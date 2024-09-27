NEST: Shenzhen's First (& Only) Pancake House

The Place

This time last year, there were only two real glaring omissions from the city’s food and drink scene: good bagels and a pancake joint.

Thankfully, Fumin Bagel sorted the former – do yourself a favor and try their Philly Cheesesteak bagel – and now, as of a few weeks ago, Shenzhen finally has its own pancake spot, right in the heart of Futian!

Introducing NEST – or to use the full name: ‘In the Dragon’s Nest' – inspired by the shop opening in the Year of the Dragon, and (significantly less apparent) the 1973 Bruce Lee martial arts movie that co-owner Samy Slobodan Mitic adored as a kid growing up in Serbia.



It’s a cozy little café that recently opened slap-bang in the middle of the Shawei and Shixia Metro stations in Futian, serving up pancakes made the traditional Serbian way – but with high-quality imported French flour.



Image by Joseph McCarty/That's

The Food

The menu has over 32 options to choose from, with 17 sweet pancakes – from their original Nutella (RMB33) to the more extravagant Nutella Pistachio Butter (RMB48) – and 12 savory options starting at RMB40, with the choice of ham, salmon and/or prosciutto. They even have a few veggie options, too!

It's pretty hard to go wrong with pancakes, but the lack of a good pancake spot (or any pancake shop for that matter) in Shenzhen, makes them that bit sweeter.

Nutella Banana Biscuit (RMB41). Image by Joseph McCarty/That's

If you're not familar with ajvar, it's a condiment/relish that originates from Serbia, typically made from roasted red peppers, eggplants, garlic, oil and vinegar; it's usually eaten as a spread, dip or side dish – but it goes well with just about anything.

However, that's not the only Serbian comfort food on the menu; whenever you see the word 'biscuit,' it refers to plazma, a snack that is a staple of Serbian childhoods.

With a reputation for being a nutritious sort of biscuit, it is a bit sweet, but still healthy due to being enriched with anti-oxidants, vitamins and minerals.





Prosciutto Cheese Ajvar Sour Cream Ham & Pickles (RMB66). Image by Joseph McCarty/That's

The Vibe

The team behind NEST is small – as is the café, with only a handful of tables and a conveinient bar area where you can watch your crêpe get cooked.

But what they lack in size, they more than make up for in passion and warmth, and it always helps when the food they're serving is inarguably delicious.

They've made great use of the space available to them too, and – surprisingly for a café specializing in dishes traditionally associated with breakfast and brunch – where they really shine is evenings.

The outdoor space is probably twice the size of the café, and is perfect for an evening with friends after work with a cold beer or glass of wine, and as the temperature starts to steadily drop to a more managable climate during the fall and winter months, we're sure it's going to see a lot of attention.

They've only been open a few weeks, but they've already brought something new to the Shenzhen space. If you get chance, make sure to head down and show them some love.

Price: RMB33-66

Who’s Going: Pancake lovers, colleagues for afterwork hangs, Serbians craving a taste of home

Good For: Pancakes (there's literally nowhere else for them), and chilled beer garden vibes

Mon-Thur 8:30am-10:30pm, Fri-Sun 8:30am-11:30pm

NEST, Shop No. 1, Building 1, Xintian Shixia Mingyuan, Shixia 6th Street, Futian 石厦西村3号

Got an F&B establishment you'd like shown some love ?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

[Cover image by Joseph McCarty/That's]

