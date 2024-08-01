  1. home
'Live Streamer' Added to China's List of Official Professions

By Yinmai O'Connor, August 1, 2024

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security announced that 19 new professions were being added to the list of those that are officially recognized in China. 

Live streamers and smart car test drivers were among the new additions. Other professions that reflect newly emerging industries, such as artificial intelligence system application specialist, were also added.

The changes were partly based on guidelines from the State Council aiming to build a more highly skilled workforce. 

Image via ST

“The release of new occupations is of great significance for developing jobs, guiding vocational education and training, improving the standards of employees, and promoting employment and entrepreneurship,” the ministry said.

In 2020, there were already approximately 1.23 million full-time live-streaming hosts in China. In 2022, live streamers generated over RMB3 trillion in sales revenue, which is expected to be up by 30% by the end of this year.

There are live streaming centers and companies throughout China whose employees can now feel a little more official as a recognized part of the workforce.

For the latest China news stories, follow our official WeChat account, ThatsBeijing.

[Cover image via Dao]

