Smartphone Power Banks – Safety Rules You Should Know

Did you experience delays on the Shanghai Metro this Sunday?

On September 22, a power bank carried by a passenger on Line 8 at Dashijie Station suddenly caught fire.

Station staff quickly responded, extinguishing the flames with a fire extinguisher and safely guiding the evacuation.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.



Official statement from Shanghai Metro. Screenshot by That's



As smartphones become indispensable, power banks have become essential travel gadgets for many.

However, incidents of power banks catching fire or even exploding are not uncommon.

In fact, two similar cases occurred in Beijing and Guangzhou in 2023, where metro passengers' power banks suddenly ignited.

This raises an important question: How large of a power bank can you bring when traveling by plane, train, or metro in China? And what are the rules for carrying and using them?

Power Bank Travel Regulations in China

How many can you carry?

Airplane: According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), passengers are allowed to carry no more than two power banks per person.

High-Speed Rail (HSR)/Trains: Rail authorities permit each passenger to carry up to two power banks.

Metro: Regulations are more lenient on metro systems, though they vary by city.

Beijing Metro: Up to 2 power banks per passenger

Guangzhou Metro: Up to 5 power banks per passenger

Shanghai Metro: Up to 2 power banks per passenger

Shenzhen Metro: Up to 3 power banks per passenger

Before traveling, it's always wise to check local regulations to avoid exceeding the allowed limit

Capacity Limits

Airplane:

Power banks with a rated capacity of less than 100Wh can be brought onboard

Power banks rated between 100Wh and 160Wh require airline approval

Power banks exceeding 160Wh are strictly prohibited

High-Speed Rail (HSR)/Trains: Power banks and lithium batteries must be clearly labeled and cannot exceed 100Wh per unit, except for battery-powered wheelchairs.

Metro: Capacity limits vary by city. Some metros allow up to 20,000mAh, while others permit 30,000mAh. It's best to check with the local metro operator for specifics.

Carrying and Usage Rules

When flying, power banks must be carried in hand luggage, not in checked baggage

At security, they must be removed from your bag and screened separately

Power banks cannot be used to charge devices onboard aircraft and must remain switched off during the flight

Did You Know



In January 2024, the Beijing Market Regulation Bureau reported the results of a national quality inspection on 88 batches of power banks, amongst which – alarmingly – 33 batches were found to be non-compliant, yielding a failure rate of 37.5%.

Who to trust: Look for the 3C certification mark, which indicates the product adheres to China's strict production and usage regulations.

3C certification mark for compliant electronic products. Image by Billy Jiang/That's



With such a high failure rate, it's crucial to be cautious about buying cheap power banks from unreliable sources like a random Taobao seller or street vendors.

Opt for certified and trusted brands to ensure your safety.

