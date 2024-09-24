Yellow Croaker Menu at Jin House of Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin

For serious food enthusiasts, Pseudosciaena crocea (yellow croaker) is an unforgettable delicacy. As one food critic noted, it has “a distinctive and exclusive flavor; one that is so powerful you never need to recall it, yet you can never forget it.”

This September, Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin is teaming up with Fujian’s Ningde Mindongyiyu and Xinjiang’s Tiansai Vineyards to present a special ‘Yellow Croaker Dégustation Menu’ at the Black Pearl-awarded Jin House Chinese Restaurant.

“When it comes to Cantonese cuisine, it’s all about highlighting the natural flavors of the ingredients,” explains Albert Li, Chinese Executive Chef of Jin House. “For this event, we will feature Pseudosciaena crocea from Mindongyiyu, whose sustainable practices breed fish that closely resemble wild yellow croaker in both color and texture. While we will honor traditional dishes like Yellow Croaker Rice, we’ll also be incorporating seasonal ingredients and innovative techniques to provide diners with a new and exciting experience.”

The menu begins with signature dishes such as Slow-Cooked Yellow Croaker paired with slow-cooked Australian scallop, sea urchin, and caviar, as well as Marinated Guava in Homemade Osmanthus Syrup. Following this, guests will enjoy a rich Double-Boiled Yellow Croaker Broth with Sturgeon Tendon, enhanced by the refreshing aroma of salted lemon.

The star of the menu is Braised Yellow Croaker Belly with Grapefruit Peel – a dish that requires expert skill in its preparation. The grapefruit peel undergoes a complex process of roasting, soaking, kneading, frying, and simmering. Meanwhile, the fatty yellow croaker belly is braised until its oils meld with the grapefruit peel – leaving a lasting fragrant impression.

The feast continues with Clay Pot Rice with Minced Yellow Croaker and Pork Sausage. Stir-fried with Bama County’s renowned pork sausage, the rice is infused with a savory richness, while the yellow croaker, smoked with tea and roasted in a clay pot – it absorbs the combined aromas of tea and sausage, delivering an unforgettable burst of flavor in every bite.

Enjoy this feast at Jin House Chinese Restaurant – awarded the prestigious Black Pearl Award for seven consecutive years. It is led by experienced Chinese Executive Chef Albert Li and known for its refined Cantonese cuisine that blends traditional techniques with seasonal innovation. The restaurant's design concept, inspired by a “hanging galaxy,” features elegant crystal chandeliers, flowing water, golden bowls, and a sunken dining area – creating a sophisticated and serene atmosphere.

September 27-28, 5:30-9pm

RMB988 + 15% per person, with an optional wine pairing available for RMB288 + 15%.

For reservations and inquiries, please call 022-2716 6688/6262

Jin House Chinese Restaurant, 7F Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin, No.138 Chifeng Road, Heping District, Tianjin

