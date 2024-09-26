21 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended

Dare 2 Wear - Discover New Galaxies

Join The Happy Monk & Hopeful Hearts Guangzhou for an unforgettable night at the "Dare 2 Wear - Discover New Galaxies" party! Immerse yourself in a cosmic carnival-adventure and dress up as your favorite interstellar character. All Proceeds will benefit the Hopeful Hearts Guangzhou, a charity organization with the aim of raising funds to provide lifesaving heart surgeries for children from low-income Chinese families. So your night of adventure will also make a big difference! Don't miss out on this chance to party for a purpose - let's discover new galaxies together!

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: RMB299/person

October 19, from 9pm

The Happy Monk Lumina, Unit 12-14, 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang Xi Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区侨光西路星寰广场5楼

AFL Grand Final Party 2024 Guangzhou



Guangzhou Scorpions Australian Football Club, AustCham South China and Australia - China Young Professionals Initiatives would like to invite you down to Guangzhou to kick off the AFL Grand Final 2024! Come down in your favourite team's jersey or socks to celebrate this iconic Australian event. Get ready to unlock a world of excitement and win incredible raffle prizes! Simply scan the QR code to secure your free registration!

September 28, 11.30am - 3.30pm

For Reservations: +86-18054250188

Cages, 3/F & 4/F, Zhujiang Yingbo Beer Museum, No.118 Modiesha Da Jie, Haizhu 海珠区磨碟沙大街118号珠江英博啤酒博物馆3层、4层

KHUB Flavor of the World Coffee Festival at K11



The inaugural KHUB Flavor of the World Coffee Festival is set to captivate coffee lovers and global flavor enthusiasts alike. Hosted at Guangzhou K11 during the National Day holiday from October 1 to October 4, this festival promises an immersive journey through the diverse coffee cultures of five continents.



October 1 - 4, noon - 8pm

West Gate, K11 Art Mall, No.6 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Tianhe 天河区珠江西路6号广州K11购物艺术中心西门

Food & Drink



Reinterpret Cantonese Cuisine at YUE

Discover a new way to experience the “Art of Eating” with YUE's unique culinary creations. Executive Chef Seven from ChaoYue presents a standout dish, the Fish Rice, redefining Chaoshan cuisine with a modern twist. This signature dish not only tantalises the taste buds but engages all six senses for an unforgettable experience. Recently crowned as one of 2024's best dishes by the Black Pearl restaurant guide, “The Fish Rice” showcases the depth and richness of Chaoshanese flavors. YUE style unique fish rice, "the cats canned food" by Yue modern Cantonese cuisine, invites you to indulge in this remarkable yellow croaker feast! Whether dining in or taking it to go.



October 1 - 3, 2024

Rooftop Garden, L3, TaiKoo Hui, Tianhe 广州太古汇L3层

Spice Up With Richkat’s Thai Cool Sour Ale

Have you ever tried a spicy beer? Now's your chance! With our new Thai Cool Sour Ale - inspired by a spicy pineapple margarita, we’ve combined our sour beer with fresh pineapple, passion fruit, and lime juice for a tropical explosion of flavor. But that’s not all, Hunan and Guizhou chilli peppers were added, so you've got a wild ride of sour, sweet, and a hint of heat! So, what’s your National Day plan? Why not put Richkat on your list - and enjoy a can of Thai Cool, and you’ll feel the heat of the tropics in every drop!



Available from September 26, 2024

Search for "猫员外" on your map to find the nearest location

READ MORE: RichKat: Craft Beer Excellence at Every Sip

Celebrate Oktoberfest at The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou

From September 21 to October 13, The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou invites you to experience a Bavarian feast like no other, in collaboration with Chef Peter from Heimat, Hong Kong. Join us for Oktoberfest, where tradition meets celebration with live music, friends, mouthwatering food, and of course, plenty of beer! Indulge in authentic German specialties, including Crispy Pork Knuckle, German Sausages, Breaded Pork with Forest Mushroom Sauce, and much more. It’s an Oktoberfest celebration you won’t want to miss!



