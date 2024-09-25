40 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Featured Events

Mexican Festival @ Azul SKL



Rather than risking it becoming a dampened down affair, Azul SKL took the decision to move their big Mexican Festival back a week to this Saturday, September 28.

The good news is that it will now start from 11am and run to midnight, and is all set to be a morning, afternoon and evening to remember!

Head along and enjoy...

Live Band

DJ Naz

Mexican Dancers

BBQ



Taco Stations

Bouncy Castle



Face Painting

A Whole Load More Entertainment for Young & Old!



Tickets are just RMB100, which gets you five RMB20 food and drink tickets.

Better still, get yours through T+ ahead of time and enjoy the discount price of RMB90.

It's gonna be a great day out for all the family!

Scan the QR code on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Sat Sep 28, 11am to Midnight; RMB90 Presale, RMB100 Door

Azul SKL, Building 6, Shankang Li, 808 Shanxi Bei Lu 陕西北路810号陕康里1楼中庭广场

A Night at the Museum @ Paradox Museum

In the Paradox Museum, nothing makes sense and yet everything is totally real!



And get this – from Thursday through Saturday this week, the Paradox Museum is letting visitors experience a night at the museum, with drinking, a DJ, disco and dancing.

Enter interactive games and great competitions to win brilliant prizes. Create lasting memories and forge new friendships

Tickets are just RMB128 for a single or RMB218 for a couple, which includes entrance to the museum along with three drinks – choose from wine, beer, spirits and cocktails, with over 10 alcohol brands to choose from.

Scan the QR code on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Thu-Sat Sep 26-28, 7-10pm; Single Ticket RMB128, Couple Ticket RMB218

Paradox Museum, B1/F, 688 Huaihai Zhong Lu, Sinan Lu, Huangpu District 淮海中路688号B1层, 近思南路

Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl

The Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl takes you through Shanghai's bustling streets, serving up their tasty craft beers, introducing you to a whole new crowd of friends, and visiting three venues for fun, games and prizes!

READ MORE: Brooklyn Bar Crawl – Fun Games, Free Beer & New Friends

Upcoming Bar Crawls



Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawls are scheduled for the following dates:

Fri Sep 27

Sat Oct 12

Tickets include a beer on arrival and a beer at each stop, a Brooklyn Brewery cup, plus lots of games to play along the way, and are priced:

RMB158 for 1

RMB288 for 2

RMB388 for 3

RMB498 for 4



Tickets are limited though – get yours now before they sell out!

Scan the QR on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Fri Sep 27, Fri Oct 11, Sat Oct 12, from 8pm

Meeting at Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号, 近瑞金一路

Silent Disco @ Columbia Circle

After successful runs this summer at Shanghai's Rock Bund Historical Building District and EKA Tianwu, and following on from six years of sell-out, five-star shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Silent Adventures team are bringing their celebrated Silent Disco back over the river to Puxi for a brand-new adventure!

Don their magical, high-tech headphones and feel your inhibitions evaporate as they lead you on a fun-filled Silent Disco tour of Columbia Circle.

READ MORE: Silent Disco Dances on Down to Columbia Circle

With a new route, new music, and more surprises waiting to be discovered, the next adventure awaits you.

Expect song, dance, flash mobs and surprises on a unique roaming riot of revelry as you follow the Silent Guide and engage in emotion-releasing dances, transforming Columbia Circle into a scene of celebration!

Tickets are RMB280. Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Fri-Sun Sep 27-Nov 3, 8pm; RMB280

Columbia Circle, 1262 Yan'an Xi Lu, by Panyu Lu, Changning District 延安西路1262号, 近番禺路

2024 BodyLab Dance Center Golden Camp

Jump into the new season with BodyLab’s Rhythmic Gymnastics and Hip Hop and Jazz training camp from October 3-7! Registration is now open for various levels, catering to ages 4 to 15.

Experienced and certified gymnastics coaches will focus on developing and improving body strength and flexibility, coordination, apparatus handling, endurance and dance skills.

Prices range from RMB1,600-3,300 for one week, with early bird discounts available until today, September 25 – so don’t miss out!

To book your spot call 181 2116 8334 or scan the QR code on the poster below.

Oct 3-7

FOR Location, FOR A310, 2108 Yanggao Zhing Lu, by Fangdian Lu 上海市浦东新区杨高中路2108号天物空间3楼 A310（芳甸路路口）

Zhangyang Location, No.2,1st Floor,Building No.3,Lane 1550,Zhangyang Rd.,Shanghai 上海市浦东新区张扬路1550弄3号楼1层-2（01）室，陆家嘴公馆Bodylab舞蹈健身中心

Wednesday

Home Cook: Meizhi Ng's Fuzhou Singaporean Noodles @ RIINK



RIINK wants to bring a taste of home to you. Each week, they feature an affordable, unique, and delicious home-style meal created by their talented team or a friend.

This week, they welcome Meizhi. Born on the sunny island of Singapore, Meizhi organizes food festivals, thoughtful dinners, experiential encounters and brand stories for advocacy.

She comes from a whole community of amazing cooks, bakers and eaters. She most usually falls under the category of eaters but this time she will be taking on her grandmother’s Fuzhou recipe of Red Wine Chicken Noodle Soup (Ang Zao Gui in Hock Chew dialect).

The red wine is fermented and processed by hand by her grandmother, passed down three generations. This bowl of red noodles is a hopeful memory of generational flavors, encompassing lost techniques from Fuzhou brought to Singapore.

Whether you're dining with loved ones or flying solo, you're invited to RIINK's cozy communal table. Don’t miss this unique culinary experience!

Wed Sep 25, from 6pm

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock @ The Pearl



Experience Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence, the Cranberries and, of course – Avril Lavigne!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Sep 25, 8pm; RMB120

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Thursday

Karaoke Night @ RIINK



A lively Taylor Swift themed karaoke night, hosted by the talented Wynn! Belt out your favorite Taylor hits and enjoy a free drink as a thank you for sharing your voice.

Other song requests are welcome, and feel free to bring an instrument to join in the jam session. Come together, celebrate music, and create amazing memories. Don’t miss out on the fun!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Thu Sep 26, from 8pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

The Beatles + The British Invasion @ The Pearl



Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Sep 26, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Friday



Sushi Chess! @ Little Catch



Little Catch is hosting Sushi Chess! Eat and drink your conquests with their sushi and shots player set. Drinks by Ting Ting of Tako, and Chess in Shanghai Angela presiding.

DJ set and chess themed cocktails and snacks for those who just want to hang out.

Fri Sep 27, from 7pm

Little Catch, 2/F, Block C, 98 Yanping Lu, by Wuding Lu, Jing'an District 延平路98号C层2楼, 近武定路

Sunset Party @ Abbey Road



Born and raised in Zambia, engineer by day and musician by the weekend or the occasional night, Madalitso’s take on on music is inspired by several artists under the CCM banner, John Mayer, Jake Isacc, U2 and Needtobreathe just to name a few.

Through his music, a soul and blues mix, Madalitso invites his listeners to ponder questions about reality, love and hope.

Fri Sep 27, 7.45pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Tina Turner Tribute Night @ The BREW

If you love rock'n'roll and crave a spirited romp, then you simply have to check out The BREW's Queen of Rock and Roll Tribute Night!

Come and experience the glamorous world of rock'n'roll where dynamic music and delicious mixology collide to take you on an unforgettable journey!

Fri Sep 27, 8pm; Free Entry

The BREW, The Kerry Hotel, 1388 Huamu Lu, by Fangdian Lu, Pudong District 花木路1388号, 近芳甸路

Britney Spears – 2000s Divas Live! @ The Pearl



Get ready to travel back in time to the golden era of pop music with The Pearl's Red Stars as they host an unforgettable tribute concert celebrating the iconic Britney Spears and the influential divas of the 2000s.

Expect the biggest hits from Britney Spears, including timeless tracks that defined a generation. Joining the lineup are chart-topping hits from other beloved artists of the era such as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Avril Lavigne, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa.

This night promises to be more than just a concert; it will be a celebration of the music that shaped the early 2000s. Fans can expect to hear their favorite songs live, delivered with the passion and energy that only The Pearl's Red Stars can bring to the stage!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Sep 27, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

HOTL4B VOL.3 ft. Ramiro Lopez @ SYSTEM

Join HOTL4B, a dynamic laboratory synthesizing immersive experiences and unique creations. Through rave culture, a high-energy social melting pot is fused that ignites the senses and catalyzes unforgettable moments.



Space Panda presents the third experiment of HOTL4B at SYSTEM for another epic night, Led by Spanish techno superstar RAMIRO LOPEZ, get ready for a three-stage, all-night rave with 14 top-tier artists and endless surprises, keeping the energy alive until sunrise!



For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Fri Sep 27, 10pm-5am; Early Bird RMB108, Presale RMB128; Door RMB158, includes one drink

SYSTEM, 3/F, Yunhai Mansion, 1329 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Baoqing Lu, Xuhui District 云海大厦3层, 淮海中路1329号, 近宝庆路

Friday & Saturday

Disko Glam @ RIINK



Roll into the ultimate retro experience and shimmer under the disco lights as glitter fills the air this weekend with RIINK’s Disko Glam!

Get ready for an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and skating while sipping on delicious drinks, or have a bite of tasty diner-style food.

Come dressed in your funkiest retro outfits and skate to classic beats. Bring your friends and be ready for a memorable weekend!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri & Sat Sep 27 & 28, from 7pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Neon Fantasy @ La Suite

This weekend, La Suite is set to host the Neon Fantasy weekend party at its core! Join us in experiencing the enchanting allure of neon party, dancing amidst the vibrant atmosphere of Neon Fantasy, and reveling together in a festive celebration at La Suite!

Fri & Sat Sep 27 & 28, 10pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Saturday

Jiashan Lane Market @ Jiashan Lane



Jiashan Lane Market returns from their summer holiday with a two-day expression of what they do best: a boutique offering of unique artisanal foods, select handcrafts, local designer fashions, and succulent international street foods.

Find returning favorites and new-to-market entrepreneurs this weekend on a quiet lane between Shaanxi South Road (#550) and Jiashan Road (#259) Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 5:30pm.

Metro lines 9 & 12, Jiashan Road Station puts you within 10 minutes’ walk.

Sat Sep 28, 11am-5.30pm; Free Entry

Jiashan Lane, Lane 259 Jiashan Lu, by Jianguo Xi Lu, Xuhui District 嘉善路259弄, 近建国西路

Exhibition Opening: Swann’s Way @ Powerlong Art Centre



The exhibition 'Swann’s Way' offers a retrospective journey through the life of French collector and curator Sylvain Pilhion (Swann Art), highlighting works he has collected over the years.

The collection includes masterpieces by artists such as Zao Wou Ki, Lin Fengmian, Chu Teh Chun, Marc Chagall, Pablo Picasso, Bernard Buffet, Salvador Dalí, and more.

It also showcases Sylvain’s evolving passions, from wood and copper engraving – from Gustave Doré and Bernard Buffet – to 18th Century pieces, including his collection of fans, a symbol of the artistic dialogue between France and China, which has been exclusively exhibited in prestigious museums across China.

Organized in collaboration with NY-based painter Basmat, the exhibition reflects a dialogue between East and West. Her piece 'The Horseman', inspired by the Tang Dynasty painting 'Lady Guoguo's Spring Outing,' will be displayed alongside her other major works

Throughout the exhibition, culinary and musical events will be held, featuring performances by pianists and French chefs.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to acquire select pieces from the collection, allowing them to take home a part of this artistic journey.

