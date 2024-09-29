33 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

Oct 1: Live Jazz Brunch @ Cotton's



Head along on to Cotton's for a special duo performance featuring Marc de Viviés on guitar and Victor Gurulev on accordion, bringing the vibrant sounds of Gypsy jazz and folk to your brunch!



Expect a unique fusion of swing, Latin rhythms, classical and soulful melodies in a relaxed, intimate setting.

Come enjoy brunch with live music that will transport you to the lively streets of Paris, Budapest, and beyond!

Oct 1, brunch 11am-4pm, live music, 1-4pm

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路

Oct 2: John Legend @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

This special performance will feature songs and stories with 12-time Grammy Award-winner John Legend. Experience intimate reimaginings of his greatest hits 'All of Me,' 'Ordinary People,' 'Tonight,' unexpected stories from Legend’s life and career, and selections from his more recent releases, including 'Nervous,' and 'Wonder Woman.'

Wed Oct 2, 7.30pm; RMB380-1,680

Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1200 Shibo Da Dao, by Shangnan Lu, Pudong District 奔驰文化中心, 世博大道1200号, 近上南路

Oct 2: Ladies Rock: Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift & Pink @ The Pearl



A night of Ladies Rock with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Pink.

Wed Oct 2, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Oct 3: Stars & Stripes: Imagine Dragons @ The Pearl

The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of American pop rockers Imagine Dragons, plus hits by Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, Cher, Kool & The Gang, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Pink, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Billie Eilish and more.

Thu Oct 3, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Oct 4, 11, 18, 25: Friday Sundowners @ The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw’s famous Friday night Sundowners, featuring live music in their beautiful boho garden. Commencing at 6pm, with music from 7pm, the relaxed environment is the a perfect place to end the long working week with friends or colleagues. Free flow (6pm-9pm) starts from just RMB158.

Every Fri, 6-9pm; RMB158-198

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路

Oct 4: Nirvana Smells Like Teen Spirit @ The Pearl



A night of Nirvana and the best of 90s alternative rock.

Fri Oct 4, 8.30pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Oct 5: Marc de Viviés & Ilia Lumbroso – Jazz Under the Stars @ Cotton's

Head along to Cotton's for an enchanting evening of live jazz with a special duo performance featuring Marc de Viviés on guitar and vocals and Ilia Lumbroso on saxophone and flute.

This talented duo will perform a captivating mix of original compositions and jazz classics, blending Gypsy jazz, smooth swing, and soulful ballads, perfect for a night under the stars.

Relax in the cozy atmosphere of Cotton’s and let the music transport you to the vibrant streets of Paris and New York.

Don’t miss this magical night of rhythm, charm, and original jazz!

Sat Oct 5, 6-9pm; Free Entry

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路

Oct 5: Cotton Blues @ JZ Club



The legendary Cotton Club Band play the blues at JZ Club.

Sat Oct 5, 7-9pm; RMB168

JZ Club, Watertower Plaza, 8 Hengshan Lu, by Wulumuqi Nan Lu, Xuhui District 衡山路8号水塔广场

Oct 5: Bryce Kendall @ Abbey Road



Live music from Bryce Kendall at Abbey Road, featuring pop and folk covers from the 60s to the present day.

Sat Oct 5, from 7.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Oct 5: Coldplay Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Coldpearl, a tribute to post-Britpop alternative rockers Coldplay.

Sat Oct 5, 8.30pm; RMB160

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Oct 6, 13, 20: Jazz Brunch @ Abbey Road



Head to Abbey Road for a brunch accompanied by some good ol' jazz music.

Sun Oct 6, 13 & 20, Brunch 11am-3pm, Jazz from 12-2pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Oct 6: Live Jazz Brunch @ Cotton's



Jazz brunch featuring Etienne's smooth guitar melodies and Jeanne's dynamic vocal performances. Experience an afternoon filled with an eclectic mix of jazz styles, soulful rhythms and timeless classics.

Oct 6, brunch 11am-4pm, live music, 1-4pm

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路

Oct 6: Rock of Ages @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s Red Stars venturing through classic rock hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s and into the 21st century.

