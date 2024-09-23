  1. home
Hong Kong Wants You to Visit for Golden Week

By Billy Jiang, September 23, 2024

The competition for travelers is heating up, and Hong Kong is throwing its hat in the ring for the upcoming ‘Golden Week’ holiday. 

Forget the tropical islands and shopping sprees elsewhere – Hong Kong wants your attention, and has rolled out an enticing lineup of promotions, events, and surprises that will make you rethink your travel plans this October. 

After all, who wouldn’t want to spend a nice holiday in one of the world’s most vibrant cities, especially when the offers are this sweet?

Free Transportation

  • Free tram rides on Hong Kong Island (October 1)

  • Complimentary cross-harbor Star Ferry rides (September 30-October 2)

  • 25% off MTR fares on most lines

  • Free bus rides for children on selected routes

Dining Discounts

  • Temple Street Night Market: 25% off on various dishes (October 1-7)

  • Discounts at over 3,000 restaurants and food stalls city-wide

Entertainment & Shows

  • Symphony of Lights special edition with rooftop pyrotechnics and enhanced light displays (throughout October)

  • New drone show Galloping Horses at Wan Chai harborfront (September 28)

  • New Generation National Day Chorus featuring 1,000 performers and a drone display (September 30)

Attractions & Cultural Spots

  • Free entry to museums, leisure centers, and Wetland Park (October 1)

  • Special promotions Ocean Park, Ngong Ping 360, and other attractions

Movie Deals

  • Half-price movie tickets across all cinemas (October 1)

Shopping

  • Discounts at over 10,000 market stalls, shopping malls, and department stores

Citywide Decorations

  • Over 185,000 festive displays including flags, banners, flower plaques, and lamppost decorations throughout the city.

Information about the celebratory events and offers is available on the dedicated website www.nationalday75.gov.hk:

frame-4-.png

So, when was the last time you visited Hong Kong? 

With free transportation, discounts galore, and a series of stunning events, 'Golden Week' is the perfect opportunity to revisit your favorite spots, indulge in local delicacies, and create new memories. 

Hong Kong is pulling out all the stops to ensure visitors feel the festive spirit – and with so much to offer, there’s never been a better time to make the trip.

Ready to book your tickets yet?

[Cover image via Hong Kong Tourism Board]

Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Golden Week Travel Updates Travel Deals