Exhibition Opening: Sat Sep 28, 3-6pm

Exhibition Runs: Sep 28–Oct 27, 11am-7pm; RMB28



Powerlong Art Centre, 1399 Xinzhen Lu, by Xinlong Lu, Minhang District 新镇路1399号, 近新龙路

Linkin Park: A Tribute to Chester



At this month’s Linkin Park / Nu Metal show at The Pearl, the core focus will be on Linkin Park to honor his memory of Chester Bennington as best they know how... by rocking and moshing hard!

Along with the major Linkin Park hits, the Red Stars will be banging out tunes from Korn, Limp Bizkit, Deftones, Godsmack, Disturbed, Papa Roach, System of a Down, Rage Against The Machine and Three Days Grace. This will be a high voltage concert from start to finish.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Sep 28, 9pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Tuesday



DAYLIGHT Holiday Rooftop Party @ Wanda Reign on the Bund

Join Space Panda on the October 1 as they bid farewell to the legendary hotel – Wanda Reign on the Bund, marking the end of an era with a grand rooftop celebration.

Enjoy panoramic views of the city one last time, dancing the night away in an electrifying atmosphere of excitement and euphoria.

Space Panda are bringing in four international DJs from Thailand for a massive takeover, delivering a mix of exhilarating sounds to make this a night to remember alongside with four local DJs.

Afterparty from 11pm at Dirty House.

For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Tue Oct 1, 3pm-Midnight; Early Bird RMB128, Presale RMB148; Door RMB168, includes one drink

Ruiku, 21/F, Wanda Reign on the Bund, 538 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Longtan Lu, Huangpu District 中山东二路538号上海万达瑞华酒店21楼, 近龙潭路

Great Quiz of China @ El Santo



To coincide with National Day Holiday, this week's themed quiz at El Santo is the Great Quiz of China.



Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

Scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.



Tue SOct 1, 7.30pm; Free Entry

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

T+ Ticketing

Festivals & Parties

The Color Run™ 2024 @ Shanghai Sunland Park



The Color Run™ Shanghai was pushed back to October 26 due to typhoon season – which means ticket sales are back open!

The Color Run™ is a five-kilometer, untimed event. At each kilometer mark, Color Runners are doused from head to toe in a different colored powder; participants wear white at the starting line and finish the race plastered in color.

Color Runners vary in demographics and reasons for running. With no winners or official times, The Color Run caters to everyone – first time runners to seasoned athletes.

More than half of participants are first-time 5K runners; The Color Run is proud to be a catalyst that inspires participants to live a more active lifestyle, on top of having fun!

Once the race is over, the fun continues at the after party, a larger-than-life party equipped with music, dancing, photo ops, activity booths and more massive color throws, which create millions of vivid color combinations.

Trust us, this is the best post-5K party on the planet!

Scan the QR code on the poster below to get your tickets:

Sat Oct 26, 9am, 10am, 2pm & 3pm; RMB238-468

Shanghai Sunland Park, 628 Qifan Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai 上海市浦东新区启帆路628号

Food & Drink

20% Off @ Tacolicious

Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Tacolicious strives to push the boundaries, with in-house made fresh ingredients of fusion tacos, surrounded by a steady hip hop beat and heavily poured drinks.



Fan favorites at Tacolicious include the Fried Fish Tacos, the Steak Asado and – of course – the Grilled Shrimp.

Tacolicious is more than tacos though – one of their most popular dishes is an award-winning chili con carne that can also be a topping on their loaded fries, a mouth-watering adventure into epicurean exploration.

On the drink side, a full bar compliments and highlights the fun atmosphere of Tacolicious, with their very popular Silver Coin Margarita, selection of frozen margaritas, fresh fruit daiquiris, secret shots, and blink-and-you’ll-miss-them specials on esoteric shots like Fernet Branca to the ever-popular Michelada.

Now you know about all that Tacoliciousness, have we got a deal for you – for a limited time only, we're selling RMB100 vouchers for Tacolicious for just RMB80.