Oktoberfest at FOODS

September, 21 - October 13, 2024

Dinner Buffet, 6pm - 9.30pm

Price: RMB498 per person



All-inclusive price. For more information or reservations, please call +8620-3813 6888

The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou, No.3 Xing'an Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城兴安路3号

InterNations Guangzhou September Pool Party



Team up with SoulWhite, InterNations Guangzhou is thrilled to bring you the best pool party experience in Guangzhou! See you this Saturday at the infinity pool in Xanadu Guangzhou, Vignette Collection! Entrance tickets include: 1 welcome drink in 5-star Xanadu hotel, 5 DJs & 1 MC, Salsa, Bachata, Kizomba, Zumba, Funky, & Arabic dance, Samba show, Infinity pool with a breathtaking view, 1 after-party drink in Suns (exchange with your wristband). It’s optional to get into the water, you can just come to enjoy the music and mingle. The infinity pool is covered, even with rain we could still have a good time!



September 28, 1pm - 10pm

For Reservations: +8620-8906 8888

Xanadu Guangzhou, Vignette Collection, No.1 Xingdao Xi Lu, International Biological Island, Haizhu





QUEEN Experience at Hooley’s

Get ready to rock! Hooley’s is bringing you a night filled with the legendary music of QUEEN. Sing along to timeless classics and relive the magic of their greatest hits. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love good music, come join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating QUEEN’s iconic moments in music history!



September 30, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-3886 2675

Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Shop 101, No.8 Xingsheng Lu, Zhujiang New Town 珠江新城兴盛路8号, 101号铺, 保利心语后面

Celebrate National Holiday at The Happy Monk

Happy National Day! To celebrate this special occasion, The Happy Monk offers a range of holiday deals for you. Let’s come together to embrace the spirit of unity and progress with special treats. We're waiting for you to take a sip & savor!



October 1 - 7, 2024

The Happy Monk Link Plaza, Unit 124, G/F, Link Plaza, No.36 Machang Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 珠江新城马场路36号天河领展广场一层124铺

The Happy Monk Lumina, 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang Xi Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区侨光西路11号星寰国际商业中心5楼

The Happy Monk Jianshe Wu Malu, 1/F, No.29 Jianshe Wu Malu, Yuexiu 越秀区建设五马路29号1F

The Happy Monk Kingold Century, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城金穗路62号之一侨鑫国际金融中心商业裙楼1层1号铺

Cocktails Happy Hour at Highland



Enjoy Highland Whisky Bar's signature cocktails buy one get one free!



Monday to Sunday, 7.30pm - 9pm

Highland Whisky Bar (Four Seas Walk), LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu 番禺区南村万博四海城下沉广场

Highland Whisky Bar (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 101, No.4 Huaming Lu, Tianhe 天河区华明路4号星汇云锦一层

Guangzhou Oktoberfest with the German Chamber of Commerce



On November 1, the German Chamber, in collaboration with China Hotel, the German Consulate in Guangzhou, the Guangdong Tourism Association, Lingnan Group, and esteemed sponsors, will present you with an unforgettable night of authentic German festivity!



November 1, 6pm - 10pm

For Tickets: Please call +8620-8755 8203 or email fang.jay@china.ahk.de

Crystal Ballroom, 2/F, China Hotel, No.122 Liuhua Lu, by Jiefang Bei Lu 越秀区流花路122号中国大酒店

Music

Elisabeth Das Musical Staged Concert



Based on the tragic fate of legendary Austrian Empress Elisabeth – the mythical and celebrated "Sisi" – the musical ELISABETH, with a book and lyrics by Michael Kunze and music and orchestrations by Sylvester Levay, told from the mouth of her convicted murderer, recounts the enthralling tale of her fatal, lifelong love affair with Death, heralding the decline of the Habsburg Empire.



With more than 20 top-class actors and actresses, accompanied by an orchestra, and featuring the original costumes, the staged concert version of the successful German-language musical will be staged by Lion Entertainment, licensed by the original production company Vereinigte Bühnen Wien. This brand-new production shall bring again a feast for the eye and ear to the Chinese audience after a decade of absence.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB380

*Performed in German with Chinese subtitle

September 26 - 30, from 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

Russian Red



In 2007, at just 22 years old, Madrid-born Lourdes Hernández adopted the stage name “Russian Red” after her favorite lipstick shade. With her guitar in hand, she sang in English, weaving tales of unsent letters and half-smoked cigarettes. Her debut album I Love Your Glasses quickly achieved gold status, thanks to its simple yet poetic style. Before long, Russian Red became a staple on Spain’s major music stages, enchanting audiences with her heartfelt storytelling.

