Where to Find Ice-Cold Fun in Guangzhou This October

As October approaches, many of us long for the crisp, cool embrace of winter. But how do you experience an ice-cold October in a city famous for its tropical warmth?

Fear not, Guangzhou has its share of frosty retreats where you can escape the heat and dive into a winter wonderland. Let's explore the top places to chill out, right in the heart of this subtropical urban paradise.

Guangzhou Sunac Bonski 广州融创热雪奇迹

This is the largest indoor ski resort in southern China, formerly known as Guangzhou Sunac Snow Park. It offers a comprehensive skiing and snowboarding experience in a tropical city, making it a unique winter getaway. The park has internationally certified snowsports instructors available, offering lessons in multiple languages including English, French, and Cantonese. Visitors can enjoy various slopes suited for different skill levels, from beginners to experts.

Address: No.63 Fenghuang Bei Lu, Huadu 花都区凤凰北路63号



Best Time to Visit: Late morning or early afternoon, especially during weekdays to avoid crowds.

Transportation: Metro Line 3 to Airport North Station (机场北站) and take the Guangzhou Intercity Rail to Huachengjie Station (花城街站).

Gear: Rental gear is available, including winter wear, so bringing your own is not necessary unless preferred.

Lehomes Ice Kingdom 广州乐漫冰雪王国



Lehomes offers a family-friendly atmosphere with activities like ice skating and snow play. It's particularly popular for casual skaters and kids who want to explore winter sports in a safe, indoor environment. While there aren't professional trainers for advanced sports like skiing, the venue offers beginner-friendly skating lessons.

Address: YueCity 3/F, No.150 Xiwan Lu, Liwan 荔湾区西湾路150号悦汇城3楼



Best Time to Visit: Morning or late afternoon for fewer crowds.

Transportation: Accessible via Metro Line 5 Xicun Station (西村站).

Gear: Ice skating gear is included in the ticket, no need to bring your own.

Grandview Penguin Snow World 正佳企鹅冰雪世界

Located in the bustling Tianhe CBD, this ice and snow attraction is part of the Grandview Mall. The venue is home to penguins, making it a family favorite, especially for younger visitors. It also offers ice activities like skating, with basic instructions provided, though it is less focused on professional-level sports. Penguins do not come out to greet guests every day. Better check their daily programs before making a plan.

Address: Grandview Mall, No.228 Tianhe Lu, Tianhe 天河区天河路228号正佳广场



Best Time to Visit: Early evening on weekdays to avoid heavy weekend crowds.

Transportation: Metro Line 3 or Line 1, exit at Tianhe Sports Center Station (体育西路站).

Gear: Included with admission, but bringing extra winter clothing is recommended for the penguin exhibits.

Ice GoGo Kingdom at Golden Ark 欢乐舟雪糕糕王国



A whimsical destination that blends winter fun with sweet treats, Ice GoGo Kingdom is designed for families and children, offering themed activities like snow play, ice cream making, and interactive games. Though it's less about serious winter sports, it's perfect for a light-hearted winter wonderland experience.

Address: No.880 Baiyun Da Dao Bei, Baiyun 白云区白云大道北880号



Best Time to Visit: Mid-morning to enjoy the freshest treats.

Transportation: Metro Line 3, exit at Baiyun Avenue North Station (白云大道北站), and take a short bus ride or taxi.

Gear: Light winter wear is sufficient; most activities don't require special gear.

Whether you're sliding down icy slopes or indulging in frosty desserts, Guangzhou's winter wonderlands offer plenty of icy escapes. So, beat the heat this October and enjoy a day of cool fun in the city.

[Cover image via Guangzhou Sunac Bonski]

