T+ Tickets: Swan Lake, Carmen, Lady M + More!

Festivals

Craft Beer & Music Festival @ EKA Tianwu

Calling all beer buddies, join the party and let loose – the EKA Craft Beer & Music Festival is back to release your daytime stress.

Enjoy a four-hour party every day with beer, food, games, and music. Including...

Keg Tapping Ceremony Kick off the night with the tapping of craft beer kegs and an exciting light show.

Craft Beer Paradise Enjoy a variety of craft beers, with flavors ranging from spicy to sweet, refreshing, and aromatic. Bring your friends and enjoy to the fullest.

Free Flow Food Buffet A rich food area with 13 buffet options, including roast chicken, German sausages, and pork knuckles. Bring your appetite!

Beer Amusement Park Participate in fun games like bottle cap toss and beer relay. Test your strength, agility, and teamwork. Get ready to do battle!

Live Bands & DJ German brass musicians will add to the electrifying atmosphere with lights and effects, playing everything from German beer hall classics...

... to some good ol' fashioned rock'n'roll...

Get Your Early Bird Tickets Now!

Regular Price: ¥398, including 2 glasses of beer

Early Bird Price: ¥298, including 2 glasses of beer

Save ¥100 by purchasing early. Limited availability!

Fri-Sun Aug 9-11 & 16-18, 6-10pm; RMB298, including 2 glasses of beer

EKA Tianwu, 535 Jinqiao Lu, by Zhonghuan Lu, Pudong District 金桥路535号, 近中环路

Stage Shows

Slava's Snowshow @ AIA Grand Theater

Slava's Snowshow is a universal, poetic and timeless theatrical spectacle which has restored the art of clowning and enchanted and empowered the imagination of audiences in cities and countries around the world.

A caravan of organized chaos and revelry, it offers everybody – young and old – an opportunity to leave their regulated lives at the theater doors and enter a condition of delighted idiocy.

You could say that Slava's Snowshow is just an excuse to celebrate life in a foolish way...

This highly acclaimed international visual tragicomedy clown masterpiece has won the highest theatrical awards, from London to New York, Paris to Moscow, Sydney to Mexico City... including the Laurence Olivier Award in England and the Triumph Award in Russia.

A theatrical masterpiece for families and joy seekers, easily understood by all around the world, the result is thousands of happy human faces glowing every night on earth.

Slava's Snowshow runs from August 7 to 11. Scan the QR code below to get your tickets now:

Aug 7-11, weekday 7.30pm, weekend 2pm & 7.30pm; RMB100-580

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路

Lady M @ 1862 Theater



Inspired by Shakespeare’s Macbeth, musical Lady M tells the untold story of Lady Macbeth. Chilling flashbacks of her haunted past are woven into this reimagining of the infamous tale, revealing an original backstory to Lady Macbeth's villainy and downfall, and offering a brand new perspective on one of Shakespeare's most profound psychological works.

Created, adapted and written by James Beeny and Gina Georgio, the sung-through musical features a modern score with original music and lyrics.

Looking like th' innocent flower, but being the serpent under 't is Dutch singer Maya Hakvoort as Lady Macbeth, while strutting his stuff as Macbeth is West End star Karl Queensborough, who previously played the title role in smash hit Hamilton – so you can expect good things.

Well, wicked things, performed well...

Lady M runs from August 8 to September 1, then it is out, out, brief candle!

Scan the QR code below to get your tickets now:

Aug 8-Sep 1, weekday 7.30pm, weekend 2.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB480-680

1862 Theater, 1777 Binjang Dadao, by Jimo Lu 滨江大道1777号, 近即墨路

Swan Lake @ Shanghai International Dance Center

A Russian retelling of an old German folk tale, the story of Swan Lake is one of tragedy – that of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse.

