26 Amazing Art Shows This August in Shenzhen

Dive into the future of interactive art at the "Future of Interaction (Season 4)" exhibition by young artists from Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Macao. Explore their innovative works blending disciplines and media, reflecting the vibrant cultural exchange in the Greater Bay Area. Join us to witness creativity redefine boundaries and forge new paths in contemporary art.



Until August 4, 2024

Luohu Art Museum, No.6 Nanji Lu, Luohu

Near Exit A, Hubei Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8

Near Exit D, Wenjin Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 9

SAME - Chen Man Photography Exhibition



Renowned for her unique perspective and artistic insight, Chen Man is a distinguished photographer and visual artist in contemporary Chinese art. This exhibition, themed around the iconic slogan "Once you come, you are a Shenzhen person," emphasizes our shared destiny regardless of nationality, skin color, hometown, or ethnicity. It not only offers a visual revolution but also promotes ecological awareness and sustainable development.



Until August 4, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Building 1, No. 30 Tenglong Lu, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 4/6

Listening to the Whisper in Silence



The exhibition selects around sixty exquisite paintings from the collection of the Beijing Academy of Painting by Yu Feiyan. Departing from the conventional timeline, the narrative follows two thematic threads: "Between Mountains and Waters" and "World of Flora," organized under the categories of "Old Styles, New Techniques" and "Rich Tradition, Fresh Innovation." Beyond the artworks, it invites the audience to immerse themselves in the context of literature and natural history. Though depicted as flora and fauna, each leaf and branch carries profound human sentiments. Delve into the opulence and splendor, and appreciate Yu Feiyan's efforts and achievements in both tradition and innovation.



Until August 4, 2024

He Xiangning Art Museum, No.9013 Shennan Dadao, Nanshan

Near Exit C, Overseas China Town Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

Ecosystem as Medium

Curated by Wang Yamin, this exhibition offers a unique perspective on the rich artistic journey of contemporary artist Xu Zhen.



Until August 4, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Lu, Futian

Near Exit A2, Children's Palace Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/4

Martin Wehmer: I Will Use Your Branches to Make My Laurel



Lan Gallery in Nanshan, Shenzhen, presents the solo exhibition of German artist Martin Wehmer. The exhibition features works from his "Myth Series," "Abstract Series," and "Figure Series," showcasing his exploration of different artistic themes.



Until August 18, 2024

Lan Gallery, Unit 9, 3/F, OPlaza, No.8 Baishi Dong Lu, Shekou, Nanshan

Near Exit E, Shenzhen Bay Park Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 9

Living Creatures in the Universe - The Art World of Fang Chuxiong



This exhibition showcases around 160 works, including significant representative pieces and manuscripts from various periods of Fang Chuxiong's career. The exhibition highlights his achievements in Chinese flower-and-bird painting, his exploration of landscape and figure painting, and his contributions to art education, offering a comprehensive view of his artistic journey and his reverence for the vitality of nature.



Until August 25, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Building 1, No.30 Tenglong Lu, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 4/6

At That Time This Moment



Led by a team of artists, this exhibition is curated by Professor Gu Zheng from the School of Journalism at Fudan University. Following the success of the 2023 "Li Xiaoliang: 1/3 Solo Exhibition," it returns to the realm of design and interconnection to showcase a diverse range of works to the audience.



Until August 25, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2

Cozy Spot



Immerse yourself in the whimsical world of "Miss Daydream," where the artist's early fantasies of an ideal life come to life with oversized, dreamy hairstyles, eyes reflecting the cosmos, and a teardrop-turned-monster companion. Journey through a blend of fairytale fantasies and reality. In recent years, her works have drawn closer to the warmth of everyday life, with cozy personal spaces, especially bedrooms and beds, becoming central to her enchanting scenes. Experience the evolution of dreams into the embrace of reality.



Until August 28, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2

Accidentally Wes Anderson



AWA brings nearly 300 dopamine-approved Wes Anderson-style photographic artworks to create a charming space in Shenzhen. Embracing the Wes Anderson aesthetic, this collection promises to infuse a touch of magic and splendor, delivering a wondrous and vibrant warmth to every soul navigating the 'cold winter.' Get ready to be enchanted by the allure of this captivating exhibition.



