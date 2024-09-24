  1. home
  2. Articles

Yellow Croaker Menu at Jin House of Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin

By That's Beijing, September 24, 2024

0 0

For serious food enthusiasts, Pseudosciaena crocea (yellow croaker) is an unforgettable delicacy. As one food critic noted, it has “a distinctive and exclusive flavor; one that is so powerful you never need to recall it, yet you can never forget it.” 

3efe3a67e529aed1552df1acc7f64164.jpg

This September, Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin is teaming up with Fujian’s Ningde Mindongyiyu and Xinjiang’s Tiansai Vineyards to present a special ‘Yellow Croaker Dégustation Menu’ at the Black Pearl-awarded Jin House Chinese Restaurant.

864f104e694066dad8f265fe4b930470.jpg

“When it comes to Cantonese cuisine, it’s all about highlighting the natural flavors of the ingredients,” explains Albert Li, Chinese Executive Chef of Jin House. “For this event, we will feature Pseudosciaena crocea from Mindongyiyu, whose sustainable practices breed fish that closely resemble wild yellow croaker in both color and texture. While we will honor traditional dishes like Yellow Croaker Rice, we’ll also be incorporating seasonal ingredients and innovative techniques to provide diners with a new and exciting experience.”

4332b438f4d89834e2ef96995d691b74.jpg

The menu begins with signature dishes such as Slow-Cooked Yellow Croaker paired with slow-cooked Australian scallop, sea urchin, and caviar, as well as Marinated Guava in Homemade Osmanthus Syrup. Following this, guests will enjoy a rich Double-Boiled Yellow Croaker Broth with Sturgeon Tendon, enhanced by the refreshing aroma of salted lemon. 

88452167075c7993d9462ddfea23ece3.jpg

The star of the menu is Braised Yellow Croaker Belly with Grapefruit Peel – a dish that requires expert skill in its preparation. The grapefruit peel undergoes a complex process of roasting, soaking, kneading, frying, and simmering. Meanwhile, the fatty yellow croaker belly is braised until its oils meld with the grapefruit peel – leaving a lasting fragrant impression.

a492ee9255ce3691d5af58834e158b2f.jpg

The feast continues with Clay Pot Rice with Minced Yellow Croaker and Pork Sausage. Stir-fried with Bama County’s renowned pork sausage, the rice is infused with a savory richness, while the yellow croaker, smoked with tea and roasted in a clay pot – it absorbs the combined aromas of tea and sausage, delivering an unforgettable burst of flavor in every bite.

2363c98d64b5a7bdaa8f1ac9020f8a6f.jpg

Enjoy this feast at Jin House Chinese Restaurant – awarded the prestigious Black Pearl Award for seven consecutive years. It is led by experienced Chinese Executive Chef Albert Li and known for its refined Cantonese cuisine that blends traditional techniques with seasonal innovation. The restaurant's design concept, inspired by a “hanging galaxy,” features elegant crystal chandeliers, flowing water, golden bowls, and a sunken dining area – creating a sophisticated and serene atmosphere.

September 27-28, 5:30-9pm

RMB988 + 15% per person, with an optional wine pairing available for RMB288 + 15%. 

For reservations and inquiries, please call 022-2716 6688/6262

Jin House Chinese Restaurant, 7F Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin, No.138 Chifeng Road, Heping District, Tianjin

[All images courtesy of Jin House]


more news

NEST: Shenzhen's First (& Only) Pancake House

NEST: Shenzhen's First (& Only) Pancake House

Finally, Shenzhen has its very own pancake spot...

2 New Menus: Narisawa & Union Trading Company

2 New Menus: Narisawa & Union Trading Company

Japanese Satoyama cuisine plus a 10-year anniversary cocktail menu

Show Us Your Best Noods! 7 Bowls of Chinese #PastaPorn – Part IV

Show Us Your Best Noods! 7 Bowls of Chinese #PastaPorn – Part IV

#NoodlePorn Alert!

Michelin-starred Chef Niko Romito Crafts New Menu for Bulgari Hotels

Three-Michelin-starred Chef Niko Romito brings his legendary culinary touch to the new spring menu at Bulgari Hotel Beijing and Bulgari Hotel Shanghai.

2 Fiery New Menus: High Yaki The Sea & La Brise 523

Flame-licked proteins and seasonal produce for spring

COMMUNE RESERVE Launches New Spring Menu

To awaken your taste buds and offer a taste of "freshness"!

Jing Yaa Tang Launches New Limited-time Hainan Discovery Trip Menu

Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant at The Opposite House presents the latest in its menu series exploring China's regional cuisines.

A Slew of New Nonna-Inspired Italian Comfort Eats at Bottega

Time for the stretchy pants...

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

'Vegan In China' Alex Ogden on Being a Plant-Based Influencer

That’s 2024 Hospitality Awards Comes to Shenzhen this November

NEST: Shenzhen's First (& Only) Pancake House

40 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

36 Amazing Art Shows This October in Guangzhou

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

FREE! Why China Might Just Grow Your Next Cup of Coffee

FREE! Why China Might Just Grow Your Next Cup of Coffee

T+ Tickets: Modern Cantonese Opera, Charity Party, Music + More!

T+ Tickets: Modern Cantonese Opera, Charity Party, Music + More!

Underground Club ByeByeDisco Announces Abrupt Closure

Underground Club ByeByeDisco Announces Abrupt Closure

17 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

17 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

20 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

20 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives