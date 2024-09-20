T+ Tickets: Parties, Comedy, Theater, Music + More!

Festivals & Parties

A Night @ The Paradox Museum









In the Paradox Museum, nothing makes sense and yet everything is totally real!

And get this – from Thursday through Saturday this week, the Paradox Museum is letting visitors experience a night at the museum, with drinking, a DJ, disco and dancing.







Enter interactive games and great competitions to win brilliant prizes. Create lasting memories and forge new friendships

Tickets are just RMB128 for a single or RMB218 for a couple, which includes entrance to the museum along with three drinks – choose from wine, beer, spirits and cocktails, with over 10 alcohol brands to choose from.

Scan the QR code on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Thu-Sat Sep 26-28, 7-10pm; Single Ticket RMB128, Couple Ticket RMB218

Paradox Museum, B1/F, 688 Huaihai Zhong Lu, Sinan Lu, Huangpu District 淮海中路688号B1层, 近思南路

Mexican Festival @ Azul SKL







Rather than risking it becoming a dampened down affair, Azul SKL have taken the decision to move their big Mexican Festival back a week to Saturday, September 28.

Good news is that it will now start from 11am and run to midnight, and is all set to be a morning, afternoon and evening to remember!

Live Band

DJ Naz

Mexican Dancers

BBQ



Taco Stations

Bouncy Castle



Face Painting

A Whole Load More Entertainment for Young & Old!



Tickets are just RMB100, which gets you five RMB20 food and drink tickets. Better still, get yours through T+ ahead of time and enjoy the discount price of RMB90.

It's gonna be a great day out for all the family!

Scan the QR code on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Sat Sep 28, 11am to Midnight; RMB90 Pre Sale, RMB100 Door

Azul SKL, Building 6, Shankang Li, 808 Shanxi Bei Lu 陕西北路810号陕康里1楼中庭广场

Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl

The Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl takes you through Shanghai's bustling streets, serving up their tasty craft beers, introducing you to a whole new crowd of friends, and visiting three venues for fun, games and prizes!

Upcoming Bar Crawls



Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawls are scheduled for the following dates:

Fri Sep 27

Sat Oct 12

Tickets include a beer on arrival and a beer at each stop, a Brooklyn Brewery cup, plus lots of games to play along the way, and are priced:

RMB158 for 1

RMB288 for 2

RMB388 for 3

RMB498 for 4



Tickets are limited though – get yours now before they sell out!

Scan the QR on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Fri Sep 27, Fri Oct 11, Sat Oct 12, from 8pm

Meeting at Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号, 近瑞金一路

Silent Disco @ Columbia Circle

After successful runs this summer at Shanghai's Rock Bund Historical Building District and EKA Tianwu, and following on from six years of sell-out, five-star shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Silent Adventures team are bringing their celebrated Silent Disco back over the river to Puxi for a brand-new adventure!

Don their magical, high-tech headphones and feel your inhibitions evaporate as they lead you on a fun-filled Silent Disco tour of Columbia Circle.

READ MORE: Silent Disco Dances on Down to Columbia Circle

With a new route, new music, and more surprises waiting to be discovered, the next adventure awaits you.

Expect song, dance, flash mobs and surprises on a unique roaming riot of revelry as you follow the Silent Guide and engage in emotion-releasing dances, transforming Columbia Circle into a scene of celebration!

Tickets are RMB280. Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Fri-Sun Sep 27-Nov 3, 8pm; RMB280

Columbia Circle, 1262 Yan'an Xi Lu, by Panyu Lu, Changning District 延安西路1262号, 近番禺路

The Color Run™ 2024 @ Shanghai Sunland Park



The Color Run™ Shanghai was pushed back to October 26 due to typhoon season – which means ticket sales are back open!

The Color Run™ is a five-kilometer, untimed event. At each kilometer mark, Color Runners are doused from head to toe in a different colored powder; participants wear white at the starting line and finish the race plastered in color.

Color Runners vary in demographics and reasons for running. With no winners or official times, The Color Run caters to everyone – first time runners to seasoned athletes.

More than half of participants are first-time 5K runners; The Color Run is proud to be a catalyst that inspires participants to live a more active lifestyle, on top of having fun!

Once the race is over, the fun continues at the after party, a larger-than-life party equipped with music, dancing, photo ops, activity booths and more massive color throws, which create millions of vivid color combinations.

Trust us, this is the best post-5K party on the planet!

Scan the QR code on the poster below to get your tickets:

Sat Oct 26, 9am, 10am, 2pm & 3pm; RMB238-468

Shanghai Sunland Park, 628 Qifan Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai 上海市浦东新区启帆路628号

Food & Drink

20% Off @ Tacolicious

Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Tacolicious strives to push the boundaries, with in-house made fresh ingredients of fusion tacos, surrounded by a steady hip hop beat and heavily poured drinks.



Fan favorites at Tacolicious include the Fried Fish Tacos, the Steak Asado and – of course – the Grilled Shrimp.

Tacolicious is more than tacos though – one of their most popular dishes is an award-winning chili con carne that can also be a topping on their loaded fries, a mouth-watering adventure into epicurean exploration.

On the drink side, a full bar compliments and highlights the fun atmosphere of Tacolicious, with their very popular Silver Coin Margarita, selection of frozen margaritas, fresh fruit daiquiris, secret shots, and blink-and-you’ll-miss-them specials on esoteric shots like Fernet Branca to the ever-popular Michelada.

Now you know about all that Tacoliciousness, have we got a deal for you – for a limited time only, we're selling RMB100 vouchers for Tacolicious for just RMB80.

Scan the QR code below to get yours now:

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

Stage Shows



The Phantom of the Opera @ Shanghai Grand Theatre



Are you ready to hear the Music of the Night? Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit show The Phantom of the Opera is in the middle of a run in Shanghai.

With 130 cast, crew and orchestra members, jaw-dropping scenery, breathtaking special effects and more than 230 costumes, The Phantom of the Opera contains some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most famous and stirring music, including 'The Phantom of the Opera,' 'Think of Me' and 'Music of the Night.'

Scan the QR code on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Aug 24-Oct 2; RMB280-1,580

Shanghai Grand Theatre, 300 Renmin Da Dao, by Huangpi Bei Lu 人民大道300号, 近黄陂北路

John Legend @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

This special performance will feature songs and stories with 12-time Grammy Award-winner John Legend. Experience intimate reimaginings of his greatest hits 'All of Me,' 'Ordinary People,' 'Tonight,' unexpected stories from Legend’s life and career, and selections from his more recent releases, including 'Nervous,' and 'Wonder Woman.'

Scan the QR code to download the damai app and purchase your tickets:

Wed Oct 2, 7.30pm; RMB380-1,680

Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1200 Shibo Da Dao, by Shangnan Lu, Pudong District 奔驰文化中心, 世博大道1200号, 近上南路

CORPS EXTRÊMES @ Shanghai International Dance Center



CORPS EXTRÊMES is a poetic work that perfectly unfolds boundless practices within extreme sports and dance. It is deeply inspired by choreographer Rachid Ouramdane’s desire to “focus on the fascination produced by the notions of flying, weightlessness, suspension, soaring…”



Two emblematic extreme sports enthusiasts – a highliner and a climber – meet on stage, far from their habitual playgrounds, with eight acrobats.

Light and often swirling, this extraordinary community of freedom-lovers, whose members embody in different ways the Icarus dream in today’s world, evolves between the sky and the earth, with an impressive climbing wall at the back of the stage as a fulcrum.

The stage, above which is a long high wire, is sometimes transformed into a vast screen, onto which are projected vertiginous images of the world-class highliner Nathan Paulin and the renowned Swiss climber Nina Caprez in action in magnificent natural landscapes.

The voice-overs of these exceptional athletes also play a part, each giving a personal account of their practice. Sometimes soaring, sometimes rousing, Jean-Baptiste Julien’s musical score further enhances this multi-layered, subtly evocative piece.

Rather than giving into the facile attraction of virtuosity, the piece delves deep to uncover the existential – perhaps even metaphysical – dimension of these dances with the void.

Simultaneously anchored in reality and dreamlike, both intimate and larger than life, it sheds a striking artistic light on extraordinary human experiences.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat Oct 11 & 12, 7.30pm; RMB180-480

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Modern Ballet: The Jade Hairpin @ Shanghai International Dance Center





The modern ballet The Jade Hairpin is a dance drama that integrates the art of Kunqu opera with elements of modern ballet. It aims to pay homage to the profoundness of traditional Chinese culture while showcasing the innovation and diversity of theatrical arts.

