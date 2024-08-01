14 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Recommended

Shenzhen New Comer Event

New to Shenzhen? This Newcomer Event is not to be missed! Get info on & meet with essential service providers, clubs, charities and other organizations who can help make your life here easier. The event will include health tips, how to deal with emergencies, how to adapt to your new city, as well as information on all aspects of life, including finding good food, fun activities and more.



August 3, 2pm - 4pm

Vista-SK International Medical Center, Lvl 4, Bldg 4C, Shenzhen Software Industry Base, Nanshan

Premium Turkish Brunch at Birol Bistronomy



Delight in an array of salads, mezze, fresh pastries from our daily bakehouse, and a selection of special mains, complemented by delightful Ottoman sweets. Choose from various options for free-flowing drinks to enhance your brunch enjoyment. Whether you're savoring the flavors of Türkiye or enjoying the elegant ambiance, Birol Bistronomy offers a culinary journey that celebrates the richness of Turkish cuisine.

Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary ice cream with every order.

Price: Early Bird, RMB108/person

Available from June, every Saturday and Sunday, 11am - 2pm

For Reservations: +86-17318034968

Birol Bistronomy, Unit C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan

Special Offer from Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse



Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse is a meat lover's paradise, offering top-quality imported meats prepared using authentic Turkish methods like charcoal grilling and roasting. As the most praised genuine Turkish BBQ in Shenzhen, Bus Grill promises a dining experience like no other. Discover more surprises when you visit!



Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary dessert with every order.

Available from June 2024

For Reservations: +86-15820446962

Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse, Unit 134, 135-D, Shopping Park North Yard Block, Mintian Road, Futian

Food & Drink

August Festival at Taal Indian Restaurant

Enjoy an array of special promotions from Taal Indian Restaurant this August!



Exciting Prizes Every Week

Spend over RMB198 to win amazing prizes, including a NIU Electric Scooter! Announcement on August 30.

Chinese Valentine's Day Special

Candlelit Dinner for 5 Romantic Couples! Special lucky draw for the love birds. Announcement on August 8.

Indian Independence Day Special

Win 2 Tickets to Hong Kong Disneyland! Announcement on August 15.

Rakshabandhan Special

Celebrate the brother-sister bond with 6 coupons worth RMB500. Announcement on August 19.

Other weekly prizes include a free Afternoon Tea Set for lucky winners!

Throughout August 2024

For Reservations: +86-18675858675/13316972930

Taal Indian Restaurant, Sea World Area A, Shekou

Shenzhen BBQ Party

DOMad Entertainment & Pandora Parties team up to bring you an evening of Music and BBQ! Afrobeats, Amapiano, Hip-Hop, Games, and, of course, your favorite BBQ!



August 3, from 5pm

For Reservations: +86-13424309185

The Crazy Coconut Bar Shenzhen Futian, Innovation Technology Plaza Phase I-A Block Large Pink Bus

Starlight Veranda



Join us this Saturday for a one-off Starlight Veranda event with special guests JCK from Electric Kitchen and enjoy RMB40 Aperol spritzes all night, courtesy of our sponsor Aperol. This exclusive event starts at 10pm. Don't miss out!

Every Saturday in August, from 10pm

For Reservations: +86755-2681 8890

BAIA, Shop 303, Building 2, Area A, Chuanqian Plaza, Sea World Plaza, Taizi Lu, Nanshan

Metal & Darkwave Night at Café Society

J

oin us every Monday from 7.30pm for Metal & Darkwave Night at Café Society! DJ Leinad will be spinning his favorite Heavy Metal, Darkwave, Goth, and other alternative music all night long. Enjoy food and drink specials all night! See you there!



Every Monday, from 7.30pm

Café Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian

Buddy System



This coming Tuesday at Craft Head, we're all about that Buddy System! Bring your bestie, your roommate, or even that cool coworker you kind of like, and get THREE drinks for just RMB100! Safety first, right?



Every Tuesday, before 9pm

For Reservations: +86-18666297694

Craft Head Brewing Co. (Futian), Jia Ka Ha, 2/F, Xinzhou 2 Jie and Xinzhou 7 Jie, Futian

Music

There's A Light 2024

THERE'S A LIGHT 2024 China Tour featuring special guests NOIR REVA. Join us for an unforgettable experience as these talented artists bring their captivating sounds and mesmerizing performances to audiences across China.



August 3, 2024

B10 Live, North side of Building C2, North Area, OCT-Loft, Xiangshan Dong Jie, Nanshan

Arts

Crossings

Discover the transformative journey of Guo Chengdong in "Crossings" exhibition. Experience the fusion of tradition and modernity in sculpture. Join us for an artistic voyage across cultures and concepts. Book now for an exclusive glimpse into the evolution of a master's craft.



Until September 25, 2024

Jupiter Museum of Art, No.6 Lanhua Dao, Futian Free Trade Zone, Futian

Summer Huts



Discover an immersive art experience as the exhibition transforms the UNESCO hall into a large-scale installation featuring nearly a hundred new paintings, sculptures, and installations by the artist. Witness the spontaneous creativity that reflects his observations and imaginations of Shenzhen, a rapidly evolving city.



Until October 27, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou

Exhibition of Selected Works by He Xiangning



Explore He Xiangning's artistic legacy, a vivid testament to her revolutionary spirit and noble character. Over 50 masterpieces reveal her unique style and profound expression, a treasure of Chinese art. Don't miss this rare exhibition showcasing her timeless works.



Until November 3, 2024

He Xiangning Art Museum, No.9013 Shennan Dadao, Futian

Silk in the National Cultures of Eurasia



The exhibition features 283 silk treasures from the Russian Museum of Ethnography, showcasing the unique and vibrant beauty of silk through seven distinct chapters.



Until November 10, 2024

Nanshan Museum, No.2093 Nanshan Dadao, Nanshan

Here Unfolds the Beauty



This exhibition carefully selects and displays bookplates with Chinese cultural elements from the collection of Shenzhen Art Museum. These works are all acquired from the "7th National Bookplate Exhibition" held by Shenzhen Art Museum in 1998. More than 100 bookplates involve a wide range of Chinese cultural elements, showing the meaningful oriental charm from different perspectives such as flowers, birds, insects, fish, architectural landscapes, stone inscriptions, New Year pictures, paper cutting, and legends.



Until March 16, 2025

Shenzhen Art Museum, Building 1, No.30 Tenglong Lu, Longhua