Until August 31, 2024

Exhibition Hall, South Area, Shenzhen The mixC World, No.9668 Shennan Dadao, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Hi-Tech Park Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

YUN - Dai Yun's Practice and Cognition



Born in Xi'an, Dai Yun has been living and working in Shenzhen since 2000. As a member of the post-70s generation, Dai Yun's growth has been intertwined with the rapid changes in Chinese society, economic structure, and public consciousness. The artworks presented in this exhibition aim to depart from his previous creations and exhibitions, showcasing the artist's reflections and creative endeavors in this new phase of his career.



Until September 1, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Lu, Futian

Near Exit A2, Children's Palace Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/4

The Echo of Ruins



Shenzhen Art Museum's Local Famous Artists Series Exhibition. From sketches, gouache, and watercolors to prints, and from videos to installations, this exhibition showcases representative works from various periods over the more than 60-year career of artist Ying Tianqi, with a particular focus on his significant works since the beginning of the new millennium.



Until September 1, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Inside Donghu Park, No.32 Donghu Yi Jie, Aiguo Lu, Luohu

Take a taxi from Tai'An Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 5/7

Timeless Beauty - Jades from Zhou Dynasty



Jade, the most beautiful of stones, essence of mountains and rivers. The Zhou people imbued rituals into these artifacts, carving a unique jade culture. After thousands of years of being nourished by the earth, 113 exquisite jade pieces (sets) have finally arrived before us. Experience the artistry and heritage of these timeless treasures.



Until September 1, 2024

Nanshan Museum, No.2093 Nanshan Dadao, Nanshan

Near Exit B, Taoyuan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1/12

The Aesthetic Experience of "Chang'an 30,000 Miles"

Experience the grandeur of the Tang Dynasty through an immersive exhibition featuring NPCs. This poetic and aesthetic journey transports you back to a flourishing era, where you can feel the cultural richness and historical charm. Join us for an extraordinary interactive adventure that brings the past to life.



Until September 16, 2024

OCAT B10, OCT-Loft, No.9009-1 Shenzhen Dadao, Nanshan

Near Exit B, Overseas China Town North Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8

Crossings

Discover the transformative journey of Guo Chengdong in "Crossings" exhibition. Experience the fusion of tradition and modernity in sculpture. Join us for an artistic voyage across cultures and concepts. Book now for an exclusive glimpse into the evolution of a master's craft.



Until September 25, 2024

Jupiter Museum of Art, No.6 Lanhua Dao, Futian Free Trade Zone, Futian

Near Exit B, Fubao Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3

Poetry and the Arts



An Exhibition Dedicated to Kids

Explore the enchanting world of poetry and art at our exhibition tailored for children. Featuring seven major works from OCAT's collection and thirteen specially invited pieces by artists, designers, animators, and musicians, this event blends visual, auditory, and interactive experiences. Children will immerse themselves in a unique journey, engaging with art through play and discovering the beauty of poetry and creativity. Join us for an unforgettable exploration where kids can see, listen, read, write, sing, and draw.



Until October 7, 2024

OCAT, OCT-Loft, No.9009-1 Shenzhen Dadao, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Overseas China Town East Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

The Inca and Their Tawantinsuyu: The Land of Four Quarters



Peru, a branch of the Andean civilization and the birthplace of the Inca civilization, shines brightly like a dazzling pearl in the annals of human history. Magnificent Machu Picchu, the marvelous Nasca Lines, exquisite ceramics, gold and silver artifacts, and textiles all evoke awe and wonder. Through exhibitions, we glimpse the essence of the Inca civilization, delving into a world devoid of written language and exploring the mysteries of this ancient civilization.



Until October 10, 2024

Nanshan Museum, No.2093 Nanshan Dadao, Nanshan

Near Exit B, Taoyuan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1/12

Shadow of Coastline



Like the realm of thresholds brimming with vitality, the interplay of light and shadow cast upon the coastline embodies multiple metaphors. This exhibition invites six artists from different backgrounds to portray the "sea" in the urban narrative, forging intricate connections with Shenzhen's history and present reality. Their works explore themes of consumerism, migration, futurism, contemplation, and ecological struggles.



Until October 13, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2

State with a Thousand Chariots - Zhongshan State in the Warring States Period



This exhibition features 175 representative artifacts from the Zhongshan State, including 63 precious artifacts of grade three or above. These items, unearthed from the royal tombs, capital ruins, and the Xingtang ancient county site, detail the unique culture of Zhongshan State and its integration into Chinese civilization.



