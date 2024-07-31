  1. home
Silent Disco Returns for Shanghai Round 2!

By T+ Tickets, July 31, 2024

0 0

After a successful run at Shanghai's Rock Bund Historical Building District, and following on from six years of sell-out, five-star shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Silent Adventures team are taking their celebrated Silent Disco over the river to Pudong for a brand-new adventure!

Don their magical, high-tech headphones and feel your inhibitions evaporate as they lead you on a fun-filled Silent Disco tour of EKA Tianwu.

0.jpg

4.jpg

2.jpg

1.jpg

5.jpg

EKA stands for 'Exploration Knowledge Aesthetics,' while Tianwu is derived from 'The Exploitation of the Works of Nature.'

A creative park and community hub for 'change makers,' with a rotating schedule of cultural events, including art exhibitions, film screenings, and EKA Market events, the location is not just an urban cultural and artistic aesthetic district, but also an immersive architectural magazine that can be read.

Embark on a unique roaming riot of revelry as you follow the Silent Guide and engage in emotion-releasing dances, transforming EKA into a scene of celebration.

IMG_20240622_163343_compressed_docsmall.com.jpg

IMG_20240622_212502_compressed_docsmall.com.jpg

IMG_20240622_212709_compressed_docsmall.com.jpg

IMG_20240706_124307_compressed_docsmall.com.jpg

IMG_20240706_125616_compressed_docsmall.com.jpg

IMG_20240712_205913_compressed_docsmall.com.jpg

IMG_20240712_205318_compressed_docsmall.com.jpg

IMG_20240712_211542_compressed_docsmall.com.jpg

retouch_2024071221113029_compressed_docsmall.com.jpg

Expect song, dance, flash mobs and surprises in the most feel-good hour of the summer. Without a doubt, the most fun you can have with your clothes on!

Tickets are RMB280. Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Silent-Disco-Line-2.png

Fri-Sun Aug 9-Sep 1, 4.30pm & 8pm; RMB280

EKA Tianwu, 535 Jinqiao Lu, by Zhonghuan Lu, Pudong District 金桥路535号, 近中环路

[All images courtesy of Silent Adventures]

