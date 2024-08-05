That's Lifestyle Awards 2024 – Voting Now Open!

It's that time of year once again – time to recognize the Shanghai lifestyle industry with a big ol' party.



Now in its 16th year, the That's Lifestyle Awards Shanghai has become one of the most prestigious nights of the year for Shanghai's lifestyle industry, with thousands of votes cast for the many nominees, and a stylish ceremony at Fotografiska Shanghai in September, where the winners will be crowned.

From the finest boutique stores and shopping destinations to the most luxurious spas and respected art galleries, candidates represent the very best the city has to offer.



And, just like every year, readers can nominate their favorite gym, yoga studio, hair salon, tattoo parlor, travel agency and more – giving them the credit they deserve.

How to Vote



Vote now by following us on WeChat

Once you’ve added our account, send us a message saying ‘Vote’ and then click the hyperlink to enter the voting channel, or simply tap the 'Vote' button at the bottom of the screen.

First, select the category which you want to vote for. Then slide down to the bottom to see the nominees and vote for your favorite.

During the voting period (August 5 to September 1), each person / account can vote for one nominee in each of the 29 categories.

Please note: A friendly reminder – we monitor for suspicious voting patterns, and reserve the right to disqualify any venue we deemed to have cheated. No buying votes – you have been warned!

I Can’t See My Favorite on the List – Can I Still Nominate?

Yes! Simply message us on WeChat with the following information:

Category

Nominee Name

Flash Voting

As well as the main voting site, we'll also be running daily flash voting during the voting period (August 6 to September 1). You'll only have 48 hours to vote in each flash vote – so act fast.

The daily WeChat flash votes will be tallied up and awarded on a weighted scale, with 50 votes going to first place, 25 votes to second place and 10 votes to third place.

These votes will then be added to the total votes from the main voting site – so be sure to vote on both!

Please note: Once again – we monitor for suspicious voting patterns, and reserve the right to disqualify any venue we deemed to have cheated. No buying votes – you have been warned!

What Date is the Flash Vote Launched for My Category?

Tue Aug 6

Gym of the Year



Wed Aug 7



Fitness Studio of the Year





Thu Aug 8

Yoga/Pilates Studio of the Year





Fri Aug 9

Dance Studio of the Year

Martial Arts / Combat Sport Studio of the Year





Sat Aug 10

Spa of the Year





Sun Aug 11

Hotel Spa of the Year





Mon Aug 12

Hotel Staycation of the Year





Tue Aug 13

Boutique Store of the Year





Wed Aug 14

Shopping Mall of the Year





Thu Aug 15

Theater of the Year





Fri Aug 16

Hair Salon of the Year

Barber Shop of the Year





Sat Aug 17

Art Gallery of the Year





Sun Aug 18

Art Museum of the Year





Mon Aug 19

Weekend Market of the Year





Tue Aug 20

Sustainable Brand of the Year





Wed Aug 21

Jewelry Designer of the Year





Thu Aug 22

Serviced Apartment of the Year





Fri Aug 23

Community Sports Club of the Year

Travel Agency of the Year





Sat Aug 24

Party Promoter of the Year





Sun Aug 25

Delivery App of the Year





Mon Aug 26

Kid's Club of the Year





Tue Aug 27

Kid's Party Venue of the Year





Wed Aug 28

Hospital Healthcare Provider of the Year





Thu Aug 29

Clinic Healthcare Provider of the Year





Fri Aug 30

Comedian of the Year

Live Band of the Year





Once again, make sure you are following us on WeChat to take part in the flash voting:

Here We Go!

That's it! The main voting site is now open, and the first flash vote category launches tomorrow. So good luck to all nominees... and may battle commence!

