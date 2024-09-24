  1. home
  2. Articles

Sign Up Now for 2024 The Color Run™ Shenzhen!

By That's Shenzhen, September 24, 2024

0 0

Founded in 2011, The Color Run™ – also known as the 'Happiest 5K on the Planet' – is a unique event that celebrates healthiness, happiness, and individuality.

Now the largest running series in the world, The Color Run™ has been experienced by over 8 million runners worldwide in 200+ cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Paris, Milan, Shanghai and Bejing.

IMG_7623.JPG

After 5 years, The Color Run™ is finally coming back to China, and will be staged in Shenzhen on November 23.

Just can’t wait to join this colorful and joyful party, right?

IMG_7622.JPG

What is The Color Run™?

The Color Run™ is a five-kilometer, untimed event. At each kilometer mark, Color Runners are doused from head to toe in a different colored powder. Participants wear white at the starting line and finish the race plastered in color.

Once the race is over, the fun continues at the after party, a larger-than-life party equipped with music, dancing, photo ops, activity booths, and more massive color throws, which create millions of vivid color combinations.

Trust us, this is the best post-5K party on the planet!

Color Runners vary in demographics and reasons for running. With no winners or official times, The Color Run caters to everyone – from first-time runners to seasoned athletes.

More than half of participants are first-time 5K runners; The Color Run is proud to be a catalyst that inspires participants to live a more active lifestyle, on top of having fun!

10 reasons you can’t miss The Color Run™

12.jpg211.jpg311.jpg41.jpg51.jpg61.jpg71.jpg81.jpg91.jpg101.jpg

The pre-registration of The Color Run™ Shenzhen is open now. Hurry up to secure your slots at the early bird prices – before 10am, October 3.

9097c0604f753a94d5d9cba4041f5170.JPGc8f03792f3c998548434bf718d729563.JPG32aa15e6d42eac2229c0ce26cfeaef26.JPG

Let’s release full passion in The Color Run™ and light up the Shenzhen fall!

Early bird packages are available now until October 3. Scan the QR code below to get yours now!

To register, scan the QR code

8dd200a33428e1e602622b5e9f0a30f0.JPG

[All images courtesy of The Color Run™]

more news

Voting Now Open for the 2024 That's Beijing Lifestyle Awards!

Voting Now Open for the 2024 That's Beijing Lifestyle Awards!

Vote for your favorite hotel, salon, DJ and more!

Hypefest 2024: The Biggest Musical Event of Summer

Hypefest 2024: The Biggest Musical Event of Summer

Get your tickets now!

Knowledge of Design Week 2024 Concludes with Over 2,300 Attendees

Knowledge of Design Week 2024 Concludes with Over 2,300 Attendees

Innovating Design for the Future With Craftsmanship and Tech

Gadget Review: How Does the 13-inch 2024 Apple iPad Pro Stack Up?

Rick Lombardier reviews the newest update to the iPad.

Talking Arts: 2024 BIGGER Art Fair Guangzhou

BIG is beautiful.

'Vegan In China' Alex Ogden on Being a Plant-Based Influencer

Chinese vegan cuisine influencer Alex Ogden

10 Reasons Shenzhen Should Be Your Next Stop

A fun-filled guide

Hong Kong Disneyland Hike Prices Up to 13%

The mouse is tightening the purse strings

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

'Vegan In China' Alex Ogden on Being a Plant-Based Influencer

That’s 2024 Hospitality Awards Comes to Shenzhen this November

NEST: Shenzhen's First (& Only) Pancake House

40 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

36 Amazing Art Shows This October in Guangzhou

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

FREE! Why China Might Just Grow Your Next Cup of Coffee

FREE! Why China Might Just Grow Your Next Cup of Coffee

T+ Tickets: Modern Cantonese Opera, Charity Party, Music + More!

T+ Tickets: Modern Cantonese Opera, Charity Party, Music + More!

Underground Club ByeByeDisco Announces Abrupt Closure

Underground Club ByeByeDisco Announces Abrupt Closure

17 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

17 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

20 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

20 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives