruits Ranked from Yummy to Yucky

A delicious to downright disgusting list of Asia's Top 25 fruits

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

'Vegan In China' Alex Ogden on Being a Plant-Based Influencer

That’s 2024 Hospitality Awards Comes to Shenzhen this November

NEST: Shenzhen's First (& Only) Pancake House

40 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

36 Amazing Art Shows This October in Guangzhou

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

FREE! Why China Might Just Grow Your Next Cup of Coffee

FREE! Why China Might Just Grow Your Next Cup of Coffee

T+ Tickets: Modern Cantonese Opera, Charity Party, Music + More!

T+ Tickets: Modern Cantonese Opera, Charity Party, Music + More!

Underground Club ByeByeDisco Announces Abrupt Closure

Underground Club ByeByeDisco Announces Abrupt Closure

17 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

17 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

20 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

20 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives