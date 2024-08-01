29 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Foshan

12 Amazing Art Shows This August in Foshan



Zhuhai

Live Sports & Happy Hour at Aldersbacher



Enjoy daily Happy Hour, from 3pm to 7pm, buy one get one free at Aldersbacher! For the 2024 Euro Cup, Aldersbacher will show various matches live on demand. Come and cheer with us!



Happy Hour, Monday to Friday, 3pm - 7pm

Aldersbacher, Unit 29, Building 3, No.88 Yinhua Lu, Xiangzhou

Zhongshan

Heroes in the Rra of Emperor Wu of Han Dynasty

Discover the culinary secrets of ancient times! Join us on May 18 at Zhongshan Museum to explore the fascinating world of Yangxin Family Dyed Kitchenware, a unique fusion of cooking utensils and tableware from the Han Dynasty, owned by Princess Yangxin, the sister of Emperor Wu of Han. Experience firsthand how this historical artifact was used to prepare exquisite delicacies.



Until September 10, 2024

Zhongshan Museum, No.197 Sunwen Zhong Lu, Shiqi

Poetic Beauty: Lingnan Traditional Garden Culture Exhibition



Immerse yourself in the architectural marvels and artistic styles of Lingnan gardens. Celebrating the rich heritage of Lingnan architecture, this exhibition highlights the aesthetic value of Lingnan gardens, showcasing their unique charm and cultural significance.



Until September 15, 2024

Xiangshang Commercial Culture Museum, No.152 Sunwen Xi Lu, Shiqi

Hong Kong

The Other Side of Beethoven

Acclaimed conductor Jason Lai will lead the Hong Kong Sinfonietta and pianist Colleen Lee in shedding light on the other side of Beethoven's seemingly triumphant story. Drawing from the composer’s piano concerto and symphonies, as well as his letters to his brothers expressing deep despair and disillusionment, the programme explores the fascinating link between Beethoven’s troubled life and his brilliant creations.



Price: from HKD150

August 3, from 7.30pm

August 4, from 7pm

For Tickets: www.urbtix.hk or www.popticket.hk/en

Tuen Mun Town Hall Auditorium

The Cloakroom x Wonder Presents Neon Jungle Girls Party



Get ready for a wild night of neon lights, jungle beats, and fierce vibes at The Cloakroom x Wonder's Neon Jungle Girls Party!



August 3, from 10pm

Keys Takeover at The Trilogy 26/F H Code, 45 Pottinger St, Central

Backstage Comedy Presents Kuah Jenhan



Malaysian rising star Kuah Jenhan headlines Hong Kong for one night only with his new show "Noted With Thanks"!



August 3, 8pm - 9.30pm

BaseHall 2, LG/F, 1 Connaught Place

New Oriental Chinese Music Scene by Shanghai Chinese Orchestra



The first large-scale modern Chinese orchestra in China, Shanghai Chinese Orchestra, brings along its original music brand, New Oriental Chinese Music Scene, to present an elegant, confident and contemporary style of Shanghai-style folk music.



August 5 - 6, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.urbtix.hk

August 5, Concert Hall, Hong Kong City Hall

August 6, Auditorium, Tsuen Wan Town Hall

Fun Ride with Big Beard - Dancing Poems 2.0



Nearly 300 students from the Hong Kong Dance Company (HKDC) Children's and Youth Troupes are set to promote Chinese dance, literature and the traditional virtues descending from the long history of Chinese culture with an interactive stage experience. The performance is made possible through the support of guest performer Anthony Ho and other professional dancers from HKDC.



August 9 – 11 & 16 – 18, 2024

For Tickets: www.urbtix.hk

August 9 – 11, Grand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre

August 16 – 18, Auditorium, Sha Tin Town Hall

Sliding into Heart - International Arts Carnival 2024



This summer, the well-known "Siu Ming" becomes the protagonist. Dived into a mysterious territory for an "extra-ordinary" adventure. Choreographers Shirley Lok and Peggy Lam explore familiar everyday elements and themes among children and adults alike. Against a whimsical backdrop with captivating projections, City Contemporary Dance Company's dance artists will lead young performers on an awe-inspiring discovery on stage.



Price: from HKD150

August 9 - 11, 2024

For Tickets: www.urbtix.hk

Auditorium, Sha Tin Town Hall

Life Is Architecture



This is the first major retrospective of Ieoh Ming Pei (1917–2019), one of the greatest architects of the 20th and 21st centuries. This retrospective features more than 300 objects, many of them exhibited for the first time. The exhibition takes a close look at Pei’s life and work through six areas of focus that not only define his unique practice, but also place his architectural projects in dialogue with social, cultural, and biographical trajectories, showing architecture and life to be inseparable.



Until January 5, 2025

West Gallery, M+, West Kowloon Cultural District

Electric Summer at Lan Kwai Fong



Lan Kwai Fong Association is thrilled to unveil the highly anticipated "Electric Summer" campaign, running from July 1 to August 31. "Electric Summer promises electrifying experiences, including exclusive offers such as discounted happy hours, rejuvenating wellness treatments, and enticing culinary delights. The centrepiece, "Summer Beat Fest," takes over Lan Kwai Fong with two days of non-stop entertainment—live music, arts and crafts, and delectable food and beverages—inviting all to immerse themselves in the district's vibrant spirit.



Until August 31, 2024

Lan Kwai Fong, D'Aguilar Street, Central

"100% DORAEMON & FRIENDS" Tour



This exhibition commemorates the 90th anniversary of Doraemon's creator, Fujiko F Fujio, and features the comprehensive Doraemon world of manga art and movies. The exhibition also introduces a secret gadget appearing for the first time at this event, "100% Friends-Calling Bell." Shaking this gadget can summon friends to come, closely following the theme of the exhibition "A true friend is always there when you need them," and calls on friends worldwide to come to Hong Kong to meet Doraemon.



Free Entry: Avenue of Stars

Ticketed Exhibition: 6/F, K11 MUSEA (All tickets sold out and no ticket available to purchase onsite)

Until August 11, 2024

Monday - Thursday: 11am - 9pm

Friday: 11am - 10pm

Saturday - Sunday: 10am - 10pm

For more details, doraemon100.com/en

Discovery Bay Summer Splashtopia



Spread over 48,000-square-ft, Tai Pak Beach in Discovery Bay transforms into Hong Kong's largest beach water adventure park this summer. Featuring 9 giant inflatable play areas, it’s a child’s paradise. Families are invited to make the most of their holidays, create lasting memories in this unique aquatic playground.



Until September 1, 10am – 1.30pm; 2.30pm – 6pm

Various Prices, please refer to event website for details kiztopia.com.hk/upcoming-events/db-summer-splashtopia

MAMMA MIA! The Musical



Get ready for the global smash hit musical, "MAMMA MIA!" Celebrating its 25th anniversary, this "must-see musical of a lifetime" is returning to Hong Kong in its original English version after five years. Prepare to be swept away by the energy and charm of this beloved production, performing at the Lyric Theatre of the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts.



July 26 – August 15, 2024

For Tickets: venue.cityline.com/utsvInternet/MM24PS/eventDetail?event=45020

Lyric Theatre, Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts

Macao

Wynn Signature – 2024 Hypercar Exhibition

The exhibition is a grand display of hypercar power at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace from August 1 to October 13. With the support of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Wynn is showcasing the world's most luxurious and highly coveted vehicles as an exclusive collection, giving locals and visitors from around the world, a rare glimpse into the pinnacle of automotive excellence.



August 1 to October 13, 2024

Wynn Macau & Wynn Palace

Macao Brand Handmade Experience



Visitors can experience a different side of Macao via two workshops. The Dragon’s Beard Candy Making Workshop offers guidance from a seasoned master of the craft, who will also explain the history of this confection, included in Macao’s Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage. The other session is the Dragon’s Beard Candy Packaging Design Workshop, explaining how candy gift boxes are created and personalised. Workshop participants can take home the output from their own labours.



Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, 2pm - 5pm

Until August 25, 2024

10 Fantasia-A Creative Industries Incubator, 10, Calçada da Igreja de S.Lázaro

Reviving Traditions Reinventing Cocktails at SKY 21



Join us every Friday for an extraordinary experience with guest bartender Leo Leng. Delight in classic cocktails expertly crafted by his skilled hands. Share your preferences, and Leo will concoct a personalized drink just for you. It's an evening of tradition and innovation, all set against the stunning backdrop of SKY 21.



Every Friday, 7.30pm - 9.30pm

SKY 21, 21/F, AIA Tower, 251A-301, Avenida Comercial de Macau, Macao

