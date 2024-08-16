10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Enjoy exclusive deals! Join our

8-Day Stunning Tibet & Everest Base Camp



Image courtesy of C Adventure

This eight-day Tibet tour is once in a lifetime experience. Starting in Lhasa, one of the lowest places in Tibet, and where you can take in the majesty of the holy Potala Palace, altitude will gradually increase as you visit Gyantse and Shigatse, before ending with the trip highlight – Everest!

2-Day Huihang Ancient Trail Hiking





Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Here's your chance to take a break from busy city life and find peace and tranquility getting close to nature. Meet people from different cultures and backgrounds and burn those extra calories on a stunning two-day hike!

1-Day Terracotta Warriors Group Tour



Image courtesy of C Adventure

A chance to see the 'Eighth Wonder of the World' and UNESCO World Heritage site, Terracotta Warriors.

The Terracotta Warriors and Horses are the most significant archeological excavations of the 20th century. Over 2,200 years ago, the first emperor of China, Qin Shi Huang, ordered the construction of a vast army of Terracotta Warriors in search of immortality.

After his early death they were buried with him to protect his empire. Learn about the history of China's first unified feudal empire Qin Dynasty, and marvel at its unique creation.

1-Day Moganshan Mountain Wild Cycling





Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Explore the beautiful Yu village, and enjoy lunch and coffee, before getting on your bike and setting off across tea fields, bamboo forests, ponds and visiting naked villa.

7-Day Kunming-Dali-Lijiang Classic Yunnan Tour



Image courtesy of C Adventure



Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs.

This tour takes place in Kunming, Dali, Lijiang Old Town, taking in trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows.

Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, local delicacies, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals.

And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

1-Day Kayaking, SUP & Water Town Exploration





Image courtesy of Dragon Events

This one-day adventure offers a perfect blend of water sports, scenic beauty, and cultural exploration, promising an unforgettable experience.

Trip highlights include learning to kayak and stand-up paddleboarding (SUP), seeing Shanghai's countryside, visiting a unique water town, and swimming and relaxing in the city's largest fresh water lake.

7-Day In-Depth Inner Mongolia Tour



Image courtesy of C Adventure

Huitengxile is one of the world's three largest alpine meadow flower grasslands, as well as one of the most well-protected. Ride a horse or do a light trek through this area of incredible natural beauty.

This tour also takes in the stunning Wulanhada volcano cluster, the only in the southern Mongolian Plateau to have erupted in the Holocene.

You’ll also visit Resonant Bay, known as the ‘Disney in the Desert,’ where you can sand sea yacht, rail bike, ride a Polaris all-terrain vehicle, zip line, ride camels, bumper cars and rollercoasters, take in a performance of Guolao Legend... and much more!

1-Day Nature Escape: Kayaking, SUP & Water Forest Adventure





Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Experience the ultimate outdoor adventure! Start your day with a serene hike through a unique water forest, then paddle your way across the largest freshwater lake in Shanghai.



On this trip you will...

Learn kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding (SUP)

Explore Shanghai's scenic countryside

Visit one of the top five most popular parks

Swim and unwind in Shanghai's largest freshwater lake

This is your chance to escape the city and immerse yourself in nature's tranquility.

1-Day Timeless Wonders: Haining City Hike



Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Explore an ancient hidden trail that has endured for millennia in Haining City's plains.

Stroll through serene woods and enjoy a picnic at Tanxian Stone Town as well as walk by Nanbei Lake, where mountains, sea, and lake converge and ascend to the summit for breathtaking views.

1-Day Horse Riding, Go Karting & Cycling Escape in Hengsha



Image courtesy of Dragon Events

If you want to have an active weekend in Shanghai then join Dragon Events for a day trip in Hengsha and enjoy nature, cycling, horse riding, and go karting!

[Cover image courtesy of Dragon Events]