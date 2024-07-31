  1. home
  2. Articles

Good or Bad? China's National Cyberspace ID Initiative

By Yinmai O'Connor, July 31, 2024

0 0

Last week, the Chinese government proposed a cyberspace ID that in theory would protect personal information and safeguard data security.

The draft National Network Identity Authentication Public Service Management Measures (yup, it's a mouthful) is a 16-article initiative that proposes two forms of digital ID, which would be available through a national authentication app and would enable people to verify their identities online without disclosing personal information such as their name, birthday or email. 

The proposed voluntary unified network number would be an ID composed of a mixture of letters and numbers and a digital authentication credential that would both correspond to a user’s identity.

However, the initiative has also raised concerns amongst legal experts regarding the potential for increased monitoring and social control; they have warned that it could tighten the surveillance of people’s online activity and allow the centralized system to more comprehensively track an individual’s online footprint.

Not only could retailers more easily target consumers, but the connection to someone’s official identity could make them more nervous to engage in open discussions online.

For now, however, the initiative is still open for discussion, and the public will be able to comment on it until August 25.

For the latest China news stories, follow our official WeChat account, ThatsBeijing.

[Images via Ai]

ThatsBeijingWechat.png

more news

Iconic UK Shoegaze Pioneers RIDE Talks China Tour

Iconic UK Shoegaze Pioneers RIDE Talks China Tour

Bassist Steve Queralt on being back in the Middle Kingdom

DQ China Launches 1st Burger Restaurant in Shanghai

DQ China Launches 1st Burger Restaurant in Shanghai

New player in the burger market

More Than Half of China's Leading Companies Downsized in 2023

More Than Half of China's Leading Companies Downsized in 2023

Headcounts and salaries took a major hit last year

9 Amazing Trips to Take Around Shanghai & China

Have an adventure!

Insider's Ultimate China Travel Guide 2024 (Guangzhou)

Everything you need to know is right HERE!

Comics Bridge Cultures: China-Belgium Comic Book Exhibition

Meet Wu Kong and The Smurfs!

WATCH: Good Times at Our Fun-Filled Family Carnival!

A weekend of glorious sunshine

Shenzhen Airport Unveils China's First Pet Waiting Lounge

Pets receive better treatment while traveling than humans these days!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

You Can Now Watch the Paris Olympics in Cinemas

40% of Chinese Children Face Obesity by 2030

10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Super Typhoon Gaemi Set to Be 2nd Strongest on Record

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Silent Disco Returns for Shanghai Round 2!

Silent Disco Returns for Shanghai Round 2!

Good or Bad? China's National Cyberspace ID Initiative

Good or Bad? China's National Cyberspace ID Initiative

In-Between: Sanlitun's Hidden Gem for Healthy Yunnan Fusion Food

In-Between: Sanlitun's Hidden Gem for Healthy Yunnan Fusion Food

32 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

32 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc Across China

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc Across China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives