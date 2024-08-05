There is a Trendy New Name for 'Sunbathing' Now

Have you noticed an unusual surge in people enjoying sunbathing in parks and public spaces recently?

In Shanghai, groups are even organizing collective sunbathing sessions in parks.

Despite the daily temperatures soaring towards 40°C, people are baring their backs to soak up the sun's rays, leading to numerous complaints from other citizens who are simply looking for a nice walk.

This trend, known as '晒背' (shai bei, back sunbathing), has become a buzzword on Chinese social media.



It is said to be a form of free '天灸' (tian jiu) or natural moxibustion – a type of traditional Chinese medicine – during the hottest days of summer.

Consequently, this back sunbathing craze has swept across parks nationwide, with people lounging on grass, benches, and walkways, exposing their backs to the sun.

There are some guidelines circulating on social media for this practice:

“Finish before 10am to avoid the intense midday sun,” and “After spending weekdays in air-conditioned rooms, take the weekend to expel the 'cold' from your body.”

According to CGTN, security guards at a Shanghai park have observed a significant increase in “晒背族” (shai bei zu, back sunbathers) in recent weeks, with daily peak times around 8am to 9am and 3pm to 4pm.

Chinese social media platforms are filled with tips for back sunbathing, extending beyond parks to any available space, such as residential green areas, school lawns, and even to less visited street corners.

As for whether back sunbathing is beneficial, traditional Chinese medicine experts say it depends on one’s body constitution:

"For those with a predominance of cold and dampness, back sunbathing can help replenish yang energy and dispel dampness. "However, for those with 'internal heat,' it might exacerbate their condition."

Regardless, if viewed simply as a form of sunbathing, it doesn’t seem too out of the ordinary.

