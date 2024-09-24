  1. home
Coldplay Announce 3 Hong Kong Shows in 2025

By Joseph McCarty, September 24, 2024

Love them or hate them, Coldplay are undeniably one of the biggest bands on the planet, and this past week they’ve announced the addition of Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, Seoul, and Hong Kong to their illustrious Music of the Spheres world tour – a momentous return to Hong Kong after a 15-year absence. 

Since kicking off their journey in March 2022, the tour has shattered records, selling over 10 million tickets and earning the title of the ‘most-attended tour in music history.’ 

Fans in the GBA can catch them live for the first time in over a decade at the stunning new Kai Tak Stadium next year on April 9, 11 and 12.

But that’s not all each city on this tour features a surprise support act, and with artists such as Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers and Maisie Peters currently on the road with the band in Europe, we’re hopeful for some big names on the Asia leg of the tour, too!

As for ticket prices, stay tuned. The artist pre-sale kicks off on October 7 at 10am, with Klook following on October 8, and Live Nation members getting their shot on October 9. General ticket sales will officially open on October 10 at 10am.

