Incredible Photos Capture 'Opening-Up' China in 1980

At just 23 years old, it was Mike Emery's job to photograph the passengers of a cruise ship, preserving their once-in-a-lifetime voyage for posterity.

However, it was his few short days' stop in Shanghai and Beijing in the spring of 1980, where he avidly explored the streets photographing everything he could, that he has turned into the book China’s Children, published last year.



Photographer Mike Emery in 1980

The photos capture a never-to-be-seen-again China – before the mesmeric transformation of the past four decades.

Coming as it did in the very early days of Reform and Opening-Up, Emery says it took him "years to realize that I was here at such a special moment – when monumental change was about to come."

Emery is also keen to trace any of the people featured in the photos.

"All these kids are now in their 40s or 50s, and are someone’s mother, father, wife, grandparent – they could be your doctor, your lawyer," Emery says, before reflecting that "in two cities of over 20 million, they are just tiny needles in a giant haystack."

That said, he has had one success; a lady he had photographed as a child on his visit, who was tracked down with the help of social media.

If you recognize anyone you know in the photos, be sure to let Emery know at chinaschildren1980.com/contact.

