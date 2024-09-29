  1. home
That's Shanghai Halloween Party Tickets Now on Sale!

By That's Shanghai, September 29, 2024

Spooky music. Spine-chilling decor. Creepy drinks. And awesome prizes on offer for the best dressed.

It’s that time of the year for ghoulish get-ups, and we couldn’t be more excited!

Once again, That’s Shanghai is hosting a hell of a bash, as we join forces with Cages on Saturday, October 26.

In previous years, people rocked up in full costume, dancing on tables well into the wee hours of the morning.

Expect old school hip hop and classic tunes from throughout the decades, from the 80s all the way to 2020s.

Here's a video of how it all went down last year...

Tickets!

A very limited number of early bird tickets are on sale now for just RMB100 until October 14 (or they sale out), which includes entry to all of the above freaky fun and three drink tickets.

Presale tickets will be RMB150 until October 20, after which tickets will be RMB200  so buy now to avoid disappointment!

Get yours now by scanning the QR on the poster below.

Sat Oct 26, 9pm until hell freezes over

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路

Want to Be a Sponsor?

For sponsorship opportunities please contact us via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

