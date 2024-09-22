The Netherlands Film Festival Returns to Guangzhou

The Netherlands Film Festival is back, painting the silver screen in Guangzhou with stories that transcend borders.

This year, as the 2nd edition, ten Dutch films will transport audiences on a cinematic journey through love, dreams, and everyday life — revealing extraordinary emotions hidden in the seemingly ordinary.

The film festival is an invitation to explore the heart of Dutch culture, from its rich heritage to its modern-day philosophy.



The Dutch Consul-General in Guangzhou, Efstathios Andreou, speaking at the festival's opening, shared how cinema connects cultures and minds:



"Film takes us into a world we may never otherwise enter, introducing us to people, ideas, and stories that shape the way we see our own."

Now, let's take a closer look at the ten remarkable films that will define this year's festival, each offering its own unique window into Dutch life and culture.



Strijder / Bigman



It follows friends Dylan and Youssef, who dream of becoming soccer players. When Dylan is paralyzed following an accident his dad and former coach wants him to accept his disability, but he is determined to play soccer again.



In Cinema: September 18 & October 20



Leeuwin / Lioness



Teenager Rosie's life changes when she and her family move from Suriname to the Netherlands. Luckily, she finds joy in football and joins a girls' team. She has one goal: to make the national team.



In Cinema: September 21 & October 13

Okedoeibedankt / Okthanksbye



Two deaf girls go on a roadtrip to Paris, to look for the ill granny of one of them.



In Cinema: September 21 & October 19

Zeevonk / Sea Sparkle



When her father dies at sea in a shipwreck, teenage girl Lena is determined to prove that a huge, unknown creature is roaming the deep.



In Cinema: September 22

Kiddo



Out of the children's home and into the rusty Chevrolet: Lu is whisked away by her eccentric mother - cowboy boots, wigs and sunglasses in tow. On their road trip east, both dream of finally staying together forever.



In Cinema: September 22 & October 20

Dicht bij Vermeer / Close to Vermeer



Much has been written, but little is known about Johannes Vermeer, painter of iconic paintings and crowd pleasers such as The Milkmaid and Girl with a Pearl Earring. His small oeuvre is almost everything he left behind. Dicht bij Vermeer follows Gregor Weber, a globally renowned Vermeer expert and flamboyant curator at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam...



In Cinema: September 28 & October 26

Rocco & Sjuul / Rocco & Jules



An intense infatuation at age 70 will inevitably have its consequences, because when you have already lived an entire life, are you even allowed (and able) to choose for yourself?



In Cinema: October 5 & 26

Bed & Breakfast



A socially awkward workaholic resigns on a whim and then contemplates her new future in a Groningen village full of eccentrics while wrapping the local bachelors around her finger.



In Cinema: October 6 & 27

Laatste Ronde / Last Call



When André, Bart and David go to do odd jobs in an old farmhouse, they no longer appear immortal. They alternate leaden seriousness with limp nattering, but that doesn't escape the fact that they are getting older.



In Cinema: October 13 & 27

Knor / Oink



A nine-year-old girl gets a pig named Oink as a gift from her grandfather.



In Cinema: September 22 & October 20

The 2nd Netherlands Film Festival



Until October 31, 2024



For Tickets: #小程序://中影电影通/dYnoD5pwdbNUUlu

Check out what is on via the China Film Pass 中影电影通 website, WeChat Mini Program or App





[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]

