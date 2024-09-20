15 October Holiday & Autumn Trips Around China

Enjoy exclusive deals! Join our

7-Day Amazing Silk Road Tour



Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Experience an incredible seven days following the ancient Silk Road, discovering China’s hidden wonders and culture.

Take in the majesty of the Rainbow Mountains, Qinghai Lake and Chaka Salt Lake, Gobi Desert, Western Great Wall, historic city of Dunhuang, Mogao Grottoes, and Mingsha Sand Mountain.

Experience local Tibetan culture, visit temples, meet Buddhist monks and nomads, and experience life in the desert – riding a camel and sand surfing.

6-Day Hidden Village Danba Dangling Trek



Image courtesy of C Adventure

Located around 400 kilometers from Chengdu, Danba Dangling is an undeveloped virgin scenic Tibetan village in Garze Autonomous Prefecture.

Since it’s not that touristy, and without any destruction or commercialization, travelers who want to get the most authentic Tibetan experience will find it a good place to go.



the natural beauty in Danba Dangling is breathtaking, with over 30 alpine lakes, including the famous Hulu Lake, the most accessible one and a must-visit.

6-Day Avatar Mountain

Heaven Gate, Glass Bridge, Phoenix Town





Image courtesy of M2adventure

Get ready for breathtaking views and an adrenaline-packed adventure at Avatar Mountain!

Zhangjiajie, the mountain that inspired the iconic movie Avatar, is a must-see, and now you can experience its magic in person.

You’ll also visit the thrilling Glass Bridge, the majestic Heaven Gate Mountain, and the enchanting Phoenix Ancient City – unforgettable experiences await!

3-Day Anji Mountains Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat





Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This is Yoga for Life Shanghai's eighth time going to Anji Mountains' Guanyin Tang village for October Holiday Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat since 2017. Over the past seven years they have brought over 600 yogis here for retreats.

Home for the two retreats is at a heavenly part of Anji Mountain, far away from noise and nestled in a massive lush bamboo forest. It's located at the top of a mountain (at an altitude of 800 meters) and in the middle of nowhere (surrounded only by mountains) – expect to be greeted by mesmerizing mountains, bountiful bamboo forests and a sky full of stars!

In the mesmerizing surrounding mountain, come together with the intention of diving deep into yoga and meditation, unwinding ones busy nervous system, and rediscovering authentic connection with others.

If you've been craving true silence, lots of nature and a deep inner journey dive, this retreat is for you.

Fun Adventure Trips in Yunnan this Winter!



Image courtesy of Sylvie

Looking for some winter fun, to get away from the cold, the dark, the exhausting routine?

Yunnan has it all on offer!

Interested in whitewater rafting, floating down the Nujiang River in Western Yunnan? Available December to March.

Or a three-day Trekking trip along Jinsha River with stunning views, north of Lijiang? February 19 to 23, 2025 – and open for individual sign-ups, discounts for early birds!

Suitable for families (children 9 years+), groups of friends (minimum four people), or great as teambuilding activities.

Get in touch with Sylvie for some fun adventures in Yunnan, to get you through the long winter months!

Scan the QR code on the poster above to add their WeChat.

And scan the QR code below to check their website for more information:

3-Day Gouqi Island Ghost Town Getaway



Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Located in Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province, Gouqi Island is home to a coastal ghost town. Explore how an abandoned fishing village became a green wonderland swallowed up by Mother Nature.

Watch the sunrise over mountains, chill on the beautiful beach and have a music and bonfire party at night; rent a boat and go fishing and enjoy delicious seafood dinners.



Gouqi Island is a serene and picturesque getaway, perfect for a relaxing few days.

8-Day Mount Genie Trek: The Last Shambala



Image courtesy of C Adventure

With an altitude of 6,204 meters, Genie Mountain, also known as Xiamariba, is regarded as a holy mountain by the local Tibetan people, the 13th of 24 Holy Goddess Mountains in Tibetan Buddhism.

The ancient local legends regarding Genie Mountain are numerous and mysterious, attracting numerous Tibetan pilgrimages each year, with six mantras carved on its mountain rock face.



The surrounding mountains are also covered with snow throughout the year, and you can enjoy magnificent landscapes along the way.

7-Day South Xinjiang: Kashgar to Urumqi + Turpan



Image courtesy of M2adventure

Join an unforgettable journey through Xinjiang, China’s largest region!

This itinerary is crafted to showcase both stunning natural beauty and the rich, diverse cultures of the area.

Highlights include:

Karakul Lake, surrounded by majestic mountains.

Explore the ancient Silk Road city of Turpan, with its bustling bazaars, Old Town, and China’s largest mosque.

Discover the breathtaking landscapes of Heavenly Lake and immerse yourself in the local Kazakh culture.

Visit the Tajik ethnic communities and experience their unique traditions.

Perfect for nature lovers and those eager to explore China’s minority cultures!

3-Day Embracing the Wild Mother Retreat





Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

Embark on a transformative three-day retreat inspired by Clarissa Pinkola Estés’ book Women Who Run with the Wolves.

Together, delve into the powerful archetypes of Vasalisa and Baba Yaga to explore the evolution from the nurturing but limiting 'too-good mother' to the fierce, wild qualities of the goddess mother.

Through storytelling, introspection, interactive workshops, yoga, and breathwork practices, shed the constraints of overprotective mothering and embrace the wisdom of the wild, intuitive feminine.

Discover how to integrate the strength and authenticity of Baba Yaga into your life, harnessing the power of intuition and creativity while releasing outdated beliefs and fears.

This retreat is an invitation to explore yourself as a woman – your desires, fears, challenges, body, mind, spirit, power – while immersed in nature.

1-Day Timeless Wonders: Haining City Hike



Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Explore an ancient hidden trail that has endured for millennia on Haining's plains.

Stroll through serene woods and enjoy a picnic at Tanxian Stone Town. Walk by Nanbei Lake, where sea, lake and mountains converge, before ascending to the summit for breathtaking views.

5-Day Changping to Bipeng Hike



Image courtesy of C Adventure

Changping Valley to Bipeng Valley trek is the first choice of the Top 10 classic trekking routes in China.

Starts at an elevation of 3,200 meter and rising to 4,750 meters, during the trek hikers will take in a very clear view of the four peaks of Mount Siguniang, with the view of Yaomeifeng's 6,250 meter peak especially stunning.

As well as the snowy mountains, you will also encounter colorful Autumnal forests, pristine rivers, turquoise lakes, and golden grasslands.

7-Day Silk Road: Dunhuang to Xining+ Qinghai Lake





Image courtesy of M2adventure

Embark on an unforgettable seven-day journey along the ancient Silk Road, where you’ll uncover China’s rich culture and hidden wonders.



Breathtaking landscapes: Marvel at the Rainbow Mountains; explore Qinghai and Chaka Salt Lakes; and traverse the vast Gobi Desert.

Unique experiences: Sleep in a traditional yurt; ride a camel; and immerse yourself in the nomadic lifestyle.

Cultural encounters: Meet Buddhist monks; visit Tibetan temples; and learn about ancient traditions.

Historic highlights: Walk in the footsteps of history at the Silk Road; explore the Western Great Wall; and visit the ancient city of Dunhuang, home to the stunning Mogao Grottoes, which date back to 366 AD.

8-Day Mount Konka Outer Loop Trek





Image courtesy of C Adventure

Minya Konka, or Mount Gongga, is the highest peak in Sichuan Province at 7,556 meters, and the third highest peak outside of the Himalaya-Karakoram range, after Tirich Mir and Kongur Tagh.

Discover the secrets to this mysterious holy mountain, appreciate its almighty nature, and immerse yourself in its great beauty.

4-Day Via Ferrata + Hidden Village



Image courtesy of M2adventure

Looking for a fun adventure? Try Via Ferrata in a 5A national scenic park! This exciting climb offers breathtaking views of Fairy Mountain, reminiscent of Avatar's Cloud Sea.

After reaching the top, enjoy a hike to the Hidden Village, often called the 'Shangri-La of East China,' for an unforgettable experience surrounded by stunning scenery.

1-Day Moganshan Bamboo Forest Hike



Image courtesy of M2adventure

Join a one-day hiking trip to the serene Moganshan, where you’ll immerse yourself in a beautiful bamboo forest.

This adventure is perfect for those looking to escape the city, breathe in fresh air, and enjoy a peaceful yet invigorating hike.

With lush greenery all around and a chill, intermediate-level trail, it’s the ideal way to awaken your inner 'panda' and recharge in nature.

Whether you're a nature lover or just seeking a relaxing weekend getaway, this hike is the perfect way to spend your day.

[Cover image courtesy of Dragon Events]