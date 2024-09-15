17 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Foshan



Spice Up With Richkat’s Thai Cool Sour Ale

Have you ever tried a spicy beer? Now's your chance! With our new Thai Cool Sour Ale - inspired by a spicy pineapple margarita, we’ve combined our sour beer with fresh pineapple, passion fruit, and lime juice for a tropical explosion of flavor. But that’s not all, Hunan and Guizhou chilli peppers were added, so you've got a wild ride of sour, sweet, and a hint of heat! So, what’s your National Day plan? Why not put Richkat on your list - and enjoy a can of Thai Cool, and you’ll feel the heat of the tropics in every drop!



Available from September 26, 2024

Search for "猫员外" on your map to find the nearest location

Happy Hour at Frida's Tacos & Bar



Join us for the ultimate Happy Hour experience! Enjoy draught beer and refreshing frozen margaritas in mango and lime flavors for only RMB20 per glass. Available every day from 5pm to 8pm. Don't miss out on this unbeatable deal—bring your friends and unwind with us!



Every day, 5pm - 8pm

For Reservations: +86-18124802826

Frida's Tacos & Bar (Xin Tian Di), No.107 Fuxian Road, Chancheng 佛山市禅城区福贤路107号墨西哥餐厅

Duo Exhibitions at Nanhai Museum



Follow the work of paper-cutting master Yang Wensheng and admire the elegance of Cantonese opera stars. Cantonese opera, with its melodious tunes and graceful singing, is the cherished art of the South. Paper-cutting, a treasured folk craft, brings life to paper with every delicate cut. What kind of magic happens when the century-old art of Cantonese opera meets the intricate craftsmanship of paper-cutting? Under the skilled hands of Yang Wensheng, legendary opera stars like Hung Sin Nui and Ma Si-tsang are brought back to life, their glorious moments on stage beautifully captured in the world of paper.



Until October 27, 2024

Nanhai Museum, East side of the entrance to the south gate of Xizhu Mountain in Xiqiao Town, Nanhai, Foshan 佛山市南海区西樵镇西株山南门入口处东侧

PSYCHOPOMP



William Monk uses the canvas as a gateway, drawing viewers into a realm of endless journey with no beginning or end. Time freezes on the canvas, with repetitive images set against an ambiguous backdrop. The thin pointillist textures act like a veil, revealing a passage to another world once dispersed. Are we stepping into the artist's subconscious, or the afterlife guided by Charon, the ferryman of the Greek underworld?



Until November 3, 2024

He Art Museum, No.6 Yixing Road, Shunde 佛山市顺德区怡兴路6号

Blossoms of Dream



Even if it’s just a fleeting glimpse in a dream, I wouldn’t search for flowers in the mountains, springs in the valleys, or the moon in the forest. Experience the magic of fleeting moments with us.



Until October 22, 2024

SERRANGEL, Shop 102, Greenland Single Building, No.6 Chenghai Road, Daliang, Shunde 佛山市顺德区大良澄海路临6号绿地独栋102号铺

Zhongshan



A Century-Old Master



Stepping into the exhibition feels like entering a century-old musical dream. From the gentle breeze of Fragrant Hills to the streets of Macao, from Tokyo to Leipzig, from Beijing to Shanghai, each image captures the dreams and perseverance of Xiao Youmei.



Until November 17, 2024

Zhongshan Museum, No.197 Sunwen Zhong Lu, Shiqi 中山市石岐区孙文中路197号

Hong Kong

2024 National Day Fireworks Display

Join the festive crowds at Victoria Harbour to celebrate the 75th birthday of the People’s Republic of China with a dazzling fireworks display lighting up the night sky. Spectators will be in for a big surprise this year, with the addition of drones in the display for the first time.



*The drone intro and/or the fireworks display might be affected by factors such as weather conditions on the night of the event. Please pay attention to the organiser's announcement for the latest arrangement.

October 1, from 9pm

Victoria Harbour between Central and Tsim Sha Tsui

Fishermen Culture Day in the Southern District



In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China and as part of Day x Night Vibes @ 18 District, the event features song and dance performances, a demonstration of traditional wedding ceremony, costume try-ons and booth games. The theme centres on the customs of fishermen’s marriages, offering a unique cultural experience.



