11 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Featured Events

Craft Beer & Music Festival @ EKA Tianwu

Calling all beer buddies, join the party and let loose – the EKA Craft Beer & Music Festival is back to release your daytime stress.

Enjoy a four-hour party every day with beer, food, games, and music. Including...

Keg Tapping Ceremony Kick off the night with the tapping of craft beer kegs and an exciting light show.

Craft Beer Paradise Enjoy a variety of craft beers, with flavors ranging from spicy to sweet, refreshing, and aromatic. Bring your friends and enjoy to the fullest.

Free Flow Food Buffet A rich food area with 13 buffet options, including roast chicken, German sausages, and pork knuckles. Bring your appetite!

Beer Amusement Park Participate in fun games like bottle cap toss and beer relay. Test your strength, agility, and teamwork. Get ready to do battle!

Live Bands & DJ German brass musicians will add to the electrifying atmosphere with lights and effects, playing everything from German beer hall classics...

... to some good ol' fashioned rock'n'roll...

Get Your Early Bird Tickets Now!

Regular Price: ¥398, including 2 glasses of beer

Early Bird Price: ¥298, including 2 glasses of beer

Save ¥100 by purchasing early. Limited availability!

Fri-Sun Aug 9-11 & 16-18, 6-10pm; RMB298, including 2 glasses of beer

EKA Tianwu, 535 Jinqiao Lu, by Zhonghuan Lu, Pudong District 金桥路535号, 近中环路

Brooklyn Bar Crawl 7: X-Meta, Liubei Bistro & Tipsy Bros



The Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl is back, taking you through Shanghai's bustling streets, visiting venues full of fun and games, and unlocking a new, exciting way to experience Brooklyn's drinking culture.

Participants will hit three Brooklyn Brewery craft beer specialty bars in one night, enjoying games and prizes at each stop with like-minded party people, and tasting Brooklyn Brewery's unique craft beers.

READ MORE: Brooklyn Bar Crawl 6: 颐盏 Bar, Beer Lady & Synce

Tickets include a beer on arrival and a beer at each stop, a Brooklyn Brewery cup, plus lots of games to play along the way, and are priced:

RMB158 for 1

RMB288 for 2

RMB388 for 3

RMB498 for 4



Tickets are limited though, so get yours now before they sell out!

Scan the QR on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Fri Aug 9, from 8pm

Meeting at Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号, 近瑞金一路

Silent Disco @ EKA Tianwu

After a successful run at Shanghai's Rock Bund Historical Building District, and following on from six years of sell-out, five-star shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Silent Adventures team are taking their celebrated Silent Disco over the river to Pudong for a brand-new adventure!

Don their magical, high-tech headphones and feel your inhibitions evaporate as they lead you on a fun-filled Silent Disco tour of EKA Tianwu.

Embark on a unique roaming riot of revelry as you follow the Silent Guide and engage in emotion-releasing dances, transforming EKA into a scene of celebration.

Expect song, dance, flash mobs and surprises in the most feel-good hour of the summer. Without a doubt, the most fun you can have with your clothes on!

Tickets are RMB280. Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Fri-Sun Aug 9-Sep 1, 4.30pm & 8pm; RMB280

EKA Tianwu, 535 Jinqiao Lu, by Zhonghuan Lu, Pudong District 金桥路535号, 近中环路

Wednesday

Home Cook @ RIINK

RIINK wants to bring a taste of home to you. Each week, they feature an affordable, unique, and delicious home-style meal created by their talented team or a friend.

This Wednesday, Home Cook presents a tasty Inner Mongolian style lamb called the Ohui Duu Huluge Wrap, served by Chef Christine Zhou.

Christine is currently studying Culinary as Chef de Cuisine at Le Cordon Bleu Shanghai. She has a unique interest in blending spices and flavors from around the world to create new and exciting flavors that remind her of home in Inner Mongolia.

Bring your friends and loved ones for a cozy home-style meal!

Wed Aug 7, from 7pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Friday & Saturday



Rollympics Skate Party @ RIINK

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri & Sat Aug 9 & 10, from 7pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Kiss Me More @ La Suite



Celebrate this special day together at La Suite this weekend!

Kiss Me More Valentine's Day themed party this weekend is not only a wild party, but also a collision of music and romance.

Use romantic notes to bring more exciting memories to Chinese Valentine's Day, and spend a passionate weekend together!

Fri & Sat Aug 9 & 10, 9.30pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Saturday



HOTL4B ft. MARHU (BEL) @ POP on the Bund

HOTL4B - A dynamic laboratory synthesizing immersive experiences and unique creations. Through rave culture, fuse a high-energy social melting pot that ignites the senses and catalyzes unforgettable moments.

Join the second experiment of HOTL4B for another epic night. Headlined by new talent in the underground electronic music scene from Brussels - MARHU, get ready for a three-stage, all-night rave with 14 top-tier artists and endless surprises, keeping the energy alive until sunrise!

For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat Aug 10, 10pm-5am; Early Bird RMB108, Presale RMB128, Door RMb158, includes one shot

SYSTEM, 3/F, Yunhai Mansion, 1329 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Baoqing Lu, Xuhui District 云海大厦3层, 淮海中路1329号, 近宝庆路

Bryce Kendall Live Music @ Abbey Road



Live music from Bryce Kendall at Abbey Road, featuring pop and folk covers from the 60s to the present day.

Sat Aug 10, from 7.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Sunday

Free Cookie Baking Class @ Geneva

Head along any Sunday in August for a free cookie baking class at Geneva. Recommended for those aged three and above.

Every Sun in Augn 1pm; Free

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路

Monday-Friday

Dulwich Football Academy @ Dulwich Pudong



Help your kids make the most of the rest of the summer holidays at the Dulwich Football Academy.

Scan the QR code on the poster above to find out more.

Mon-Fri Aug 12-16, 9am-12 noon & 1-3pm; RMB1,500-2,250

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong, 266 Lan'an Lu, by Biyun Lu, Pudong District 蓝桉路266号, 近碧云路

Tuesday



We Love the 90s Quiz @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is We Love the 90s.



Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Aug 13, 7pm; Free Entry

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路



