Set against the backdrop of the Northern Song Dynasty, the play tells the touching story of Chen Miaochang, a noble lady, and Pan Bizheng, a scholar, who steadfastly uphold their love in turbulent times. Despite facing numerous trials due to war and societal constraints, they ultimately define the true essence of love with their lives.

This production skillfully combines the delicacy of Kunqu opera with the elegance of ballet, using traditional guqin music, poetry, and dance to create a novel form of theatrical expression.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat Oct 18 & 19, 7.30pm; RMB180-280



Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Look at Them! @ Shanghai Hongqiao Art Center

Wen Xiaochao Physical Theatre’s first physical theater work, Look at Them!

The work is directed by Wen Xiaochao, an award-winning choreographer, who focuses on the creation and exploration of physical theater.

Through many years of creative experience, Wen prefers to start from emotions, using the body as a medium to truly present emotions and the state of life, rather than merely ‘dancing.’

Choreographed by Hu Bo, a dancer renowned for his exceptional talent, The production features a stellar cast, including China's top contemporary dancer, Li Yu; Hao Ruoqi, who is lauded as the 'Mulan' of the dance world; Zhang Zhenguo, the leading dancer in numerous popular Chinese dance dramas; and Ji Xin, the resident choreographer of the New Zealand Modern Dance Company, who performed in the Broadway classic musical Cats for three years.

Additionally, it includes Zhang Yongran, a pioneering young dancer who has won major international gold medals, and other accomplished dancers such as Chen Jiaxin, Du Longteng, Yang Zhanyi, and Song Yongzhi.

Together, these nine powerful dancers bring a wealth of performance experience and a dedicated fanbase to the production.

The work is presented in the form of an 'autobiography' and unfolds through a personal narrative, extending from the psychologic journey of an individual to the inner world of a group of people.

It explores the 'walls' present in each relationship and the 'wall' between oneself and one’s 'self.'

In terms of performance, the work departs from traditional dance choreography. Utilizing physical theater, multimedia images, on-site installations, and various diverse stage techniques, it vividly portrays the inner world of people in today’s society.

It delves into themes of loneliness, dreams, love, friendship, and internal conflict, examining these aspects from multiple levels to explore the question of 'how to be who we are.'

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sat & Sun Oct 19 & 20, 7.30pm; RMB180-374

Shanghai Hongqiao Performing Arts Center, 888 Tianshan Lu, by Loushanguan Lu, Changning District 天山路888号, 近娄山关路

Anna Karenina the Musical @ AIA Grand Theatre



A spectacular, breathtaking, emotional, and high-tech show based on the Leo Tolstoy masterpiece, Anna Karenina the Musical is returning to Shanghai.

Anna Karenina is a classic of literature, recounting the relationship between a man and a woman, the dramatic love story of the married lady Anna Karenina and a dashing military officer Alexey Vronsky, all taking place amidst the glitter and luxury of the Russian nobility in the second half of the 19th century.





The musical captures the subtle psychology and emotional depth of the great Tolstoy novel, as the characters struggle with overwhelming and controversial feelings – of love and betrayal, passion and duty, hope and desperation.



Although almost a century and a half has passed since the time of the story, the events unfolding before the audience are gripping and touching in their timeless quality.

A story of duty, desire and despair, experience Tolstoy's classic like never before with the live-performance of Anna Karenina the Musical.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri-Sun Oct 25-27, 7.30pm; RMB280-1,080.

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu 东大名路889号, 近公平路

Nocturna: Architecture of Insomnia @ Shanghai International Dance Center





A piano. A voice. Bodies in movement. A sleepless journey from dusk to dawn to evoke the mysteries of feeling, consciousness and memory.

Through words and bodies, Nocturna proposes a dance, music and poetry exploration of the great topics and contradictions of the night.

The night, the great shadow, has been an immense source of inspiration for great artists of all times and disciplines; to stay up, to stay awake, has acquired profound cultural meanings throughout the centuries, from the vigil of arms to the restlessness of love, passing through the magical, tragic or festive vigil; to spend the night awake is to enter our dark side.

As a time of sleep, insomnia or nightmare, as a magical or cursed space, as a time for rest or for madness, as a storehouse of terrors or fantasies, the human being finds in this dark mirror the reflection of their greatest questions, which we formulate today in the key of flamenco.

The soundtrack to this proposal leads us to a totally new creation in our choreographic trajectory, as it involves an exploration of sounds and different kinds of developments around the piano.



With the aria as a starting point, as well as various fragments of the Goldberg Variations of J. S: Bach (an emblematic, enigmatically beautiful Baroque piece, originally conceived as a facilitator of sleep) and the development of topics specifically composed for the play, the soundscape is presented as an entity with a personality and an essential presence in the development of the play, a work around different sounds, in search of the quiet or the bewilderment through not only the musical creation but also of the listening proposal for the audience.

This work’s sound will be developed with recorded music and live flamenco singing, performing poems about the night, while guiding us through different moods and emotions. Silences play an essential role in this play.

On stage the dancers will jointly develop different evolutions as well as work on their solitude. They will also share their concerns from the freedom of participating with the other.

The group, as an entity, will be in an open, alive space. The most dense emptiness or the most overwhelming noise of the night. The night we are living…

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sat Nov 2, 7.30 & Sun Nov 3, 2pm; RMB280-680



Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai @ Shanghai Circus World



Acrobatics, dance, theater and even extreme sports – long-running Shanghai multimedia spectacular Era's second season is in full swing at Shanghai Circus World.



The latest show, Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai, is a collaboration between a French choreography team and Chinese artists, featuring a completely new storyline and scenes, thrilling acrobatic skills, magnificent stage effects and the latest technologies.

Fans of the first season of Era, which attracted more than 5 million visitors over its 15-year run, will also be happy to hear they retain some of the classic attractions too, such as the bowl balancing act and thrilling, white-knuckle motorbike ball finale.



Tickets

Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai is on at the following times:

Mon-Fri, 7.30pm

Sat & Sun, 2pm & 7.30pm

Tickets are priced RMB380-880.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Shanghai Circus World, 2266 Gonghexin Lu, by Guangzhong Xi Lu 共和新路2266号, 近广中西路

Comedy

Ian Badenhorst: My Life in China @ SpicyComedy Lounge



In his two decades in China, Ian Badenhorst has gone from organizing comedy shows to being in them, with a big headliner show at SpicyComedy Lounge this Holiday Monday.

Earlier this year, we sat down with the South African funnyman to hear about his journey, and find out what people can expect from his set. Check that out by clicking the link below...



READ MORE: Ian Badenhorst on Passion, Pain & the Shanghai Comedy Scene

And scan the QR to get your tickets now:





Mon Oct 7, 7.30pm & 8.40pm; RMB188

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Wed Sep 25, 7.30pm, RMB158



Fri Sep 27, 7.30pm, RMB188

Sat Sep 28, 7.30pm, RMB188

Mon Sep 30, 7.30pm, RMB218

Tue Oct 1, 7.30pm, RMB218

Wed Oct 2, 4.30pm, RMB398

Wed Oct 2, 7.30pm, RMB398

Fri Oct 4, 7.30pm, RMB218

Sat Oct 5, 4.30pm, RMB398

Sat Oct 5, 7.30pm, RMB398

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3/F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

Art Shows

Marco Brambilla | Double Feature @ Fotografiska Shanghai

Fotografiska Shanghai presents the debut solo show of video artist Marco Brambilla in China, Double Feature.

The exhibition unveils two extraordinary pieces that showcase Brambilla's mastery of visual storytelling and digital art through his Megaplex series: Heaven’s Gate (2022) and King Size (2023), inviting audiences on a thought-provoking journey to explore the boundaries of pop culture.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Until Oct 7; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Liu Shiyuan | CRISPR Whisper @ Fotografiska Shanghai

Spanning photography, video, text, spatial installations, and stage plays, Liu Shiyuan's artistic practice reveals a profound exploration and interrogation of the intricate interplay between images and narratives.

Her works deconstruct and reassemble images down to pixels and video stills, the fundamental units of contemporary visual communication.

This meticulous approach parallels CRISPR gene-editing technology, which modifies the smallest units of life by trimming, cutting, replacing, or adding genes.

Similar to CRISPR, Liu's process of searching, cutting, and re-editing images generates new forms of visual expression and innovative ways of seeing.

