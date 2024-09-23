Mandarin Oriental’s GM Langonné Discusses the New Qianmen Hotel

On September 2, a truly unique and exquisite new hotel – Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing (MOQNM) – opened in the hutongs. To call it a ‘hotel’ doesn’t quite do it justice; the expansive property includes 42 luxuriously renovated courtyard houses, two fine dining restaurants, and a story-filled bar.

The MOQNM is the group’s second hotel in Beijing, and it compliments its predecessor – Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing (MOWFJ) – by providing a different type of luxury experience for guests of the Capital.



Terrace of Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing



MOWFJ is vibrant, modern boutique hotel – that provides breathtaking views of the Forbidden City. Conversely, MOQNM offers an exclusive haven that is deeply rooted in Chinese culture and is nestled in the historic heart of the Qianmen hutongs.



Mandarin Oriental's Beijing Cluster General Manager Richard Langonné

Both properties are overseen by Mr. Richard Langonné – a veteran of the hotel business and the newly appointed Beijing Cluster General Manager of Mandarin Oriental. The French-native has spent nearly two decades working for the finest hotels in the world and he is now bringing his extensive knowledge to the stunning new MOQNM.

He has ensured that every step of their guests' journey – from a limo service to and from airports and train stations, to private transportation between the courtyards – is thoroughly thought through and meticulously cared for.

We got to speak to him about his years of experience and the luxury experiences available to guests of Beijing’s Mandarin Orientals.

First let’s start with a little bit about you. I hear you are a keen photographer; what subject matter do you like to take pictures of?

Thank you for asking about my photography [laughs]! I am particularly interested in capturing images in locations where cultural heritage is preserved, such as the vicinity of the Forbidden City and the streets of Qianmen. These areas serve as ideal backdrops for my work, as they allow me to seamlessly blend contemporary fashion and lifestyle with a rich historical context.

Through my lens, I aim to convey centuries of evolution in a single photograph. I consider myself fortunate that our two Mandarin Oriental hotels are situated at the heart of China’s cultural heritage, providing an exceptional opportunity for creative exploration.



Peking Mansion Courtyard of Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing

You have been in the business for 20 years, is there a particular place that you enjoyed working at and learned a lot from?

The Mandarin Oriental in Hong Kong has imparted invaluable lessons in the realm of luxury hospitality. This iconic establishment – which boasts eight exceptional dining outlets – epitomizes the essence of uncompromising service, operating with a precision comparable to a well-tuned clock. As the inaugural property of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, it showcases a pioneering approach to hospitality that sets a benchmark in the industry.

Mandarin Oriental is known for its innovative approach to hospitality. As the Regional General Manager, how do you adapt to changes in the industry, and what are the main differences between your approaches to the Qianmen and Wangfujing branches?

The hospitality industry is in a state of constant evolution; however, at its core, our guests' fundamental needs remain unchanged: they seek unique experiences that enrich their lives, foster connections with compassionate individuals, elicit genuine emotions, and provide an element of surprise – all within a safe environment where the impossible becomes possible.



Entrance of Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing

Our primary mission is to adapt to the evolving preferences of our guests, thoroughly understanding their desires and consistently exceeding their expectations. Each of our hotels embodies a distinct identity, allowing us to deliver tailored experiences that resonate with their unique essence.



Grand Courtyard of Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing

At MOWFJ, we aim to establish bold collaborations with artists and luxury brands, creating extraordinary events that invite Guests to engage in memorable experiences. Conversely, MOQNM will focus on cultivating indulgent experiences within a more private setting, intricately linked to the rich tapestry of Chinese culture and history.

How do you see Mandarin Oriental Qianmen positioned in the competitive landscape of luxury hotels in Beijing? How is that different from the MO Wangfujing?

What sets Mandarin Oriental Qianmen apart is its unique ability to provide a sanctuary amid the city's hustle and bustle, nestled in the charming hutongs of Qianmen. Guests can indulge in luxurious service while seamlessly integrating into the vibrant life of the local community.

Yan Garden by Chef Fei of Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing

This harmonious blend of opulence and authentic local experiences creates an enchanting atmosphere that is truly captivating, and dives into China history. In my view, MOQNM represents a remarkable achievement and a testament to the Group's commitment to bold innovation.

Are you planning on any local partnerships to enhance the guest experience and contribute to art, culture, and the community?

Exploring and promoting local artists is a tradition at MO, and over the past five years, MOWFJ has done a lot of collaborations with local artists, including MO Bar's first cocktail list, various exhibitions of paintings and sculptures presented in the hotel, dance and music performances, collaborations with foreign artists, ranging from photography art exhibitions to music recital. MOWFJ is always exploring ways to present guests with sensory experiences that exceed expectations.



Grand Courtyard of Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing

MOQNM, on the other hand, favors classical Chinese culture and explores the transmission of intangible cultural heritage. The background design of the front desk is created by the artist through the techniques of lacquer craftsmanship and filigree enameling, and based on the pattern style of the dotted cui hairpins in the Forbidden City collection as inspiration. The architecture of the house adheres to the principle of restoring the old as the new, preserving the mortise-and-tenon structure of ancient Chinese architecture.

MOQNM's iconic folding fan, which has just been unveiled, was also created by renowned international artist Xu Bing, who used his original 'Square Word Calligraphy' to reconstruct pinyin characters in the form of square character calligraphy. The Chinese style, together with the traditional ink calligraphy, interprets the hotel's spiritual core “Unveil Beijing's Soul”, which demonstrates the oriental DNA and aesthetics of the Mandarin Oriental brand.

[All images are courtesy of Mandarin Oriental]