Scan the QR code below to get yours now:

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

Stage Shows



The Phantom of the Opera @ Shanghai Grand Theatre



Are you ready to hear the Music of the Night? Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit show The Phantom of the Opera is in the middle of a run in Shanghai.

With 130 cast, crew and orchestra members, jaw-dropping scenery, breathtaking special effects and more than 230 costumes, The Phantom of the Opera contains some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most famous and stirring music, including 'The Phantom of the Opera,' 'Think of Me' and 'Music of the Night.'

Scan the QR code on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Aug 24-Oct 2; RMB280-1,580

Shanghai Grand Theatre, 300 Renmin Da Dao, by Huangpi Bei Lu 人民大道300号, 近黄陂北路

John Legend @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

This special performance will feature songs and stories with 12-time Grammy Award-winner John Legend. Experience intimate reimaginings of his greatest hits 'All of Me,' 'Ordinary People,' 'Tonight,' unexpected stories from Legend’s life and career, and selections from his more recent releases, including 'Nervous,' and 'Wonder Woman.'

Scan the QR code to download the damai app and purchase your tickets:

Wed Oct 2, 7.30pm; RMB380-1,680

Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1200 Shibo Da Dao, by Shangnan Lu, Pudong District 奔驰文化中心, 世博大道1200号, 近上南路

CORPS EXTRÊMES @ Shanghai International Dance Center







CORPS EXTRÊMES is a poetic work that perfectly unfolds boundless practices within extreme sports and dance. It is deeply inspired by choreographer Rachid Ouramdane’s desire to “focus on the fascination produced by the notions of flying, weightlessness, suspension, soaring…”



Two emblematic extreme sports enthusiasts – a highliner and a climber – meet on stage, far from their habitual playgrounds, with eight acrobats. Simultaneously anchored in reality and dreamlike, both intimate and larger than life, it sheds a striking artistic light on extraordinary human experiences.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat Oct 11 & 12, 7.30pm; RMB180-480

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Modern Ballet: The Jade Hairpin @ Shanghai International Dance Center





The modern ballet The Jade Hairpin is a dance drama that integrates the art of Kunqu opera with elements of modern ballet. It aims to pay homage to the profoundness of traditional Chinese culture while showcasing the innovation and diversity of theatrical arts.

Set against the backdrop of the Northern Song Dynasty, the play tells the touching story of Chen Miaochang, a noble lady, and Pan Bizheng, a scholar, who steadfastly uphold their love in turbulent times. Despite facing numerous trials due to war and societal constraints, they ultimately define the true essence of love with their lives.

This production skillfully combines the delicacy of Kunqu opera with the elegance of ballet, using traditional guqin music, poetry, and dance to create a novel form of theatrical expression.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat Oct 18 & 19, 7.30pm; RMB180-280



Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Look at Them! @ Shanghai Hongqiao Art Center

Wen Xiaochao Physical Theatre’s first physical theater work, Look at Them!

The work is directed by Wen Xiaochao, an award-winning choreographer, who focuses on the creation and exploration of physical theater.

In terms of performance, the work departs from traditional dance choreography. Utilizing physical theater, multimedia images, on-site installations, and various diverse stage techniques, it vividly portrays the inner world of people in today’s society.

It delves into themes of loneliness, dreams, love, friendship, and internal conflict, examining these aspects from multiple levels to explore the question of 'how to be who we are.'

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sat & Sun Oct 19 & 20, 7.30pm; RMB180-374

Shanghai Hongqiao Performing Arts Center, 888 Tianshan Lu, by Loushanguan Lu, Changning District 天山路888号, 近娄山关路

Anna Karenina the Musical @ AIA Grand Theatre



A spectacular, breathtaking, emotional, and high-tech show based on the Leo Tolstoy masterpiece, Anna Karenina the Musical is returning to Shanghai.

Anna Karenina is a classic of literature, recounting the relationship between a man and a woman, the dramatic love story of the married lady Anna Karenina and a dashing military officer Alexey Vronsky, all taking place amidst the glitter and luxury of the Russian nobility in the second half of the 19th century.

The musical captures the subtle psychology and emotional depth of the great Tolstoy novel, as the characters struggle with overwhelming and controversial feelings – of love and betrayal, passion and duty, hope and desperation.



Although almost a century and a half has passed since the time of the story, the events unfolding before the audience are gripping and touching in their timeless quality.

A story of duty, desire and despair, experience Tolstoy's classic like never before with the live-performance of Anna Karenina the Musical.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri-Sun Oct 25-27, 7.30pm; RMB280-1,080.

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu 东大名路889号, 近公平路

Nocturna: Architecture of Insomnia @ Shanghai International Dance Center





A piano. A voice. Bodies in movement. A sleepless journey from dusk to dawn to evoke the mysteries of feeling, consciousness and memory.

Through words and bodies, Nocturna proposes a dance, music and poetry exploration of the great topics and contradictions of the night.

This work’s sound will be developed with recorded music and live flamenco singing, performing poems about the night, while guiding us through different moods and emotions. Silences play an essential role in this play.

On stage the dancers will jointly develop different evolutions as well as work on their solitude. They will also share their concerns from the freedom of participating with the other.

The group, as an entity, will be in an open, alive space. The most dense emptiness or the most overwhelming noise of the night. The night we are living…

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sat Nov 2, 7.30 & Sun Nov 3, 2pm; RMB280-680



Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai @ Shanghai Circus World



Acrobatics, dance, theater and even extreme sports – long-running Shanghai multimedia spectacular Era's second season is in full swing at Shanghai Circus World.



The latest show, Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai, is a collaboration between a French choreography team and Chinese artists, featuring a completely new storyline and scenes, thrilling acrobatic skills, magnificent stage effects and the latest technologies.

Fans of the first season of Era, which attracted more than 5 million visitors over its 15-year run, will also be happy to hear they retain some of the classic attractions too, such as the bowl balancing act and thrilling, white-knuckle motorbike ball finale.



Tickets

Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai is on at the following times:

Mon-Fri, 7.30pm

Sat & Sun, 2pm & 7.30pm

Tickets are priced RMB380-880.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Shanghai Circus World, 2266 Gonghexin Lu, by Guangzhong Xi Lu 共和新路2266号, 近广中西路

Comedy

Ian Badenhorst: My Life in China @ SpicyComedy Lounge



In his two decades in China, Ian Badenhorst has gone from organizing comedy shows to being in them, with a big headliner show at SpicyComedy Lounge this Holiday Monday.

Earlier this year, we sat down with the South African funnyman to hear about his journey, and find out what people can expect from his set. Check that out by clicking the link below...



READ MORE: Ian Badenhorst on Passion, Pain & the Shanghai Comedy Scene

And scan the QR to get your tickets now:





Mon Oct 7, 7.30pm & 8.40pm; RMB188

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Wed Sep 25, 7.30pm, RMB158



Fri Sep 27, 7.30pm, RMB188

Sat Sep 28, 7.30pm, RMB188

Mon Sep 30, 7.30pm, RMB218

Tue Oct 1, 7.30pm, RMB218

Wed Oct 2, 4.30pm, RMB398

Wed Oct 2, 7.30pm, RMB398

Fri Oct 4, 7.30pm, RMB218

Sat Oct 5, 4.30pm, RMB398

Sat Oct 5, 7.30pm, RMB398

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3/F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

Art Shows

Marco Brambilla | Double Feature @ Fotografiska Shanghai

Fotografiska Shanghai presents the debut solo show of video artist Marco Brambilla in China, Double Feature.

The exhibition unveils two extraordinary pieces that showcase Brambilla's mastery of visual storytelling and digital art through his Megaplex series: Heaven’s Gate (2022) and King Size (2023), inviting audiences on a thought-provoking journey to explore the boundaries of pop culture.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Until Oct 7; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Liu Shiyuan | CRISPR Whisper @ Fotografiska Shanghai

Spanning photography, video, text, spatial installations, and stage plays, Liu Shiyuan's artistic practice reveals a profound exploration and interrogation of the intricate interplay between images and narratives.

Her works deconstruct and reassemble images down to pixels and video stills, the fundamental units of contemporary visual communication.

This meticulous approach parallels CRISPR gene-editing technology, which modifies the smallest units of life by trimming, cutting, replacing, or adding genes.

Similar to CRISPR, Liu's process of searching, cutting, and re-editing images generates new forms of visual expression and innovative ways of seeing.

Her method of inserting sequences and reorganizing them continually expands the possibilities of visual language while navigating ethical boundaries.

This exhibition features photography series and video works, encapsulating the artist's creative journey over the past decade.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Until Oct 7; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Contemporary African Photography | Marvellous Realism @ Fotografiska Shanghai

The first and largest exhibition of African photography in Asia, Marvellous Realism. The exhibition is curated by Ekow Eshun, project led by Lucy MacGarry, and proudly presented by Fotografiska in partnership with the KT Wong Foundation.

Focused primarily on sub-Saharan African countries, Marvellous Realism is transnational in outlook; the exhibition presents work by established and emerging artists using photography and film as a means to envisage contemporary African cultural identity as a state of ongoing possibility, in which myth, memory and movement weave together into a rich tapestry of expansively imaginative art works.

The exhibition is founded on an awareness of how the rich and diverse contemporary art and cultural scenes in Africa remain largely unknown to the Chinese public, in spite of the importance of long-standing economic and political relationships.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Until Dec 1; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Live Music

Flamenco Guitar Master Takahashi Hideo @ MAO Livehouse



Experience the passion and soul of one of Japan’s most exciting flamenco guitar living masters when Takahashi Hideo takes to the stage at MAO Livehouse. A true master, his performances regularly thrill audiences.

Singer Hiroshige Aika is an astonishing voice of flamenco from the East. Now, she will bring her incomparable voice, intertwined with Takahashi Hideo’s guitar strings, to show the infinite charm of flamenco art on stage in Shanghai.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Sep 28, 8pm; RMB300-480



MAO Livehouse, 3/F, 308 Chongqing Nan Lu, by Jianguo Zhong Lu, Huangpu District 3/F, 重庆南路308号, 近建国中路

Coldplay Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Coldpearl, a tribute to post-Britpop alternative rockers Coldplay.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Oct 5, 8.30pm; RMB160

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Modern Flamenco Sensations TRANSFORMACIÓN @ MAO Livehouse



One of Japan’s most exciting modern piano flamenco bands, TRANSFORMACIÓN, is coming to Shanghai. Founded in 2020, the young the group has wowed audiences in Japan and Spain with their combination of sound and energetic dance, showing the fusion of stillness and movement, and the collision of tradition and innovation.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Oct 26, 6pm & 9pm; RMB280



MAO Livehouse, 3/F, 308 Chongqing Nan Lu, by Jianguo Zhong Lu, Huangpu District 3/F, 重庆南路308号, 近建国中路

Mizuhashi Takashi Trio @ Jiushi Shanghai Center Theater



A member of the legendary Three Blind Mice label, Mizuhashi Takashi has performed and recorded with all the greats, from Herbie Hancock, who even created 'Blues For Gonsan' for him to express his appreciation, via Ron Carter, Mickey Tucker, and Art Blakey to Archie Shepp and many more.

This is a rare chance to experience why so many jazz greats have fallen in love with his music; he has boundless energy on stage and brings grand songs filled with heavy tones, full lines and the unmistakably warm sound of a jazz master who really knows how to bring out the full charm of his wooden bass.

The 'Most Soulful Man in Japan' will perform with his long-time partners, pianist Toshiyuki Kangen and drummer Takayuki Koizumi on October 27.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sun Oct 27, 4pm & 8pm; RMB280-680



Jiushi Shanghai Center Theater, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, Jing 'an District, Shanghai 上海市静安区南京西路1376号

Want to Sell Tickets on T+ ?

