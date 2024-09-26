15 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Recommended

Premium Turkish Brunch @ Birol Bistronomy



Delight in an array of salads, mezze, fresh pastries from the daily bakehouse, and a selection of special mains, complemented by delightful Ottoman sweets. Choose from various options for free-flowing drinks to enhance your brunch enjoyment. Whether you're savoring the flavors of Türkiye or enjoying the elegant ambiance, Birol Bistronomy offers a culinary journey that celebrates the richness of Turkish cuisine.

Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary ice cream with every order.

Price: Early Bird, RMB108/person

Available from June, every Saturday and Sunday, 11am-2pm

For Reservations: +86 173 1803 4968

Birol Bistronomy, Unit C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan 南山区招商街道水湾社区海上世界C区船后广场

Special Offer @ Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse



Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse is a meat lover's paradise, offering top-quality imported meats prepared using authentic Turkish methods like charcoal grilling and roasting. As the most praised genuine Turkish BBQ in Shenzhen, Bus Grill promises a dining experience like no other. Discover more surprises when you visit!



Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary dessert with every order.

Available from June 2024

For Reservations: +86-15820446962

Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse, Unit 134, 135-D, Shopping Park North Yard Block, Mintian Road, Futian 福田区民田路购物公园北园134.135商铺

The 16th Captivating Annual Charity Auction

Exciting news! The Shenzhen Charity Federation has extended early bird ticket sales for the 16th Captivating Annual Charity Auction until September 30. This is your chance to make a difference by attending an event that supports educational opportunities for children, empowers families with income generation, and reduces poverty in impactful ways. Captivating is a Hong Kong-registered charity that works with local grassroots organizations in remote regions of China to uplift disadvantaged children. Join us and be part of creating a brighter future!



Early Bird ticket sales until September 30, 2024

Event Date: October 12, from 5.30pm

For More Details: Please call +86755-2667 4830 or visit www.captivatingevents.org

Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen, No.4088 Yi Tian Lu, Futian 福田区益田路4088号

2024 The Color Run™ Shenzhen



Founded in 2011, The Color Run™ – also known as the 'Happiest 5K on the Planet' – is a unique event that celebrates healthiness, happiness, and individuality. After 5 years, The Color Run™ is finally coming back to China, and will be staged in Shenzhen on November 23. The pre-registration of The Color Run™ Shenzhen is open now. Hurry up to secure your slots at the early bird prices – before 10am, October 3. et’s release full passion in The Color Run™ and light up the Shenzhen fall!



Early Bird Offer until October 3, 10am

Event Date: November 23, 9.30am-noon, 1.30pm-5pm

Rainbow Bridge Park, Guangming 光明区深圳彩虹桥公园

Food & Drink

Spice Up With Richkat’s Thai Cool Sour Ale

Have you ever tried a spicy beer? Now's your chance! With our new Thai Cool Sour Ale - inspired by a spicy pineapple margarita, we’ve combined our sour beer with fresh pineapple, passion fruit, and lime juice for a tropical explosion of flavor. But that’s not all, Hunan and Guizhou chilli peppers were added, so you've got a wild ride of sour, sweet, and a hint of heat! So, what’s your National Day plan? Why not put Richkat on your list - and enjoy a glass of Thai Cool, and you’ll feel the heat of the tropics in every drop!



Available from September 26, 2024

Search for "猫员外" on your map to find the nearest location

Spanish Pantry Festival

Discover authentic Spanish cuisine with Chefs Ager Uriguen and David Montero at The Ritz-Carlton, Shenzhen. Enjoy live paella, tapas, and sangria. Book early for special rates!

September 27-28

The Ritz-Carlton, Shenzhen, 116 Fuhua San Lu, Futian, 福田区福华三路116号

Chasing Sunset @ Brass House



Chasing Sunset is an extraordinary fusion of beats and breathtaking sunsets at 2nd Street of 1368. DJs at Brass House will spin the hottest tunes from Afrobeats, Amapiano, Soca, and Dancehall to the catchy beats of Pop, R&B, Hip Hop, Afro House, House, and Deep house. Lineups: DJ Apple, DJ Traxxtar, and DJ Manuvitch.



Free Entry

September 28, 5pm-11pm

For Reservations: +86-19926809043

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian

Whisky Networking China

75 Opened Whiskies—One Epic Tasting! Immerse yourself in a world of rich flavors at Whisky Networking China. This event is the ultimate opportunity to explore a vast range of premium whiskies while connecting with fellow enthusiasts. Join us for an unforgettable journey through the finest whiskies from around the globe!



Price: RMB300 per person

September 28, from 6pm

Morton's Grille (Ping'an Finance Center), L7 Ping'an Finance Center, No.5033 Yitian Lu, Futian Jie Dao 莫尔顿扒房深圳市福田街道益田路5033号平安金融中心L7号

Celebrate National Holiday at The Happy Monk



Happy National Day! To celebrate this special occasion, The Happy Monk offers a range of holiday deals for you. Let’s come together to embrace the spirit of unity and progress with special treats. We're waiting for you to take a sip & savor!



October 1-7, 2024

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Da Dao, Nanshan 前海深港合作区南山街道听海大道5059号前海壹方汇L2-010

Music

John Askew - A Room Full Of Pros & Cons

Straight from the UK’s VII label, Boss John will take the stage at Bo Live in Shenzhen’s Futian district for a 240-minute 4-hour set, delivering a mesmerizing audiovisual feast where Trance meets Underground.



October 4, 2024

For Reservations: +86-15217308683

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian 深圳市福田区泰然八路25号深业水松大厦1F

Arts

A Taste of Beauty in Everyday Life

This exhibition takes a fresh perspective on everyday life, rooted in the visual impact and immediacy of the works on display. Described as "whimsical and vibrant," the pieces reflect the charm and color of life, celebrating an adventurous, open-minded approach. Each print is a heartfelt tribute to simple moments and familiar landscapes, capturing life's fleeting instants while imbuing them with timeless value.



Until October 20, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Inside Donghu Park, No.32 Donghu 1st Street, Aiguo Road, Luohu 罗湖区爱国路东湖一街32号东湖公园内深圳美术馆 (东湖馆)

Landscape of Time



Immerse in the timeless elegance of Poltrona Frau's "Bumi" exhibition, a showcase of over thirty iconic pieces of furniture arranged in a chronological journey through design history. From classic relics to contemporary crossovers, each piece transcends mere decoration, becoming a testament to the harmonious blend of art and living. Experience the legacy of craftsmanship and innovation at the "Bumi" exhibition.



Until October 20, 2024

PARKLAND Art Center ONE Shenzhen Bay, 7/F, Building T7, No.1 Shenzhen Bay, No.3008 Zhongxin Lu, Nanshan 南山区中心路3008号深圳湾1号南区t7栋7楼鹏瑞深圳湾1号艺术中心

The World of Light and Shade



The photographs in this exhibition were taken by seven photographers with different styles. They use gelatin silver, platinum/palladium and wet collodion processes to showcase the infinite charm of black and white photography. Each photograph represents the photographer's relentless pursuit of beauty, deep understanding of life and infinite passion for art, whether capturing something profound, delicate, magnificent or tender.



Until November 17, 2024

Guangming Cuture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Lu and Guangguang Lu, Guangming 光明区创投路与观光路交叉口光明文化艺术中心

POMPEI



The world's first cinematic large-scale digital art exhibition, created by an international team, is making its debut with over 30 4K projectors. The exhibition offers ultra-high-definition visuals with high frame rates and precision, presenting an immersive multi-sensory experience that harmonizes visuals and music across multiple screens. Visitors can explore a multi-dimensional space that captures the light and shadow of sunrises and sunsets on the streets. Developed by European audiovisual giant GEDEON, the exhibition features a 360° VR experience—a breathtaking journey back to pre-eruption Pompeii, where you can explore magnificent courtyards and ancient homes while touching the restored treasures brought to life.



September 30, 2024-March 3, 2025

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan 南山区蛇口望海路1187号海上世界文化艺术中心