First staged by the Imperial Ballet at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre in 1877, and with music composed by Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake is a masterpiece and a must-see for anybody interested in the art form – or who simply enjoys sheer spectacle.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sat Aug 10, 7.30pm; RMB180-1,156

Sun Aug 11, 7.30pm; RMB180-1,156

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Revel's World if Shakespeare @ Shangyin Opera House



A 90-minute autobiographical solo play in English, telling a heartwarming and deeply emotional story set between a bewildered six-year-old boy and a strict, Shakespeare-loving teacher.

At the age of six, Graves attends a boarding school in England, where he encounters the talented yet alcohol-loving Headmaster Ravell's rigorous Shakespearean education for new students.

Amid confusion, innocence, shame, and determination, Graves gradually delves into Ravell's rich world of Shakespeare filled with love, passion, poetry, regret, and introspection.

Crossing linguistic and geographical barriers, the play returns to the essence of theatre without grandiosity.

With only dialogue, performance, and the raw emotional core and tension of the script, it grips hearts and brings tears.

Early bird tickets start from just RMB38, but only until July 6!

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Fri & Sat Aug 16 & 17, 7.30pm; RMB38-866

Shangyin Opera House, 6 Fenyang Lu, by Huaihai Zhong Lu, Xuhui District 汾阳路6号，近淮海中路

Crested Ibises @ New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center

Crested ibises, an international preserved rare bird species, known as the 'birds of good fortune,' are gorgeous and precious creature symbolizing happiness and blessings.

Innocent, gentle and graceful, they have lived alongside human beings since agrarian times as human’s loyal and adorable companions.

However, with the accelerating pace of modernization and urbanization, human beings came to neglect the environment of crested ibises, the natural habitat upon which they are so dependent being destroyed

The recent discovery of the last seven wild crested ibises in Yang County, Shaanxi Province, and the efforts made to preserve these noble creatures, has inspired this dance work.

Crested Ibises, aims to draw awareness of the significance of keeping a harmonious relationship with other creatures.

Through the interpretation of crested ibises’ beauty, purity and grace, the performance attempts to remind people to reflect on the interdependence between human beings and nature, in the hope that human beings will not only take responsibility for their own homes, but also be the watcher for the homeland for all creatures on earth.

Crested Ibises runs from August 22 and 25, scan the QR code to get yours now:

Aug 22-25, 2pm & 7.30pm; RMB180-880

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 777 Gaoqingxi Lu, by Dongyu Lu 高青西路777号, 近东育路

La Alborá Flamenco Night @ Shanghai International Dance Center

For those engulfed in darkness, a single beam of light can illuminate their way.

La Alborá is a flamenco show performed by the Shanghai FUEGO Flamenco Dance Company, that not only present Flamenco dances with different styles and emotional expressions, but also showcase the wonderful combination of various Flamenco props, such as long-tail skirts, shawls, fans, canes, and castanets.

Feel the passion of singers, guitarists and dancers through this classic flamenco performance.



La Alborá runs for just two nights on the weekend of August 23 and 24, and we have tickets on sale from just RMB80.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Aug 23 & 24, 7.30pm; RMB80-280

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

The Phantom of the Opera @ Shanghai Grand Theatre



Are you ready to hear the Music of the Night? Well it's time to get excited, as Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit show The Phantom of the Opera is on its way to Shanghai.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L’Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius – known only as the Phantom – who haunts a subterranean labyrinth beneath the Paris Opera House.

Mesmerized by the talent and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, the Phantom lures her as his protégé́ and falls fiercely in love with her.

Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, the Phantom’s obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.





With 130 cast, crew and orchestra members, jaw-dropping scenery, breathtaking special effects and more than 230 costumes by the late, great international theater designer Maria Björnson, The Phantom of the Opera contains some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most famous and stirring music, including 'The Phantom of the Opera,' 'Think of Me' and 'Music of the Night.'

Currently only being shown here and on the West End in London, the full tour cast will be in Shanghai, starring internationally renowned musical theater performers.

If you see only one show in Shanghai this year, make it this one.

The Phantom of the Opera runs in Shanghai from August 24 to October 2, with the first round of tickets for the shows from August 24 to September 21 already sold out.

The second round of tickets, for the shows from September 22 to October 2, are now on sale – scan the QR code to get yours now and avoid missing out.

Aug 24-Oct 2; RMB280-1,580

Shanghai Grand Theatre, 300 Renmin Da Dao, by Huangpi Bei Lu 人民大道300号, 近黄陂北路

Modern Ballet: A Sigh of Love @ Shanghai International Dance Center

Experience the captivating fusion of East and West with A Sigh of Love, a collaborative modern ballet co-created by Shanghai Ballet and French artists, marking a significant milestone in Sino-French cultural exchange.

Premiered in 2006, this production combines the talents of renowned choreographer Bertrand d’At and a team of distinguished artists from China and France.

Set against the evocative backdrop of 1930s Shanghai, A Sigh of Love intricately weaves together classical and contemporary ballet styles.

The choreography innovatively integrates the storyline with diverse dance forms, offering a poignant narrative of star-crossed lovers in the bustling metropolis.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat Aug 30 & 31, 7.30pm; RMB180-1,156



Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Dance Me! In China @ Shanghai International Dance Center

Dance Me! In China is a dance marathon between two competing generations. Adapted from She She Pop's Dance Me! In Germany, one side take on the role of the elderly; the others are a group of young performers.

Mutual incomprehension, otherwise known as the generation gap, is brought to the stage and celebrated in a strict dance ritual. The teams take turns: those who are not on the dance floor man the microphones and make music.

The two generations not only make the other group dance to its beat, they also push each other to exhaustion while chalking up a long list of insults, complaints and justifications.

Or is it a show of admiration? Gratitude? We don’t know. For the show, the two teams have practised separately and face off their opponents with their latest moves.

What is a generation anyway? Does it really exist? And if so, what do we have to say to each other? Look here, listen: this is what we have learned, this is where our wisdom lies, this is our concern, our desire, our boredom, our blind spot.

This dance marathon sums it all up!

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sat & Sun Sep 7 & 8, 4pm; RMB80-280



Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Dance Me! In China @ Shanghai International Dance Center

The first and the last thing we do is breathing. We breathe around 10,000 liters of air every day, but how much do we know about this little life-depending movement?



Three performers walk on huge grey materials that slowly rise under them. When fully inflated the audience are invited inside the big bubble and sees a body in ever-shifting colors floating like a cocoon over their heads.

This is the start of the performance EXHALE that aims to bring attention to the breath as an interactive element connecting us all.

Dance and electronic sounds communicate abstractly and open, text fragments bring attention to the constant cosmic and rhythmic relation between micro and macro cosmos, while the installation – the actual performance space, is physically being manipulating – pulled and re-shaped, making a dance of its own, that also makes the audience move.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sat-Tue Sep 14-17, 2pm, 5pm & 7.30pm; RMB280



Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Carmen @ New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center



Carmen is a dramatic tale of love, jealousy and tragedy. It tells the story of a hopeless soldier, Don José, who is seduced by Carmen, a fiery gypsy woman with an appetite for smuggling.

Abandoning his childhood sweetheart and turning his back on his military career, the story follows José in his pursuit of Carmen’s attention. Though despite his efforts and desperation, Don José’s quest for love doesn’t end quite how he’d hoped…

Based on Prosper Mérimée novella, and incorporating music from Georges Bizet's opera of the same name, this performance is staged by Ibérica De Danza, leaders in the flamenco dance world, and the dance language of Carmen is free, hot and seductive.

The one-off performance will take place on Sunday, September 22 at Grand Center, New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, and we have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets priced from RMB126-476.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Sun Sep 22, 7.30pm; RMB126-476

Grand Center, New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 666 Haiyang Xi Lu, by Dongyu Lu, Pudong District 海阳西路666号, 近东育路

Anna Karenina the Musical @ AIA Grand Theatre



A spectacular, breathtaking, emotional, and high-tech show based on the Leo Tolstoy masterpiece, Anna Karenina the Musical is returning to Shanghai.

