China Hotel Guangzhou Celebrates Forty Years of Brilliance

This June, Guangzhou, China Hotel marked its 40th anniversary with a grand celebration in the Crystal Ballroom, gathering the hotel's management team, key clients, media friends, and city elites for an immersive and joyful event.

This special occasion allowed attendees to reminisce about China Hotel's illustrious four-decade journey and share in the joy of its growth alongside Guangzhou.

Ms Anny Chan, Chairman and General Manager of China Hotel Guangzhou



In her opening speech, Chairman and General Manager Ms Anny Chan reflected, "With its exceptional service philosophy and rich cultural heritage, China Hotel has become a shining gem in the city. For 40 years, the hotel has progressed in step with Guangzhou, together writing a glorious chapter."

Over the past four decades, China Hotel has embraced the spirit of openness and inclusiveness inherent in Lingnan culture, introduced advanced management concepts, and established first-class service quality.

The hotel continuously expanded its services and enriched its business operations, making significant contributions to China's reform and opening up and Guangdong's economic and social development.

As one of the first three five-star hotels in China, it set a benchmark for the industry, trained numerous talents, and earned widespread praise from guests and industry recognition.

China Hotel Guangzhou mascots 'Lantern Boy' and 'Lantern Girl'



In celebration of its 40th anniversary, China Hotel underwent a comprehensive brand visual upgrade. Building on the iconic red lantern of its brand, the hotel launched a special 40th-anniversary logo and introduced brand mascots 'Lantern Boy' and 'Lantern Girl.'

The hotel also began an upgrade and restoration of its exterior walls six months ago. In March, the newly renovated 1,300-square-meter main facade was unveiled, featuring a gilded mural depicting the prosperous Maritime Silk Road with 4,800 grams of gold leaf. This mural, originally created by master sculptor Pan He, is an important cultural symbol.

Designated one of Guangzhou's first historic buildings in 2014, China Hotel has integrated its renovations with the cultural fabric of Guangzhou. The hotel continues the deep relationship between itself and the city. Aligning with its central business and leisure positioning, it blends elements of 'Rooted in Guangzhou + Welcoming the World.'

New lobby lounge at China Hotel Guangzhou

Recent renovations of guest rooms, apartments, restaurants, and the lobby extend traditional aesthetics into modern consumption scenarios, enhancing the guest experience.



In 2024, the hotel's lobby was upgraded, incorporating the essence of Lingnan culture into its elegant and grand space. The newly designed lobby lounge combines modern trends, offering guests a comfortable and pleasant dining space.

Additionally, a new historical and cultural space within the hotel will be unveiled this year. Guests are invited to explore the hotel's history and experience the cultural richness of Guangdong, embarking on a journey filled with the charm of Southern China.

'Forty Years of Starlight Shines a New Future' 40th Anniversary

As the hotel stands at the new starting point of its 40th anniversary, it will continue to uphold the spirit of openness, inclusiveness, and innovation. The hotel aims to constantly improve service quality and management standards, providing more personalized and high-quality service experiences for guests. It also plans to contribute more to the city's economic development and cultural integration.



Committed to 'Promoting Chinese Hospitality, Showcasing the Beauty of Lingnan Culture,' the hotel envisions achieving 'First-Class Quality, A Century-Old China Hotel.'

[All images courtesy of China Hotel Guangzhou]