Her method of inserting sequences and reorganizing them continually expands the possibilities of visual language while navigating ethical boundaries.

This exhibition features photography series and video works, encapsulating the artist's creative journey over the past decade.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Until Oct 7; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Contemporary African Photography | Marvellous Realism @ Fotografiska Shanghai

The first and largest exhibition of African photography in Asia, Marvellous Realism. The exhibition is curated by Ekow Eshun, project led by Lucy MacGarry, and proudly presented by Fotografiska in partnership with the KT Wong Foundation.

Focused primarily on sub-Saharan African countries, Marvellous Realism is transnational in outlook; the exhibition presents work by established and emerging artists using photography and film as a means to envisage contemporary African cultural identity as a state of ongoing possibility, in which myth, memory and movement weave together into a rich tapestry of expansively imaginative art works.

The exhibition is founded on an awareness of how the rich and diverse contemporary art and cultural scenes in Africa remain largely unknown to the Chinese public, in spite of the importance of long-standing economic and political relationships.

The featured artists in the exhibition invoke Africa as an innately cosmopolitan condition that is closer in kind to the philosopher Achille Mbembe’s description of the continent as 'a body in motion born out of overlapping genealogies, at the intersections of multiple encounters with multiple elsewheres.'

In addition to the exhibition, a specific focus will be on celebrating African culture through diverse programming.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Until Dec 1; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Live Music

Flamenco Guitar Master Takahashi Hideo @ MAO Livehouse



Experience the passion and soul of one of Japan’s most exciting flamenco guitar living masters when Takahashi Hideo takes to the stage at MAO Livehouse. A true master, his performances regularly thrill audiences.

Singer Hiroshige Aika is an astonishing voice of flamenco from the East. Now, she will bring her incomparable voice, intertwined with Takahashi Hideo’s guitar strings, to show the infinite charm of flamenco art on stage in Shanghai.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Sep 28, 8pm; RMB300-480



MAO Livehouse, 3/F, 308 Chongqing Nan Lu, by Jianguo Zhong Lu, Huangpu District 3/F, 重庆南路308号, 近建国中路

Linkin Park: A Tribute to Chester



At this month’s Linkin Park / Nu Metal show at The Pearl, the core focus will be on Linkin Park to honor his memory of Chester Bennington as best they know how... by rocking and moshing hard!

Along with the major Linkin Park hits, the Red Stars will be banging out tunes from Korn, Limp Bizkit, Deftones, Godsmack, Disturbed, Papa Roach, System of a Down, Rage Against The Machine and Three Days Grace. This will be a high voltage concert from start to finish.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Sep 28, 9pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Coldplay Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Coldpearl, a tribute to post-Britpop alternative rockers Coldplay.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Oct 5, 8.30pm; RMB160

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Modern Flamenco Sensations TRANSFORMACIÓN @ MAO Livehouse



One of Japan’s most exciting modern piano flamenco bands, TRANSFORMACIÓN, is coming to Shanghai. Founded in 2020, the young the group has wowed audiences in Japan and Spain with their combination of sound and energetic dance, showing the fusion of stillness and movement, and the collision of tradition and innovation.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Oct 26, 6pm & 9pm; RMB280



MAO Livehouse, 3/F, 308 Chongqing Nan Lu, by Jianguo Zhong Lu, Huangpu District 3/F, 重庆南路308号, 近建国中路

Mizuhashi Takashi Trio @ Jiushi Shanghai Center Theater



A member of the legendary Three Blind Mice label, Mizuhashi Takashi has performed and recorded with all the greats, from Herbie Hancock, who even created 'Blues For Gonsan' for him to express his appreciation, via Ron Carter, Mickey Tucker, and Art Blakey to Archie Shepp and many more.

This is a rare chance to experience why so many jazz greats have fallen in love with his music; he has boundless energy on stage and brings grand songs filled with heavy tones, full lines and the unmistakably warm sound of a jazz master who really knows how to bring out the full charm of his wooden bass.

The 'Most Soulful Man in Japan' will perform with his long-time partners, pianist Toshiyuki Kangen and drummer Takayuki Koizumi on October 27.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sun Oct 27, 4pm & 8pm; RMB280-680



Jiushi Shanghai Center Theater, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, Jing 'an District, Shanghai 上海市静安区南京西路1376号

