9 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Music

House on the Roof at Migas Mercado

The 14th edition of House on the Roof takes place this weekend on the beautiful Migas terrace. Beijing’s own Leslie Jaycee – who is one of the most successful Chinese DJs in the city – will be supported by Jay 1,2, Giórgi and Zürkiye.

August 3, 9pm-late

Early-bird: RMB88, Presale: RMB128, Door: RMB158

Migas Mercado, 7F China World Mall, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang.

Stelios Vassiloudi at Dada



Stelios Vassiloudis is a multifaceted composer, producer and DJ hailing from Athens, Greece. Active in the electronic music since the early 2000s, he has cultivated a sound of his own - one that reflects his rich and diverse musical background, transcending the dance floor via an emotional narrative of complex soundscapes, intricate harmonies and hypnotic rhythms.

August 2, 9pm-late

RMB60 before 10.30pm, RMB90 after 10.30pm

Dada Beijing, B1 Ritan International Trade Center Block A, No.17 Ritan Beilu, Chaoyang

Bring Your Own Vinyl at The Factory



BYOV is a community event for like-minded vinyl lovers to come share their favorite records. Come sign up for a 10-30min set – whether you are a pro or a vinyl virgin.

August 3, 3pm-late

Free entry

The Factory, No.135 Gulou Dong Dajie, Dongcheng

Eclectic Electric at Dada



Eclectic Electric founder DJ Half/N/Half is celebrating her birthday at Dada! The Los Angeles native – who has opened for some of the top DJs in the world – will be playing with German DJ El-mar and local talent 2Diffcult.

August 3, 9.30pm-late

Free before 11pm, RMB60 after 11pm

Dada Beijing, B1 Ritan International Trade Center Block A, No.17 Ritan Beilu, Chaoyang

Ska Night at Modernista







Get ready to skank all night long this Friday with 36 tricks! 36 tricks always know how to produce dynamic ska beats and melodies with trumpets and saxophone, shaking your body and moving your feet. After the ska party, DJ Dave will take over the stage and play dancing music till dawn.

August 2, 9pm-late

Free entry

Modernista, No.44 Baochao Hutong, Gulou East Avenue, Dongcheng

T aylor Swift Themed Party at Mao Livehouse



Taylor Swift fans won’t want to miss this themed night at Mao Livehouse. Swifties can sing along to their favorite songs.

August 3, 9pm-11pm

RMB99/ticket, RMB178/set of two

Mao Livehouse, Room G23, No.136 Courtyard 2, No.69 Fuxing Lu, Haidian

Food & Drink

Jamaican Food and Reggae at Blackhole

Don’t miss this celebration of Jamaica with vegan and pork rib meal options for RMB88. The food is popular so make a reservation to guarantee your meal. The first 20 guests to make a reservation will receive a 100ml bottle of jerk spice sauce. There will also be DJs spinning reggae tunes while you eat, drink and hang.

August 4, 3pm-late

Free entry

Blackhole and The Factory, 1F & 2F No.135 Gulou Dong Dajie, Dongcheng

Celebrate Singapore National Day at JinShang

Celebrate Singapore National Day at JinShang with musical performances and delicious food!

August 9, 5-9pm

RMB100/Adult, RMB59/Kid below 12 years old

JinShang, No.20 Xinyuanli, West Chaoyang

Singapore Hawker Festival

The Hawker Festival is a great place to celebrate Singapore for a day of family friendly fun.



August 10, 11am-7.30pm

RMB100/Adult, RMB59/Kid below 12 years old

JinShang, No.20 Xinyuanli, West Chaoyang