September 27, from 8.30pm



For Tickets:

www.showstart.com/venue/7616006

MAO Livehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 广州市荔湾区恩宁路265号3楼

Omnium Gatherum



Finnish melodic death metal band Omnium Gatherum has once again captured international attention with their latest album Origin. Their expansive and beautiful sound reverberates like an aurora, weaving tranquil yet powerful currents of melody. The vast starry skies, misty cold fog, and endless frozen mountains create a delicate balance between intensity and serenity. Like their name, Omnium Gatherum brings together the wonders of the world into a captivating and immersive Nordic death metal experience.

September 29, from 8pm

For Tickets:

www.showstart.com/venue/7616006

MAO Livehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 广州市荔湾区恩宁路265号3楼

mol-74



As summer draws to a close, immerse yourself in the cool, refreshing soundscapes of mol-74 and welcome the fall! This tour brings their brand-new album Φ to life on stage. Don’t miss the chance to experience their dreamlike yet heartwarming music in person—come and enjoy an enchanting live performance by mol-74!



Price: from RMB260

September 29, from 8pm

For Tickets:

www.showstart.com/venue/3515

SDlivehouse, Unit 207, 2/F, HICITY, No.154 Nanzhou Lu, Haizhu 海珠区南洲路154号（侨建·HICITY ）2/F 207

Lifestyle

2nd Edition Netherlands Film Festival

The Dutch Embassy in China, in partnership with China Film Group, presents the 2024 Netherlands Film Festival. This year's festival features ten carefully selected films, all produced by contemporary Dutch filmmakers. These movies offer a touching portrayal of everyday life, blending humanity and emotion. Representing the finest in Dutch cinema, the films not only entertain but also educate and inspire with their powerful storytelling.



Until October 31, 2024



#小程序://中影电影通/dYnoD5pwdbNUUlu

Check out what is on via the China Film Pass 中影电影通 website, WeChat Mini Program or App

Upcoming



Secret Garden Concert



Secret Garden made history by winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1995 with "Nocturne," an entry that was more an instrumental piece than a song. Secret Garden has since recorded 11 albums of their own music, maintaining a strong position as one of the top-selling artists on the Universal Classics & Jazz label – with 113 platinum albums worldwide and more than 3 billion streams on top of 5 million physical albums. Seize your chance to enjoy this amazing concert featuring all your favorite songs from Secret Garden!

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB480

October 19, from 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

Piano Recital by Ivo Pogorelich

This October, the Guangzhou Opera House will host an extraordinary event featuring the piano Maestro Ivo Pogorelich. Ivo Pogorelich, a pianist of legendary status, will perform masterpieces by Chopin, Schumann, Sibelius, and Schubert. The New York Times praised him, stating, "He alone is like a whole orchestra." Pogorelich's unique talent and innovative interpretations make him a standout figure in the classical music world.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB280

October 21, 7.30pm

*Each ticket can only be used by one person. No children under 1.2m will be admitted.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号广州大剧院

Modern Flamenco Sensation TRANSFORMACIÓN



One of Japan's most exciting modern piano flamenco bands, TRANSFORMACIÓN, is coming to Guangzhou on October 27. Founded in 2020, the young the group has wowed audiences in Japan and Spain with their combination of sound effects and energetic dance, showing the fusion of stillness and movement, and the collision of tradition and innovation.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets



Price: RMB280, Standard; RMB480, VIP

October 27, 4pm - 5pm, 7pm - 8pm



MAOLivehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 荔湾区恩宁路265号3层

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Concert

Musicians from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center present a vibrant string trio by Beethoven, written early in his career but foreshadowing the greatness to come, followed by Mendelssohn's youthful F-minor Piano Quartet. The program concludes with Dvořák's A-major Piano Quintet, a work of beauty and grandeur. Founded in 1969, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS) brings the transcendent experience of great chamber music to more people than any other organization of its kind worldwide.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

November, 7.30pm

Duration: around 100 minutes (including 20 mins intermission)

*Each ticket can only be used by one person. No children under 1.2m will be admitted.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号广州大剧院

Rebecca Das Musical Staged Concert



Two of the most successful authors of musicals in the German-speaking world Michael Kunze & Sylvester Levay have created another magnificent masterpiece. The spectacular production REBECCA, based on the world-famous novel by Daphne du Maurier, tells a romantic love story at Manderley Castle gradually develops into a gripping thriller with lots of intrigue and dark surprises. This production is a brand new semi-staged version concert, featuring over 20 talented actors and actresses accompanied by an orchestra and original costumes. This is also the debut of a full-length REBECCA in the Chinese mainland.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB280

November 28 - 29, 7.30pm

November 30 - December 1, 2.30pm & 7.30pm

*Performed in German with Chinese subtitle

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: