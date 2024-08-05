  1. home
Fusion: All-In-One Restaurant, Rooftop Bar & Club

By Yinmai O'Connor, August 5, 2024

The Place

Fusion Restaurant & Bar is located on the rooftop of The Box – the trendy new shopping center in Chaoyang. Fusion aspires to be both a great dining location and an epic party destination.

The combo restaurant, bar and club is run by George Zhou and Jo Wee. Zhou has run a number of restaurant bars in the city, including 1st café, George's, Q-Bar, 709 bar, and Touch.

Wee – who is from Singapore – has 20 years of F&B experience working in five-star hotels and private dining clubs. She is also a chef who specializes in customized dining experiences.

fa446e00686fafd10656cafb293cd5d8.JPG

Fusion has a large indoor seating area with a retractable glass roof that gives it a bright and airy feel. If you’re not into that, there are private dining rooms that are dimly lit with comfortable seating as well.

In addition, there is an extensive terrace that is large enough for car shows (yes, there really is a car elevator behind the drink refrigerators on the back wall).

The Food

Fusion has an extensive menu curated by Wee. They brought in talented chefs with years of experience to help develop the long list of western dishes that often have an extra flair of Chinese spices.

Screenshot-2024-08-05-at-3_12_42-PM.png

There is an assortment of burgers including a Vegan Mushroom Burger (RMB58), and on the other end of the spectrum the Super Double Beef and Bacon Cheeseburger (RMB138) is made with Wagyu beef and extremely thick bacon.

Screenshot-2024-08-05-at-5.25.45-PM.png

The diverse list of starters include the succulent Kung Pao Chicken Wings (RMB 68) that are marinated for over 24 hours and Cumin Crispy Prawns (RMB48)

Screenshot-2024-08-05-at-3_11_49-PM.png

The Shake Shake Fries (RMB48) have a tasty seaweed powder that adds an interesting twist to the thick crispy snack.

Screenshot-2024-08-05-at-3_11_58-PM.png

Don’t let the appearance of the Coffee Cheese Cone (RMB58) fool you, it’s not a dessert but rather a savory crunchy treat.

Screenshot-2024-08-05-at-3_14_04-PM.png

We recommend the Roast Duck and Figs Pizza (RMB88) – the flavor combination and soft shredded duck makes it a great dish for anytime of the day.

There are also steak options that run from RMB398- 488.

Screenshot-2024-08-05-at-3_12_23-PM.png

If you’re looking for something you probably haven’t had before, the Cheetos Hotdog (RMB78) is a unique spin with a curious mixture of textures.

e47fb3d406ec932f77689ac6d451251a.JPG

The Box is a dog friendly mall and Fusion has a short menu for your furry friends with treats such as the Roast Chicken with Mixed Veggies (RMB88) that has been approved by Wee’s dog who is regularly there keeping the costumers company.

Screenshot-2024-08-05-at-3.10.56-PM.png

The cocktails are beautifully presented. We recommend the Desire (RMB99), which is great for a summer afternoon.

Screenshot-2024-08-05-at-5.40.10-PM.png

Fusion also has one of the most extensive collections of ciders and meads in the city. Ten fridges host an assortment of bottles from all over the world that are fun to even just peruse through.

The Vibe

During the day, Fusion has a relaxed and classy feel with light pop or ambient electronic music filling the background. The glass walls and ceiling give the whole restaurant an open-air feel.

Tik Tokers can be seen filming in front of the glass barriers that surround the terrace and allow you to enjoy a fantastic view of the city.

5872543eeaeb5993e38954331b17bff0.JPG1.jpg

At night, Fusion lights up and turns into a club with a solid sound system. They often host regular party nights such as House on the Roof and an assortment of local DJs.

There is a massive screen behind the bar on which they play major sports events – they were fully booked during the Euro Cup finals.

Because they offer so many different services, the overall vibe varies quite a lot depending on what time and which day of the week you go to check it out. You might show up to a dog party or a rager!

Price: RMB200- 300
Who’s Going: Foodies, sports fans, party people, dog lovers
Good For: Late nights, rooftop drinks, brunches 

Open 11am-3am daily (Kitchen closes at 1.30am)
For reservations or to inquire about party organization, please contact Jo Wee via wechat: 13718469846.
Fusion Restaurant & Bar, L4 THE BOX, No.12 Chaowaijie, Chaoyang. 北京市朝阳区朝外大街12号.

[All photos are by Yinmai O'Connor/That's]