Until October 13, 2024

Shenzhen Museum, Section A, Shenzhen Citizen Center, No.3 Fuzhong San Lu, Futian

Near Exit B, Civic Center Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/4

Green and Beautiful Shenzhen



Explore the vibrant "Green and Beautiful Shenzhen" exhibition at Dafen Art Museum, showcasing ecological achievements and diverse artistic styles. Dive into the essence of Shenzhen's natural beauty and urban charm, reflecting artists' ecological concerns. Engage with our cultural heritage and experience the museum's commitment to social responsibility and cultural confidence.



Until October 20, 2024

Dafen Art Museum, Dafen Village, Ji Jiedao, Longgang

Near Exit A1, Dafen Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3

Mementos: Masterpieces with Inscriptions Dedicated to Shenzhen Art Museum

The exhibition meticulously curates the museum's exquisite collection of artworks, photographs, letters, and an array of archival materials, offering a comprehensive retrospective of the vibrant interactions and exchanges between SZAM and artists nationwide since the era of reform and opening up. It commemorates the pivotal role of these artists in bolstering the cultural fabric of the special economic zone, vividly portraying Shenzhen's spirit of freedom, its passionate embrace of innovation, and its magnetic allure.



Phase I: Now until October 20, 2024

Phase II: October 23, 2024 - February 16, 2025

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), Building 1, No.30 Tenglong Lu, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 4/6

Summer Huts



Discover an immersive art experience as the exhibition transforms the UNESCO hall into a large-scale installation featuring nearly a hundred new paintings, sculptures, and installations by the artist. Witness the spontaneous creativity that reflects his observations and imaginations of Shenzhen, a rapidly evolving city.



Until October 27, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2

Exhibition of Selected Works by He Xiangning



Explore He Xiangning's artistic legacy, a vivid testament to her revolutionary spirit and noble character. Over 50 masterpieces reveal her unique style and profound expression, a treasure of Chinese art. Don't miss this rare exhibition showcasing her timeless works.



Until November 3, 2024

He Xiangning Art Museum, No.9013 Shennan Dadao, Futian

Near Exit C, Overseas China Town Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

Poetry in Chinese Mountains-and-Waters Paintings



This exhibition presents the grand vision of poetry and painting art through the ages. Featuring 55 works from the Ming Dynasty to modern times, it is a tribute to the splendid traditional Chinese aesthetic philosophy and a poetic feast to celebrate the 27th anniversary of the Guan Shanyue Art Museum.



Until November 3, 2024

Guan Shanyue Art Museum, No.6026 Hongli Lu, Futian

Near Exit D, Lianhuacun Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/10

Silk in the National Cultures of Eurasia



The exhibition features 283 silk treasures from the Russian Museum of Ethnography, showcasing the unique and vibrant beauty of silk through seven distinct chapters.



Until November 10, 2024

Nanshan Museum, No.2093 Nanshan Dadao, Nanshan

Near Exit B, Taoyuan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1/12

Here Unfolds the Beauty



This exhibition carefully selects and displays bookplates with Chinese cultural elements from the collection of Shenzhen Art Museum. These works are all acquired from the "7th National Bookplate Exhibition" held by Shenzhen Art Museum in 1998. More than 100 bookplates involve a wide range of Chinese cultural elements, showing the meaningful oriental charm from different perspectives such as flowers, birds, insects, fish, architectural landscapes, stone inscriptions, New Year pictures, paper cutting, and legends.



Until March 16, 2025

Shenzhen Art Museum, Building 1, No.30 Tenglong Lu, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 4/6

Seals Treasured by Qizhai



The tradition of Chinese seals originated in the Xia and Shang dynasties, reached maturity during the Zhou dynasty, and flourished during the Qin and Han dynasties, culminating in the classical seal art. In the Song and Yuan dynasties, scholars and collectors began to appreciate seals as art objects, marking the transition of seals towards aesthetic artistry. During the Ming and Qing dynasties, led by literati such as Wen Peng from the Wu School, seal carving evolved into a refined art form, embodying elegance and lyrical expression. This tradition continued into the late Qing and Republican periods, witnessing a revival and flourishing of seal carving artistry with the resurgence of epigraphy studies.



Permanent Exhibition

Shenzhen Museum, Section A, Shenzhen Citizen Center, 3 Fuzhong San Lu, Futian

Near Exit B, Civic Center Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/4

