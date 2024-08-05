That's Lifestyle Awards 2024 – Voting Now Open!

  1. home
It's that time of year once again – time to recognize the Shanghai lifestyle industry with a big ol' party.

Now in its 16th year, the That's Lifestyle Awards Shanghai has become one of the most prestigious nights of the year for Shanghai's lifestyle industry, with thousands of votes cast for the many nominees, and a stylish ceremony at Fotografiska Shanghai in September, where the winners will be crowned.

Poster.jpg

From the finest boutique stores and shopping destinations to the most luxurious spas and respected art galleries, candidates represent the very best the city has to offer.

And, just like every year, readers can nominate their favorite gym, yoga studio, hair salon, tattoo parlor, travel agency and more – giving them the credit they deserve.

How to Vote

Vote now by following us on WeChat, which you can do by scanning the QR code below:

New-QR.jpg

Once you’ve added our account, send us a message saying ‘Vote’ and then click the hyperlink to enter the voting channel, or simply tap the 'Vote' button at the bottom of the screen.

Vote-Image.jpg

First, select the category which you want to vote for. Then slide down to the bottom to see the nominees and vote for your favorite.

Nominees.jpg

During the voting period (August 5 to September 1), each person / account can vote for one nominee in each of the 29 categories.

Please note: A friendly reminder  we monitor for suspicious voting patterns, and reserve the right to disqualify any venue we deemed to have cheated. No buying votes – you have been warned!

I Can’t See My Favorite on the List – Can I Still Nominate?

Yes! Simply message us on WeChat with the following information: 

  • Category

  • Nominee Name

New-QR.jpg

Flash Voting

As well as the main voting site, we'll also be running daily flash voting during the voting period (August 6 to September 1). You'll only have 48 hours to vote in each flash vote – so act fast.

The daily WeChat flash votes will be tallied up and awarded on a weighted scale, with 50 votes going to first place, 25 votes to second place and 10 votes to third place.

These votes will then be added to the total votes from the main voting site – so be sure to vote on both!

Please note: Once again – we monitor for suspicious voting patterns, and reserve the right to disqualify any venue we deemed to have cheated. No buying votes – you have been warned!

What Date is the Flash Vote Launched for My Category?

Tue Aug 6

  • Gym of the Year


Wed Aug 7

  • Fitness Studio of the Year


Thu Aug 8

  • Yoga/Pilates Studio of the Year


Fri Aug 9

  • Dance Studio of the Year

  • Martial Arts / Combat Sport Studio of the Year


Sat Aug 10

  • Spa of the Year


Sun Aug 11

  • Hotel Spa of the Year


Mon Aug 12

  • Hotel Staycation of the Year


Tue Aug 13

  • Boutique Store of the Year


Wed Aug 14

  • Shopping Mall of the Year


Thu Aug 15

  • Theater of the Year


Fri Aug 16

  • Hair Salon of the Year

  • Barber Shop of the Year 


Sat Aug 17

  • Art Gallery of the Year


Sun Aug 18

  • Art Museum of the Year


Mon Aug 19

  • Weekend Market of the Year


Tue Aug 20

  • Sustainable Brand of the Year


Wed Aug 21

  • Jewelry Designer of the Year


Thu Aug 22

  • Serviced Apartment of the Year


Fri Aug 23

  • Community Sports Club of the Year

  • Travel Agency of the Year


Sat Aug 24

  • Party Promoter of the Year


Sun Aug 25

  • Delivery App of the Year


Mon Aug 26

  • Kid's Club of the Year


Tue Aug 27

  • Kid's Party Venue of the Year


Wed Aug 28

  • Hospital Healthcare Provider of the Year


Thu Aug 29

  • Clinic Healthcare Provider of the Year


Fri Aug 30

  • Comedian of the Year

  • Live Band of the Year


Once again, make sure you are following us on WeChat to take part in the flash voting:

New-QR.jpg

Here We Go! 

That's it! The main voting site is now open, and the first flash vote category launches tomorrow. So good luck to all nominees... and may battle commence!

Venue Sponsor

Fotografiska-Logo.png

Fotografiska, the Contemporary Museum of Photography, Art, and Culture, was founded in Stockholm with a strong commitment to showcasing thought-provoking and cutting-edge visual art.

Fotografiska champions talents from diverse backgrounds, both locally and internationally, fostering a dynamic and inclusive artistic community.

Fotografiska Shanghai offers a captivating program of carefully curated exhibitions, events, concerts, workshops, and talks with a strong focus on the promotion of Chinese and Asian artists.

It is complemented by on-site lifestyle venues including a gelateria, a terrace café and bar, as well as a rooftop lounge restaurant across its four floors.

The museum extends its opening hours to 11pm, allowing visitors to explore and engage with the museum's offerings.

Sponsorship Opportunities

For sponsorship opportunities please contact us via email at marketing@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Marketing-QR.jpg

