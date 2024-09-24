Sign Up Now for 2024 The Color Run™ Shenzhen!

Founded in 2011, The Color Run™ – also known as the 'Happiest 5K on the Planet' – is a unique event that celebrates healthiness, happiness, and individuality.

Now the largest running series in the world, The Color Run™ has been experienced by over 8 million runners worldwide in 200+ cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Paris, Milan, Shanghai and Bejing.

After 5 years, The Color Run™ is finally coming back to China, and will be staged in Shenzhen on November 23.

Just can’t wait to join this colorful and joyful party, right?

What is The Color Run™?

The Color Run™ is a five-kilometer, untimed event. At each kilometer mark, Color Runners are doused from head to toe in a different colored powder. Participants wear white at the starting line and finish the race plastered in color.



Once the race is over, the fun continues at the after party, a larger-than-life party equipped with music, dancing, photo ops, activity booths, and more massive color throws, which create millions of vivid color combinations.

Trust us, this is the best post-5K party on the planet!

Color Runners vary in demographics and reasons for running. With no winners or official times, The Color Run caters to everyone – from first-time runners to seasoned athletes.

More than half of participants are first-time 5K runners; The Color Run is proud to be a catalyst that inspires participants to live a more active lifestyle, on top of having fun!

10 reasons you can’t miss The Color Run™



[All images courtesy of The Color Run™]

