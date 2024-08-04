  1. home
The Biggest Musical Event of Summer in Hangzhou: Hypefest 2024:

By That's Shanghai, August 4, 2024

After successful events in Brooklyn and Aranya, Hypebeast is back with Hypefest 2024! Scheduled for August 10-11, this festival will be held at Hangzhou SteelworksPark, sponsored by SALOMON. This unique venue blends historic industrial relics with lush landscapes and trendy elements.

HYPEFEST24_China_Master-Poster_Salomon_0723.jpg

HYPEFEST24_China_Lineup-Poster-opt2_0725.jpg

Now, the full lineup has been revealed, including special guests TINASHE, PSY.P, GALI, ANSRJ, and Veegee Xu Ruoqiao, promising a unique and unforgettable experience for every attendee! Expect a diverse mix of hip-hop, R&B, and pop, along with interactive events and community activities for a truly unique carnival experience.

Here's what you can expect throughout the two day events: 

Aug-10_Ansrj.jpg

Aug-10_Benzo.jpg

Aug-10_JID.jpg

Aug-10_Ma-Si-Wei.jpg

Aug-10_PsyP.jpg

Aug-10_Veegee.jpg

Aug-10_Vinida.jpg

Aug-11_Digi-Ghetto.jpg

Aug-11_Gali.jpg

Aug-11_Offset.jpg

Aug-11_Ozi.jpg

Aug-11_Awich.jpg

Aug-11_Tinashe.jpg

Aug-11_Tyson-Yoshi.jpg

Ticket Information

This year, the Hypefest 2024 tickets are available on the That's Shanghai platform, with pre-sale tickets on sale until they are sold out! So buy now!

HYPEFEST24-China_-.jpg

Additionally, this year, Hypefest is offering "Chinese V-Day Duo Tickets" and "PRO Tickets," which include exclusive gifts and access for couples celebrating Chinese Valentine's Day at Hypefest. 

HYPEFEST24_China_-_0725-1.jpg

Additionally, Hypefest has a single-day Double Package for couples (available for either August 10 or 11, in limited quantities) with an exclusive ticket-checking channel and 15-minute early entry, ensuring a prime viewing experience from the front row.

Event Details

Date: August 10-11 
Location: Hangzhou Steelworks Park, China

Performance Schedule

August 10: 4.30-10.40pm
August 11: 4.30-10.40pm

Actual performance times are subject to the event schedule.
Child Ticket Policy: Minors must be accompanied by an adult with a ticket for entry. 
Real-name ID Electronic Ticket: One ticket corresponds to one ID.

Ticket Prices and Types

Pre-sale Single Day Ticket: RMB468 
Pre-sale Two-day Ticket: RMB808 
Pre-sale Qixi Couple Single Day Ticket: RMB1,314
Regular Single Day Ticket: RMB520
Pre-sale Pro Single Day Ticket (Zone A): RMB688
Pre-sale Pro Single Day Ticket (Zone B): RMB688

HYPEFEST24_China_Tickets-0725.jpg


Music Festival

