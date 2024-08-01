  1. home
Matthieu Bertho Appointed General Manager of ​The PuLi Hotel & Spa

By That's Shanghai, August 1, 2024

The PuLi Hotel and Spa, a premier urban resort nestled in the heart of Shanghai's bustling metropolis, has announced the appointment of Matthieu Bertho as its new General Manager. Overseeing this iconic establishment, Matthieu is committed to maintaining the hotel’s exceptional standards of service and ensuring that every stay is a memorable experience.

Weixin-Image_20240801085546.jpg

Enriching The PuLi’s legacy, Matthieu has an impressive 20+ years’ experience in hotel management. With a diverse background spanning China, Indonesia, and France, Matthieu's multicultural experience positions him uniquely to meet the expectations of international guests and safeguard The PuLi’s reputation as one of Shanghai’s premium luxury hotels.

Prior to joining The PuLi, Matthieu worked as Resident Manager at Fairmont Peace Shanghai, gaining profound insights into the local market. His illustrious career includes roles as EAM - Food and Beverage at Park Hyatt Shanghai and senior positions within Hyatt Group and Four Seasons. Matthieu's journey in the hospitality industry commenced at Kempinski Hotel in Chengdu, fostering his passion for exceptional hospitality and customer service.

Having graduated with an International Master's degree in Hotel Management from the prestigious University of La Rochelle, Matthieu brings not only a robust professional foundation but also a wealth of industry experience to The PuLi.

Weixin-Image_20240801085558.jpg

Commenting on his appointment, Matthieu Bertho stated, "I am deeply honored to assume the role of General Manager at The PuLi. With the hotel's groundbreaking urban resort concept, I am eager to contribute to the legacy of excellence, offering guests a luxury experience that evokes comfort and tranquility amidst the dynamic pulse of Shanghai. I am fully committed to elevating the guest journey, ensuring that every visit is unique."

With Matthieu's appointment, The PuLi aims to continue its unwavering commitment to excellence, providing guests with impeccable levels of service, a distinct urban resort environment and culturally enriching encounters. For more information on The PuLi Hotel and Spa, please visit our official website at www.thepuli.com or connect with us via our social media channels.

The PuLi Hotel & Spa

Weixin-Image_20240801085555.jpg

Home to Michelin-starred restaurant PHÉNIX, Long Bar, Garden Terrace and UR Spa, The PuLi Hotel and Spa is Shanghai’s first luxury urban resort. Firmly incorporated into the hotel’s dedication to delivering handcrafted luxury service, guest experiences mark a departure from the expected generic style of luxury usually associated with conventional collections of foremost hotels.

Weixin-Image_20240801085602.jpg

Imbued with contemporary elements and accents of traditional Asian charm, the result is a distinctively unique, new spatial and guest experience in this oasis within the metropolis. The PuLi is managed by Urban Resort Concepts.

The PuLi Hotel and Spa Official Website: www.thepuli.com

The PuLi Hotel and Spa Official Weibo: @璞麗酒店

Instagram: @thepulihotelandspa

Facebook: @ThePuLiHotelandSpa

The PuLi Hotel and Spa Official WeChat:  

Weixin-Image_20240801090631.png

