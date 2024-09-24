  1. home
SCIS: Bridging Education & Opportunity for Global Success

September 24, 2024

Looking to gain insights into international education? Hear from Daniel Eschtruth, Director of Schools at Shanghai Community International School (SCIS), who shares the transformative benefits of an International Baccalaureate (IB) education for young learners.

Discover how SCIS serves as a gateway to unlocking your child's potential and preparing them for success for the dynamic global landscape.

For an in-depth perspective, scan the QR code below to watch Mr. Eschtruth reflect on his two decades of experience navigating the challenges and triumphs of international education.

Weixin-Image_20240320081724.jpg

On October 17 and 18, SCIS will have the first Open House of the new season across the Hongqiao and Pudong campuses. Please choose from one of the three campuses to explore SCIS!

thatshanghai---wechat-QR-code-layout-SY2425.jpg

Shanghai Community International School (SCIS) is one of the first international schools in Shanghai to become fully authorized as an International Baccalaureate (IB) Continuum World School, a world-class academic program aimed at rigorous critical thinking and global citizenship.

This accreditation extends across all grades at SCIS Hongqiao and Pudong campuses, providing a seamless program for students aged 2-18, and comprised of the Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), and Diploma Programme (DP).

DSC03530.jpg

At SCIS, the programs are tailored to meet each child's unique needs, ensuring they feel challenged and supported.

2-PYPx.jpg

To further enhance student success, dedicated College Counselors at SCIS offer personalized guidance through frequent one-on-one meetings, helping students navigate the college admissions process and find programs that best fit their passions and interests.

Additionally, dedicated university counseling services offer important perspectives to high school parents and students on university admissions and the application process.

campus-visit.jpg

university-fair.jpg

The SCIS class of 2024 received many prestigious universities and college admits across the globe.

class-of-2024.jpg

0C5A0060.jpg

Graduates.jpg

Families seeking an international education are invited to discover how the SCIS Community can support their child's growth!

SCIS-logo.jpg

Your Path Starts Here

www.scis-china.org

admissions@scis-china.org

Hongqiao Campus

1161 Hongqiao Road, Changning,

Shanghai, China 200051

Tel: 86-21-6261-4338


Hongqiao ECE Campus

2212 Hongqiao Road, Changning,

Shanghai, China 200336

Tel: 86-21-6295-1222


Pudong Campus

198 Hengqiao Road, Zhoupu,

Pudong, Shanghai, China 201315

Tel: 86-21-5812-9888

