The Biggest Musical Event of Summer in Hangzhou: Hypefest 2024:

After successful events in Brooklyn and Aranya, Hypebeast is back with Hypefest 2024! Scheduled for August 10-11, this festival will be held at Hangzhou SteelworksPark, sponsored by SALOMON. This unique venue blends historic industrial relics with lush landscapes and trendy elements.

From August 10-11, Hypefest 2024 will land at the Hangzhou Steelworks Park in Hangzhou, offering the biggest musical event of the summer!

Now, the full lineup has been revealed, including special guests TINASHE, PSY.P, GALI, ANSRJ, and Veegee Xu Ruoqiao, promising a unique and unforgettable experience for every attendee! Expect a diverse mix of hip-hop, R&B, and pop, along with interactive events and community activities for a truly unique carnival experience.

Here's what you can expect throughout the two day events:

Ticket Information

This year, the Hypefest 2024 tickets are available on the That's Shanghai platform, with pre-sale tickets on sale until they are sold out! So buy now!

Additionally, this year, Hypefest is offering "Chinese V-Day Duo Tickets" and "PRO Tickets," which include exclusive gifts and access for couples celebrating Chinese Valentine's Day at Hypefest.

Additionally, Hypefest has a single-day Double Package for couples (available for either August 10 or 11, in limited quantities) with an exclusive ticket-checking channel and 15-minute early entry, ensuring a prime viewing experience from the front row.

Event Details

Date: August 10-11

Location: Hangzhou Steelworks Park, China



Performance Schedule

August 10: 4.30-10.40pm

August 11: 4.30-10.40pm

Actual performance times are subject to the event schedule.

Child Ticket Policy: Minors must be accompanied by an adult with a ticket for entry.

Real-name ID Electronic Ticket: One ticket corresponds to one ID.

Ticket Prices and Types

Pre-sale Single Day Ticket: RMB468

Pre-sale Two-day Ticket: RMB808

Pre-sale Qixi Couple Single Day Ticket: RMB1,314

Regular Single Day Ticket: RMB520

Pre-sale Pro Single Day Ticket (Zone A): RMB688

Pre-sale Pro Single Day Ticket (Zone B): RMB688