October 1, 1pm - 4pm

Aberdeen Promenade

Lost and Found in Hong Kong: The Unsung Chinese Heroes at D-Day



Nine years ago, a long-forgotten diary was accidentally discovered in Hong Kong, unveiling a little-known chapter of World War II history: the involvement of Chinese naval officers in the historic Normandy Landings (D-Day). Since then, archival records and first-hand accounts have confirmed the diary’s revelations. How did this remarkable story originate in Hong Kong? Join us on a journey in this through this hidden history at our free exhibition!



Until December 25, 2024

The Chinese University of Hong Kong Library

Free admission, for more information, please visit www.dday.hk

Guo Pei: Fashioning Imagination



Guo Pei, China’s first couture artist, seamlessly blends Chinese cultural heritage with international influences and artistic expression. For nearly 30 years, Guo’s breathtaking runway collections have captivated both fashion and art enthusiasts. In the first major exhibition of Guo’s work in East Asia, M+ will present more than forty stunning haute couture pieces, including key collections and early designs.



Until April 6, 2025

Main Hall Gallery, M+, West Kowloon Cultural District

Hong Kong Marathon 2025



The annual Hong Kong Marathon is back for its 27th year and boasts the highest participation rate in Hong Kong, drawing thousands of local runners and elite athletes from around the world. The race features three categories: 10 km, Half-Marathon and the full Marathon.



Registration open from September 15, 2024

To Register: www.hkmarathon.com

Event Date: February 9, 2025

Various venues, please visit www.hkmarathon.com for details

Sik Sik Yuen Lantern Festival



To mark the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, spanning over three weeks and covering the Mid-Autumn Festival, the birthday of Master Wong Tai Sin and National Day, there will be big and small lantern displays, alongside performances, exhibitions, talks and workshops on intangible cultural heritage. A total of 23 groups representing intangible cultural heritage from the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong will showcase over 60 sessions of performances during weekends and public holidays. There will also be a variety of games and food stalls for the public to enjoy. On National Day, a grand lion dance featuring 75 lions will be held.



Until October 6, Daily, 7.30am to 9pm

Sik Sik Yuen Wong Tai Sin Temple

Wong Tai Sin Temple Square

Wong Tai Sin Square

Free Admission

Ticket is required for performance programmes

Moon Fest Lumiere



This Mid-Autumn Festival, Lee Tung Avenue is lighting up with its signature Moon Fest Lumiere event, featuring over 800 traditional Chinese lanterns and exquisite fish-shaped lanterns crafted by a master Chinese lantern maker. On the night of the Mid-Autumn Festival, don't miss the legendary LED Fire Dragon Fiesta, where an 18-metre-long LED fire dragon will parade through the tree-lined avenue, blessing the crowds with its dazzling display.



Until October 15, 10am to 11pm (Lighting-up Time: 5pm)

*The hours will be extended to midnight on September 17 and on every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and public holiday.

Lee Tung Avenue, 200 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai

Macao



Extended Dwelling

The exhibition weaves together geographical and historical annotations for key points between Canal dos Patos and the waters of Shizimen, mapping out and bringing to life existing pathways for exploration. Artists from both regions are invited to propose creative solutions from their unique perspectives as "inhabitants."



Until October 4, 2024

Former Municipal Cattle Stable, Intersection of Avenida do Coronel Mesquita and Avenida Almirante Lacerda

DIFFERENT Art Exhibition by Dong



The exhibition aims to blend visual appeal and entertainment, encouraging interaction between the artwork and the audience. Each viewer brings their own unique interpretation and experience, which inspired the exhibition's theme name - "DIFFERENT."



Until October 31, 2024

10 Fantasia - A Creative Industries Incubator, No.10 Calçada da lgreja de S. Lázaro

Wynn Signature – 2024 Hypercar Exhibition



The exhibition is a grand display of hypercar power at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace from August 1 to October 13. With the support of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Wynn is showcasing the world's most luxurious and highly coveted vehicles as an exclusive collection, giving locals and visitors from around the world, a rare glimpse into the pinnacle of automotive excellence.



Until to October 13, 2024

Wynn Macau & Wynn Palace

Reviving Traditions Reinventing Cocktails at SKY 21



Join us every Friday for an extraordinary experience with guest bartender Leo Leng. Delight in classic cocktails expertly crafted by his skilled hands. Share your preferences, and Leo will concoct a personalized drink just for you. It's an evening of tradition and innovation, all set against the stunning backdrop of SKY 21.



Every Friday, 7.30pm - 9.30pm

SKY 21, 21/F, AIA Tower, 251A-301, Avenida Comercial de Macau, Macao

