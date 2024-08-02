26 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended

Awakening Love at the Italian Wine Festival

Experience the Italian Wine Festival, showcasing over 100 selections of wines from various regions of Italy. Immerse yourself in the rich culture and diverse flavors of Italian wines. Let's embark on a journey through Italy's wine heritage together!



Price: RMB188

August 9 - 10, 12noon - 7pm



OST, B1/F, K11 Art Mall, Zhujiang New Town, Guangzhou

Wellness Festival at ZoSkyPark



This highly anticipated event promises incredible value with free access to the Sustainable Flea Market and live music performances, along with ticketed activities such as six wellness events, a Silent Disco Live DJ Party, a Water Gun/Bikini/Pet Party on the ZoSkyPark rooftop, and exclusive perks from partnered vendors. Your ultimate summer and wellness fun awaits!

August 3, 10am - 9pm

August 4, 10am - 6pm

ZoSkyPark, Bld.6, 7/F, Gangding Kaike Rong Courtyard, Tianhe

Guangzhou K11 Art Mall is set to host the first-ever art project of the legendary manga character Astro Boy in China. Running from July 19 to November 17, "Go As Astro Boy" will be held at the chi K11 art space on the mall's fourth floor. This groundbreaking art project is organized by ToyQube, Red Art, and Tezuka Productions, with special support from the Guangzhou Cartoonists Association, JC Cartoon Art Museum, and MOORDN Institute. Astro Boy, created by the renowned manga artist Tezuka Osamu, has captivated audiences worldwide with his adventures and endearing qualities.



Until November 17, 2024

chi K11 art space at L4 in Guangzhou K11 Art Mall, No.6 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe

The Ball Out Camp at Five-Star Basketball Academy



For aspiring basketball stars, The Ball Out Camp offers an intensive experience designed to elevate your game. Enjoy 3 hours of individual skills training in the morning, team tactics in the afternoon, and daily competitions. Highlights include professional coaching, player theme sessions, game sessions, exclusive camp gear, All-Star Night & Camp Awards, and strength conditioning.

Ages: 8-16

Dates & Fees:

5 days/4 nights: RMB6,999

August 5 - 9, August 12 - 16

*Fee covers all camp activities, excluding transportation

Chuangxueyuan, No.1 Bohong Qi Lu, Zhongcun Jiedao, Panyu

Food & Drink

Dom Perignon 2015 Vintage Only at YUE

Starting in 2018, YUE has been reinterpreting and showing respect to Cantonese cuisine, becoming the first Dom Perignon restaurant in China. Embark on a journey to taste and feel the sparkling love between Dom Perignon Champagne and Modern Cantonese cuisine on Chinese Valentine's Day at YUE. YUE series brand restaurants are committed to providing diners with an unparalleled wine experience. Our sommeliers customize unique wine pairings to complement our exquisite menus. Summer is the perfect time to taste the art of Cantonese cuisine paired with Dom Perignon. For more information, please contact our customer service.



For more information, please contact Yue · Creative Cantonese Cuisine Customer Service

Tel/WeChat: +86-19927576951

Yue · Creative Cantonese Cuisine, 4/F, Nanfenghui, No.618 Xingang Dong Lu, Haizhu

Watch the Olympic Games at RichKat



In this hot summer, you can't just watch the Olympic games without any company, right? Come to RichKat to watch the Olympic games! Our big screens will broadcast all the events. Whenever you visit, we will serve you fresh craft beer to ensure you can comfortably enjoy watching your favorite competitions and cheering for your favorite athletes. Prefer watching the games at home? No problem! You can also purchase our equally fresh canned products in-store or online, so RichKat can accompany you while you watch the Olympics at home.



Until August 11, 2024

Search for "猫员外" on your map to find the nearest location.

Craft Beer Knowledge & Networking

Enjoy a two-hour free flow of three different craft beers and delicious snacks. French brewer Jeremy, the founder of Jerebrew brewery, will introduce the brewing process of each beer and share his expertise. This is a great opportunity to expand your craft beer knowledge and network with fellow enthusiasts. Join us for an evening of learning and socializing.



Price: RMB98++/person

August 2, 6.30pm - 8.30pm

For Reservations: +8620-2833 2888

Canton Lounge, 1/F, DoubleTree by Hilton, Guangzhou, No.391 Dongfeng Lu, Yuexiu

InterNations Guangzhou August Pool Party 2024

Teaming up with SoulWhite, InterNations Guangzhou is thrilled to bring you the best pool party experience in Guangzhou! Entrance tickets include: 1 welcome drink in 5-star Xanadu hotel, 5 DJs & 1 MC, Salsa, Bachata, Kizomba, Zumba, Funky & Arabic dance, Samba show, Infinity pool with breathtaking view, 1 after-party drink in Suns (exchange with your wristband). It’s optional to get into the water, you can just come to enjoy the music and mingle. The infinity pool is covered, even with rain we could still have a good time!

August 10, from 11am

Xanadu Guangzhou, No.1 Xingdao Nan Lu, International Biological Island, Haizhu

French Food Festival at White Swan Hotel



Experience the most unique French Food Festival at Guangzhou's landmark hotel! The classic French cuisine here has delighted dignitaries and royalty from around the world. During the Paris Olympics, these beloved classic dishes will be available at the River Cafe buffet. Don't miss out on this exquisite culinary experience!



Monday - Friday, lunch at RMB343/person

Sunday - Thursday, dinner at RMB538/person

Saturday & Sunday, lunch at RMB423/person

Friday & Saturday, dinner at RMB653/person

Until August 11, 2024

River Cafe, 1/F, White Swan Hotel, No.1 Shamian Nan Jie, Liwan

Magical Sous-vide Cooking



Be amazed by the magic of modernist cuisine with sous-vide cooking at Il Ponte. Enjoy silky and delicate foie gras confit, perfectly Maillard-reacted beef rib meat, juicy and tender salmon, and extraordinarily delicious chicken breast. Sous-vide cooking ensures precise time and temperature control, bringing out the ideal texture and flavor of different ingredients.



Available from August 2024

For Reservations: +8620-6683 3636

Il Ponte, Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe, No.215 Linhe Xiheng Lu, Tianhe

Go Big or Go Home at Cages

Celebrate the weekend with three days of drinking! Every Friday to Sunday, get 1 liter of Carlsberg draft or Pearl River beer for only RMB66! Hang out with friends and colleagues, or host team-building dinners... join us at Cages, get tipsy, and go into relaxed mode!



Every Friday to Sunday, not available during holidays

Cages, 3/F, Zhujiang Yingbo Beer Museum, No.118 Modiesha Dajie, Haizhu

Gathering in Yu Yue Heen



Experience exclusivity at Yu Yue Heen's Private Dining Room 9 on the 71st floor, offering stunning views of the Pearl River and Canton Tower. Savor a personalized menu curated by our MICHELIN-starred Chef Li. This is the ideal venue for business gatherings, parties, and intimate events.



Customized menu by Chef Li

Accommodates up to 20 guests

Decorative table flowers

Available from August 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8883 3300

Yu Yue Heen, Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou, No.5 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Summer Fun Fest at LN Garden Hotel Guangzhou



Explore 26 cultural and artistic checkpoints and collect stamps to win surprise summer prizes. Join the Little Botanist Adventure in our garden with over 80 plant species. Become a plant detective today! Participate in the Nespresso Eco-Friendly Scrub Workshop, learn about coffee's cultural charm, and discover the eco-story behind coffee. Every Saturday, join our summer vacation handicraft classes. Every Sunday from August 4 to August 25, participate in our Pith Paper Painting Workshop.



Various times until August 31, 2024

LN Garden Hotel, Guangzhou, No.368 Huanshi Dong Lu, Yuexiu

A Summer Breeze at Morton's Grille



There is no better way to enjoy your summer time with a spectacular 3 course set menu featuring 5J ham in Morton's Grille, starting from July 7 throughout the entire month of August!



Price: from RMB368, with 10% service charge

Until August 31, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8708 5888

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, No.222 Xingmin Lu, Tianhe

Cocktails Happy Hour at Highland



Enjoy Highland Whisky Bar's signature cocktails buy one get one free!



Monday to Sunday, 7.30pm - 9pm

Highland Whisky Bar (Four Seas Walk), LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

Highland Whisky Bar (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 101, No.4 Huaming Lu, Tianhe

Music

Nova Heart 2024 Tour

On the electronic and rock fusion backbone, Nova Heart's music nourishes with 80s retro pop, French cold wave, disco, and Indian classical styles. Their sound is uniquely their own, full of conflict and passion, intricate yet raw, beautiful yet destructive, constantly injecting unfamiliar emotions into a nostalgic familiarity.

August 2, 2024

For Tickets: +86-13751833027

Tai Space Livehouse, Warehouse 5, Taigucang Wharf, No.124 Gexin Lu, Longfeng Jie, Haizhu

There's A Light 2024



THERE'S A LIGHT 2024 China Tour featuring special guests NOIR REVA. Join us for an unforgettable experience as these talented artists bring their captivating sounds and mesmerizing performances to audiences across China.



August 4, 2024

For Tickets: +8620-8133 4284

MAO Livehouse, 3/F, 265 Enning Lu, Liwan

Hello Again



This time, Fido arrives in Guangzhou with new themed music, aiming to penetrate the untouched corners of your inner world. Through his personal experiences and emotions, Fido will share and embrace the imperfections together with his fans.



August 4, 2024

For Tickets: +86-13751833027

Tai Space Livehouse, Warehouse 5, Taigucang Wharf, No.124 Gexin Lu, Longfeng Jie, Haizhu

Making Memories



In this suffocating pace, we've all forgotten how to pause, becoming like machines in constant repetition and acceleration, a poignant and absurd tale reminiscent of Chaplin's "Modern Times." Let's take a step back, rediscover the joy of living, and embrace the beauty of slowing down.



August 7, 2024

ROSlive, No.11 Haizhu Tongchuanghui Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu

City Singers Comes to Guangzhou



City Singers is a six-member mixed a cappella vocal ensemble established in 2009 at Xiamen University. Their performance style is lively and relaxed, providing audiences of all ages with a friendly and soothing music appreciation experience. It allows audiences to immerse themselves in the charm of vocals and share in delightful musical moments.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB180

August 10, 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Arts

Flourishing Scene in August

The exhibition delves into the artist's profound understanding of the era and life, showcasing innovative artistic practices. Reflect on challenging times with hope for a spring rebirth, marvel at the surprises of fleeting moments, resonate with the heartbeat of the times with sincere emotions, and pursue the beauty of life with a gentle narrative.



August 2 - 16, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art, No.38 Yanyu Lu, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

Bye Bye Braille

Experience the poignant "Bye Bye Braille" project, inspired by artist Wu Yu's chance encounter with a blind woman in the bustling Paris Metro, overlooked by the busy crowd. This series is a reflection of the dialogue and contemplation that unfolded, sparking a journey of empathy and understanding. Dive into a thought-provoking exploration of perception and connection. Join us for this impactful exhibition that challenges our perspectives on sight and interaction.



August 3 - October 7, 2024

Another Art Museum, No.11 Gantang Dadao, Panyu

Wait in Meditation



Xu Dongsheng's work consistently focuses on contemporary painting as a lens and medium to reconstruct memory and experience from an individual perspective, reflecting on issues within social history and cultural structures. His paintings interweave memory with reality, time with space, individual with collective memory, and experience with perception, offering a complex reflection of human nature and a sense of alienation that challenges the viewer.



Until August 25, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art, No.38 Yanyu Lu, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

Upcoming



Surging Clouds at the Window

A multimedia cross-disciplinary live presentation of Zhang Guangtian's literary works. Excerpting dialogues from his published novels about transcending time and death, conveying a sense of spiritual solace, and a soft yet resolute temperament.



Price: RMB100-150, Student Rate; RMB800, Standard Rate

*Please present a valid student ID at door for student rate tickets

August 13 - 25, 7.30pm

South of South Lake the summer palace for artists, NO.9 Nanhu Dong Lu, Baiyun

Junkyard Beats - The Box Show



In the hands of Junkyard Beats, ordinary household items are transformed into extraordinary musical instruments, and unwanted junk comes alive in exciting and surprising ways! THE BOX SHOW excites the imagination of children and adults alike. We follow four characters during their daily activities in a world made of cardboard boxes and junk.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB99

August 17, 3pm & 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

School of Rock The Musical



Get ready to rock with the hilarious hit musical School of Rock! Follow Dewey Finn, a failed rock star posing as a teacher, as he turns a prep school class into the most awesome rock band ever. With Andrew Lloyd Webber's new score and a cast of kids rocking out live, School of Rock is a must-see for all ages. Tune your guitar and join the fun!

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Tickets from RMB399

Aug 23 - 25, 2024

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

