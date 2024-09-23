Regent Beijing Presents Michelin Night at Daccapo

Regent Beijing is thrilled to announce an extraordinary two-night culinary event – Michelin Night: A Four-Hands Feast. This exclusive experience will feature Michelin-starred chef Francesco Bonvini and acclaimed chef Bruni Jacopo, who have collaborated to create two distinct and unforgettable dining experiences. This event marks the fourth prestigious guest chef collaboration at Regent Beijing since May – continuing our journey of Italian gourmet excellence.

Michelin-starred chef Francesco Bonvini is set to bring his culinary brilliance to Daccapo Italian Restaurant at Regent Beijing. With a prestigious career that includes roles at the 3 Michelin-starred Da Vittorio and the 2 Michelin-starred Da Vittorio Shanghai, where he served as Sous Chef.

Bonvini's journey is marked by his deep respect for authentic ingredients and innovative Italian techniques. His latest venture, ‘New Wave by Da Vittorio,’ earned a Michelin star and recognition from Gambero Rosso as an emerging top Italian restaurant. Presently, Francesco has joined ‘Cellar to Table’ with a reverence for ingredients and an understanding of the art of cooking. At Daccapo, Bonvini will continue to dazzle diners with his refined culinary artistry, promising a dining experience that celebrates the pinnacle of Italian cuisine.

Night One: the event kicks off at Daccapo Italian Restaurant, where guests indulge in an exquisite multi-course feast that showcases the chefs' mastery of Italian cuisine. A night of refined flavors, innovative techniques, and the finest ingredients – all set in the elegant ambiance of Daccapo Italian Restaurant.

Night Two: The culinary journey continues at the ‘Forbidden City View Sky Lounge’, at Regent Club. The evening takes the dining experience to new heights – both literally and figuratively – as guests enjoy a specially curated menu while overlooking the world historic heritage Forbidden City.

The night promises to be a luxurious and intimate affair, perfect for those seeking a truly exceptional dining experience. "We are thrilled to host these esteemed chefs and provide our guests with an opportunity to experience both the sky lounge with Forbidden City view and Italian cuisine in two of our most prestigious settings" said Florian S. Kuhn, the general manager of Regent Beijing.

This two-night event is more than just a dining experience; it is a celebration of culinary artistry at its finest, and a rare opportunity to witness culinary excellence in itspurest form – set against the backdrop of Beijing's most prestigious locations. Regent Beijing invites all discerning gourmands and lovers of fine dining to join them for these exceptional evenings – a where tradition meets innovation, and where every dish tells a story of passion, creativity, and unparalleled craftsmanship.

[All photos are courtesy of Regent Beijing]