Anna Karenina is a classic of literature, recounting the relationship between a man and a woman, the dramatic love story of the married lady Anna Karenina and a dashing military officer Alexey Vronsky, all taking place amidst the glitter and luxury of the Russian nobility in the second half of the 19th century.

The musical captures the subtle psychology and emotional depth of the great Tolstoy novel, as the characters struggle with overwhelming and controversial feelings – of love and betrayal, passion and duty, hope and desperation.



Although almost a century and a half has passed since the time of the story, the events unfolding before the audience are gripping and touching in their timeless quality.

A story of duty, desire and despair, experience Tolstoy's classic like never before with the live-performance of Anna Karenina the Musical.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri-Sun Oct 25-27, 7.30pm; RMB280-1,080.

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu 东大名路889号, 近公平路

Comedy

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Wed Aug 7, 7.30pm, RMB158



Fri Aug 9, 7.30pm, RMB158

Sat Aug 10, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Aug 10, 7.30pm, RMB380

Wed Aug 14, 7.30pm, RMB128

Fri Aug 16, 7.30pm, RMB128

Sat Aug 17, 7.30pm, RMB150

Wed Aug 21, 7.30pm, RMB158

Sat Aug 24, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Aug 24, 7.30pm, RMB380

Wed Aug 28, 7.30pm, RMB158

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3/F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

Art Shows

Viviane Sassen | Phosphor: Art & Fashion 1990-2023 @ Fotografiska



Fotografiska Shanghai presents the first major retrospective exhibition in China of celebrated Dutch artist Viviane Sassen in China, Phosphor: Art & Fashion 1990-2023.

The selection integrates nearly 200 works from 10 series, together with archives and newly produced installations.

The exhibition reflects Sassen's complex relationship with the image, oscillating between contemplation and exuberance, interior and exterior, highlighting the ambiguity inherent in the representation of reality.



Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Until Aug 25; RMB80-120

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Marco Brambilla | Double Feature @ Fotografiska



Fotografiska Shanghai presents the debut solo show of video artist Marco Brambilla in China, Double Feature.

The exhibition unveils two extraordinary pieces that showcase Brambilla's mastery of visual storytelling and digital art through his Megaplex series: Heaven’s Gate (2022) and King Size (2023), inviting audiences on a thought-provoking journey to explore the boundaries of pop culture.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Until Oct 7; RMB80-120

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Liu Shiyuan | CRISPR Whisper @ Fotografiska

Spanning photography, video, text, spatial installations, and stage plays, Liu Shiyuan's artistic practice reveals a profound exploration and interrogation of the intricate interplay between images and narratives.

Her works deconstruct and reassemble images down to pixels and video stills, the fundamental units of contemporary visual communication.

This meticulous approach parallels CRISPR gene-editing technology, which modifies the smallest units of life by trimming, cutting, replacing, or adding genes.

Similar to CRISPR, Liu's process of searching, cutting, and re-editing images generates new forms of visual expression and innovative ways of seeing.

Her method of inserting sequences and reorganizing them continually expands the possibilities of visual language while navigating ethical boundaries.

This exhibition features photography series and video works, encapsulating the artist's creative journey over the past decade.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Until Oct 7; RMB80-120

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Live Music



Coldplay Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Coldpearl, a tribute to post-Britpop alternative rockers Coldplay.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Aug 16 & Sat Aug 24, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Freddie has been brought back to life!

Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits.

There will also be a warm up show by Aussie bluesman Dave Stone from 7.30pm.

This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Aug 17, 7.30pm; RMB180

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Linkin Park: A Tribute to Chester



At this month’s Linkin Park / Nu Metal show at The Pearl, the core focus will be on Linkin Park to honor his memory of Chester Bennington as best they know how... by rocking and moshing hard!

Along with the major Linkin Park hits, the Red Stars will be banging out tunes from Korn, Limp Bizkit, Deftones, Godsmack, Disturbed, Papa Roach, System of a Down, Rage Against The Machine and Three Days Grace. This will be a high voltage concert from start to finish.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Aug 31, 9pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