Sun Oct 6, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Oct 6, 13, 20, & 27: Sunday Jazz Jam @ House of Blues & Jazz





Sunday Jazz Jam at House of Jazz and Blues hosted by Paul Tkachenko.

READ MORE: Paul Tkachenko – Wellington College Shanghai's Musical Wizard

Every Sun, 9pm; RMB50

House of Blues and Jazz, 60 Fuzhou Lu, by the Bund 福州路60号，近外滩

Oct 11 : Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 & Lady Gaga Tribute Show @ The Pearl

The Pearl’s Red Stars band will be paying tribute to the biggest stars of the 2000s: Maroon 5, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

Fri Oct 11, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Oct 12: Doctor Midnight Irish Live Music @ Abbey Road

Live music from the Emerald Isle and Irish band Doctor Midnight.



Sat Oct 12, 7.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Oct 12: Imagine Dragons vs Coldplay @ The Pearl



An imaginary battle of the bands at The Pearl sees American pop rockers Imagine Dragons take on post-Britpop alternative rockers Coldplay.

Sat Oct 12, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Oct 16, 23 & 30: Music of the Beatles @ Abbey Road



The music of the Fab Four, those lovable mop tops from Liverpool, as performed by Paul Tkachenko.

READ MORE: Paul Tkachenko – Wellington College Shanghai's Musical Wizard

Wed Oct 16, 23 & 30, 7.30-9.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Oct 16: Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock @ The Pearl



Experience Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence, the Cranberries and, of course – Avril Lavigne!

Wed Oct 16, 9.15pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Oct 16-19 & 23-26: La Rouge @ The Pearl



The Pearl have reworked their most successful dinner theater show, creating a new twist to the story of the Moulin Rouge. La Rouge will feel similar, yet different and fresh.

Think glitz, glamour, and cabaret – more immersive, and more Parisienne in style.

The audience will be transported to a land of seductive pleasures and wild parties, where burlesque and vaudeville thrive, and our deepest desires live.

In this retelling of the infamous Parisian Cabaret Club, you will experience a true taste of freedom, beauty, truth, and love.

Wed-Sat Oct 16-19 & 23-26, 7-9pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Oct 17: Green Day Post Punk @ The Pearl



The Pearl's Red Stars house band perform all Green Day's greatest hits, as well as the best from Offspring, Blink-182, Sum 41, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more!

Thu Oct 17, 9.30pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Oct 18: The Beatles + The British Invasion @ The Pearl



Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

Fri Oct 18, 9.30pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Oct 19: Alec Haavik and the Jive Lizards – Jazz Under the Stars @ Cotton's

Alec Haavik and the Jive Lizards brings you a new vision of classic swing music, in a streamlined yet sonically abundant trio.

They will enthrall you with their fresh interpretations of little-known gems of the swing era.

The group features the multi-talented Tony Bott on piano and vocals, Mike Hicks on double bass and vocals, and – of course – Alec Haavik at the front, on tenor saxophone and vocals.

Sat Oct 19, 6.30-9.30pm; Free Entry

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路

Oct 19: Pearl Bizkit – A Tribute to Limp Bizkit @ The Pearl

Get ready to rock! The Pearl is bringing the house down with Pearl Bizkit – a high-energy tribute concert dedicated to the Giants of Nu Metal, Limp Bizkit.

Featuring the electrifying Red Stars Band, this night will take you back to the peak of the early 2000s, delivering all the hits you know and love.

And that's not all! Expect a power-packed performance including other Nu Metal anthems from legends like Linkin Park, Soad, Disturbed and more.

Don’t miss out on this ultimate throwback experience. Grab your friends, put on your baggy jeans, and let’s party like it’s 2001!

Sat Oct 19, 9.30pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Oct 20: Adele & Ed Sheeran @ The Pearl

A night of music from that most soulful of songstresses of recent times, Adele, along with her fellow Brit and songwriter supreme, Ed Sheeran.

Sun Oct 20, 8pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Oct 23: Madonna – Back to the 80s @ The Pearl

Let the Material Girl transport you back to the greatest decade of them all!

Wed Oct 23, 8pm; RMB100.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Oct 24: Stars & Stripes: Imagine Dragons @ The Pearl

The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of American pop rockers Imagine Dragons, plus hits by Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, Cher, Kool & The Gang, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Pink, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Billie Eilish and more.

