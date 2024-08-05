8 Places to Celebrate Qixi Festival in Beijing

Romantic Chinese Valentine’s Day at the Hilton Beijing

Embrace the romance of Qixi Festival with a dual delight of flavors and emotions. Indulge in a sumptuous Southeast Asian-inspired buffet for two from Makan Kitchen, complemented by a bottle of elegant sparkling wine for a charming romantic evening.

The highlights of the dishes include an array of 13 exquisitely flavored crayfish, each a tantalizing temptation for your taste buds, as well as an all-you-can-eat feast of fresh juicy Rushan oysters. Share this culinary adventure with your loved one and make this Qixi Festival a cherished memory for both of you!

August 10, 5.30-9pm

Special Offer: RMB520/two people (discounted from RMB999)

Reservations: 010 5865 5020/010 5865 5030

Makan Kitchen, L2 Hilton Beijing, No.1 Dong Fang Road, North Dong Sanhuan Lu, Chaoyang

Love Feast Qixi Dinner at George’s Restaurant



A tender four-course Qixi dinner features a combination of flavors in dishes such as luxuriant Grilled Sea Scallop with Black Truffle, gentle Strawberry Gazpacho, palatable Slow Cooked Boston Lobster, and Peach Mousse Cake to give the evening a sweet end. These diverse cuisines are like a love story that lingers on the tongue and touches the heart. Includes two glasses of La Belle Angèle Rose Syrah and a romantic table set.

August 10, 6-10pm

RMB1,314/couple

Reservations: +86 10 8561 2888

George’s Restaurant, 2F Hotel Éclat Beijing, No. 9 Dong Da Qiao Lu, Chaoyang

Everlasting Love Qixi at Four Seasons Hotel Beijing



Celebrate your timeless bond with passion and elegance. Craft unforgettable moments at Four Seasons Hotel Beijing with Mio’s special seven-course menu. Opus Gourmet will be selling delicate peach cheesecakes perfect for a romantic celebration. You can also enjoy a couple’s evening face and body treatment experience by the pool to relax with your lover. The package includes a one-night stay at the luxurious Executive Club Deluxe Room.

Mio: August 9-11, 5.30-10pm

RMB1,688/person

Reservations: +86 (10)5695 8522

Opus: August 5-10, 10.30am-9pm

RMB398/pound

Tel: +86(10)5965 8532

The SPA: 11pm-1.30am

RMB12,999/couple

Reservations: +86(10)5695 8858 (please reserve at least 24 hours in advance)

Four Seasons Hotel Beijing, No.48 Liang Ma Qiao Lu, Chaoyang

Qixi Festival Couple's Set Menu at JIA Chinese Restaurant



Experience the best flavors of JIA Chinese Restaurant at Universal Beijing Resort with their exclusive Qixi Festival couple's set menu. Indulge in a specially curated eight-course menu featuring signature dishes by their Hong Kong chef including Stir-fried Tiger Prawn with Choy Sum and Black Truffle Sauce, Steamed Yellow Croaker with Homemade Chili Sauce.

For dessert enjoy their Almond Milk Custard, Bird’s Nest, and Fresh Fruit. In addition, every couple receives a bottle of Duval-Leroy Brut Réserve Champagne.

August 10

RMB 1888/couple

Reservations: 010 5732 6308

JIA Chinese Restaurant, 1F NUO Resort Hotel-Universal Beijing Resort, No.1 Sunrise Avenue, Tong Zhou

Chinese Valentine’s Day at Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing



Celebrate Chinese Valentine’s Day with your loved ones and enjoy a delicious and scrumptious dinner at Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing. There are three different concept restaurants to pick from. Market Café will have a dinner buffet, Cang Yue will host a seven-course Chinese Set Dinner with Cantonese cuisine, and Shunapchi will have a six-course Izakaya-style Japanese set dinner.

August 10, 5.30-9.30pm

Market Café Dinner Buffet: RMB520/couple

Cang Yue Chinese Set Dinner: RMB777/couple

Shunpachi Japanese Set Dinner: RMB1314/couple

Reservations: +86 010 8630 1234

Market Café & Cang Yue & Shunpachi, Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing, Lei Shing Hong Center, No.8 Guangshun Nanjie, Chaoyang

Qixi Romance at Pan Pacific Beijing

Celebrate Qixi at Pan Pacific Beijing. Indulge in special set menus crafted just for the occasion. As a hotspot for marriage proposals, Amber Lounge offers a five-course meal with love-themed desserts for fine dining with a charming singing performance and a selection of wines to enhance romantic moments. The 18th-floor Lounge presents a breathtaking view of the Forbidden City. Accompanied by love-themed desserts.

KEYAKI will have a 12-course meal, and the Exchange Restaurant has an amazing seafood buffet. Stop by Yu’s Kitchen for complimentary ice cream for couples! You can also enjoy a Qixi Staycation with a one-night stay at a Deluxe Room with two breakfast sets and two cocktails at Amber Lounge for RMB1.314.

August 10

Amber Lounge: 2.30pm-midnight

RMB999/couple

Reservations: 010-66239866 /13426328123

Exchange Restaurant: 11.30am-2pm, 5.30-9.30pm

RMB198/person

KEYAKI 11:30-14:00, 5.30-9.30pm

RMB314/couple

Yu’s Kitchen: 11.30am-2pm, 5.30-9.30pm

Hotel Hotline: 010 6376 7777

Pan Pacific Hotel Beijing, No.2 Hua Yuan Jie, Xicheng

JEN Beijing Qixi Specials



Beersmith and JEN’s hotel room service are offering an exclusive set menu perfect for couples this Qixi. This three-course meal, designed for two, features entirely new dishes not available on the main menu – providing a unique dining experience.

San Wu Tang will also be doing a special Qixi deal: a romantic couple's buffet with the best seating in the house. The deal includes a lavish dinner buffet for two, a bottle of house sparkling wine, a flower, and a memorable hand drawn Chinese fan.

August 10

Beersmith: All day long

RMB588/couple

San Wu Tang: 5.30-8.30pm

RMB777/couple

Reservations: 010 6505 2277

Beersmith & San Wu Tang, JEN Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

C hinese Valentine‘s Day Set Meal and Flower Décor at COMMUNE RESERVE



Love is spending every from dusk to dawn together and creating little moments of romance over a simple meal and a glass of wine.

COMMUNE RESERVE is presenting two Chinese Valentine’s Day set menus. The ‘True Love Set’ includes Burrata and fig salad, sticky ribs, pizza, dessert and two glasses of wine.

The ‘Ultimate Love Set’ includes prosciutto melon, 30-day try aged T-bone steak, grilled spring chicken, dessert and a bottle of wine as well as other delicious dishes. These meal sets are available at multiple COMMUNE RESERVE locations.

There is a special treat at COMMUNE RESERVE Huamao, which in collaboration with floral brand Meiduo is presenting the festive floral theme installation ‘Qixi Summer Dream,’ featuring pink love god roses, color-changing orchids, paired with pink heliconias, anthuriums, and preserved dracaena, creating a uniquely romantic summer dreamland. Meiduo has used flowers, diamonds, and feathers to create a dream island you don't want to wake up from.

August 9-11, 11am-2am

True Love Set: RMB520

Ultimate Love Set: RMB1314

COMMUNE RESERVE (Huamao): 1F Building 101 Guanghua International, No.6 Dawang Xilu, Chaoyang

COMMUNE·X (Taikoo Li): S8-31, 3F Taikoo Li Nan, No.19 Sanlitun Beilu, Chaoyang

COMMUNE (FUN WORLD): L1, Block D, FUN WORLD, No.9 Jinhui Lu, Chaoyang

