FREE! Americano vs Long Black: What Goes First Matters!

In the world of coffee, few debates are as nuanced yet fervent as the discussion between Americano and Long Black.

Both drinks consist of espresso and water, but the order in which the ingredients are combined can make a world of difference.

The Smooth & Diluted Delight of Americano

The Americano is believed to have originated during World War II when American soldiers in Europe found the local espresso too strong and sought to dilute it with hot water to resemble the drip coffee they were accustomed to back home.



This simple yet effective method created a smoother, milder coffee experience.

An Americano is made by adding hot water to a shot (or double shot) of espresso.

The water dilutes the espresso, creating a coffee with a similar strength to drip coffee but retaining the rich, full flavor of espresso.



This makes the Americano a popular choice for those who prefer a less concentrated coffee without sacrificing taste.

Americanos are best enjoyed black to fully appreciate the rich, nuanced flavors of the espresso.



However, some coffee drinkers add a splash of milk or cream to soften the taste further.

It's an excellent choice for a morning coffee or an afternoon pick-me-up.



The Bold & Flavorful Long Black

The Long Black has its roots in Australia and New Zealand.



It's similar to an Americano but with a key difference in preparation that significantly impacts the flavor and texture of the drink.

A Long Black is made by pouring a double shot of espresso over hot water.

The Long Black maintains more of the espresso's natural oils and crema, which gives it a fuller body and a more intense flavor compared to an Americano.

Long Blacks are best enjoyed black to savor the rich, bold flavors and the texture provided by the crema.

It's a favorite among coffee purists who appreciate the intensity of espresso but in a longer format.

The next time you're at a coffee shop, try both and discover which side of the debate you're on!