Thu Oct 24, 9.15pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Oct 25: Britney Spears – 2000s Divas Live! @ The Pearl



Get ready to travel back in time to the golden era of pop music with The Pearl's Red Stars as they host an unforgettable tribute concert celebrating the iconic Britney Spears and the influential divas of the 2000s.

Expect the biggest hits from Britney Spears, including timeless tracks that defined a generation. Joining the lineup are chart-topping hits from other beloved artists of the era such as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Avril Lavigne, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa.

This night promises to be more than just a concert; it will be a celebration of the music that shaped the early 2000s. Fans can expect to hear their favorite songs live, delivered with the passion and energy that only The Pearl's Red Stars can bring to the stage!

Fri Oct 25, 9.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Oct 26: Modern Flamenco Sensations TRANSFORMACIÓN @ MAO Livehouse



One of Japan’s most exciting modern piano flamenco bands, TRANSFORMACIÓN, is coming to Shanghai. Founded in 2020, the young the group has wowed audiences in Japan and Spain with their combination of sound and energetic dance, showing the fusion of stillness and movement, and the collision of tradition and innovation.

Sat Oct 26, 6pm & 9pm; RMB280



MAO Livehouse, 3/F, 308 Chongqing Nan Lu, by Jianguo Zhong Lu, Huangpu District 3/F, 重庆南路308号, 近建国中路

Oct 26: The Spaghetti Cowboys @ Abbey Road



The Spaghetti Cowboys are a three-piece band playing music from the old cowboys’ land.

Despite their name, they don’t cook spaghetti (although they could, since most of them are Italians), but they play a selection of Western, country, and folk music where many tunes come straight from the spaghetti Western movies.

If you know Sergio Leone, Quentin Tarantino, Ennio Morricone, Johnny Cash or the Shadows (just to name a few) and you love their movies and their music, then you’ll enjoy watching and listening to The Spaghetti Cowboys recreating that very special atmosphere.

Sat Oct 26, 8pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Oct 26: Drag Me to Rocky Horror @ The Pearl



Let's do the time warp, AGAIN!



Warning! This is not the f#@king movie… or a re-enactment of the movie… but yes, there wll be some familiar characters, and a few new ones that Dr. Frankenfurter whipped up in the lab!



Give yourself over to absolute pleasure this October at The Rocky Horror Halloween Show, an outrageously sinful, genderbent reinterpretation of the ultimate smutty cult classic.

Follow the light over at the Frankenstein place, find out what’s on the slab down in the lab and whatever did happen to Fay Wray in the end. It’s not easy having a good time, but dammit Janet, we’re gonna try.



Don’t dream it. Be there. Tickets are just RMB200, and they’re going fast as a motorbike out of a deep freezer, so get in quick.

I see you shiver with antici… pation!

Sat Oct 26, 9.30pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Oct 27: Mizuhashi Takashi Trio @ Jiushi Shanghai Center Theater

A member of the legendary Three Blind Mice label, Mizuhashi Takashi has performed and recorded with all the greats, from Herbie Hancock, who even created 'Blues For Gonsan' for him to express his appreciation, via Ron Carter, Mickey Tucker, and Art Blakey to Archie Shepp and many more.

This is a rare chance to experience why so many jazz greats have fallen in love with his music; he has boundless energy on stage and brings grand songs filled with heavy tones, full lines and the unmistakably warm sound of a jazz master who really knows how to bring out the full charm of his wooden bass.

The 'Most Soulful Man in Japan' will perform with his long-time partners, pianist Toshiyuki Kangen and drummer Takayuki Koizumi on October 27.

Sun Oct 27, 4pm & 8pm; RMB280-680



Jiushi Shanghai Center Theater, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, Jing 'an District, Shanghai 上海市静安区南京西路1376号

Oct 30: Halloween Rocks @ The Pearl

Celebrate all things spooky with music from Linkin Park, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Bon Jovi, Queen, Nirvana, Sex Pistols, Black Sabbath, Imagine Dragons and more.

Wed Oct 30, 8.30pm; RMB120

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

