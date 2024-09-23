  1. home
  2. Articles

Regent Beijing Presents Michelin Night at Daccapo

By That's Beijing, September 23, 2024

0 0

Regent Beijing is thrilled to announce an extraordinary two-night culinary event – Michelin Night: A Four-Hands Feast. This exclusive experience will feature Michelin-starred chef Francesco Bonvini and acclaimed chef Bruni Jacopo, who have collaborated to create two distinct and unforgettable dining experiences. This event marks the fourth prestigious guest chef collaboration at Regent Beijing since May – continuing our journey of Italian gourmet excellence.

chefguide.jpg

Michelin-starred chef Francesco Bonvini is set to bring his culinary brilliance to Daccapo Italian Restaurant at Regent Beijing. With a prestigious career that includes roles at the 3 Michelin-starred Da Vittorio and the 2 Michelin-starred Da Vittorio Shanghai, where he served as Sous Chef.

chef.jpg

Bonvini's journey is marked by his deep respect for authentic ingredients and innovative Italian techniques. His latest venture, ‘New Wave by Da Vittorio,’ earned a Michelin star and recognition from Gambero Rosso as an emerging top Italian restaurant. Presently, Francesco has joined ‘Cellar to Table’ with a reverence for ingredients and an understanding of the art of cooking. At Daccapo, Bonvini will continue to dazzle diners with his refined culinary artistry, promising a dining experience that celebrates the pinnacle of Italian cuisine.

Night One: the event kicks off at Daccapo Italian Restaurant, where guests indulge in an exquisite multi-course feast that showcases the chefs' mastery of Italian cuisine. A night of refined flavors, innovative techniques, and the finest ingredients – all set in the elegant ambiance of Daccapo Italian Restaurant.

table.jpg

Night Two: The culinary journey continues at the ‘Forbidden City View Sky Lounge’, at Regent Club. The evening takes the dining experience to new heights – both literally and figuratively – as guests enjoy a specially curated menu while overlooking the world historic heritage Forbidden City.

The night promises to be a luxurious and intimate affair, perfect for those seeking a truly exceptional dining experience. "We are thrilled to host these esteemed chefs and provide our guests with an opportunity to experience both the sky lounge with Forbidden City view and Italian cuisine in two of our most prestigious settings" said Florian S. Kuhn, the general manager of Regent Beijing.

restau.jpg

This two-night event is more than just a dining experience; it is a celebration of culinary artistry at its finest, and a rare opportunity to witness culinary excellence in itspurest form – set against the backdrop of Beijing's most prestigious locations. Regent Beijing invites all discerning gourmands and lovers of fine dining to join them for these exceptional evenings – a where tradition meets innovation, and where every dish tells a story of passion, creativity, and unparalleled craftsmanship.

[All photos are courtesy of Regent Beijing]

more news

9 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

9 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Where to celebrate the full moon and more!

Autumn Flavors at InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun

Autumn Flavors at InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun

New menus at CHAR, Ying Chinese, TOP Tapas, & the Florist

Sunrise Kempinski Hotel Beijing’s Oktoberfest Begins September 14

Sunrise Kempinski Hotel Beijing’s Oktoberfest Begins September 14

Celebrate great beer and amazing food at a stunning getaway!

Monthly Events at Atmosphere, China World Summit Wing Beijing

Drink in their great deals and great views!

Grill 79 at China World Summit Wing Launches ‘A Taste of Beijing’

Chef Zoe introduces a delectable new menu

3x3 By the ROOF: The Lowdown on Beijing's Hot New Club

A novel venue with fresh ideas opens at THE BOX

9 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Don't miss this Beijing bliss!

9 Places to Celebrate Qixi Festival in Beijing

Make your own love story legendary at these romantic spots

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

'Vegan In China' Alex Ogden on Being a Plant-Based Influencer

That’s 2024 Hospitality Awards Comes to Shenzhen this November

NEST: Shenzhen's First (& Only) Pancake House

40 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

36 Amazing Art Shows This October in Guangzhou

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

FREE! Why China Might Just Grow Your Next Cup of Coffee

FREE! Why China Might Just Grow Your Next Cup of Coffee

T+ Tickets: Modern Cantonese Opera, Charity Party, Music + More!

T+ Tickets: Modern Cantonese Opera, Charity Party, Music + More!

Underground Club ByeByeDisco Announces Abrupt Closure

Underground Club ByeByeDisco Announces Abrupt Closure

17 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

17 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

20 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

20 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives