Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc Across China

In less than 20 hours, heavy rainfall in Hunan breached three river dikes and forced the evacuation of thousands of people.

Super typhoon Gaemi has caused the Juan and Xiang rivers to surge and leave many of the surrounding villages underwater.

State media has reported that water levels reached record highs and have strained emergency response services.

The National Development and Reform Commission has issued RMB500 million in emergency funding for the Hunan, Henan, Sichuan, Shaanxi and Fujian as 15 provinces are now on emergency alert.

On Sunday, a severe landslide in Yuelin Village of Hengyang City killed 15 people, badly injured six, and trapped 20 residents – all of whom have now been accounted for.

Schools, businesses and public transportation have all been closed down in Linjiang – a city in the northeastern province of Jilin – and authorities have urged people to stay indoors and not attempt to go out or stock up on supplies.

READ MORE: Super Typhoon Gaemi Set to Be 2nd Strongest on Record

The government has also warned that the rainfall might impact the fall grain production in northeastern China, which is one of the country’s largest grain producing regions.

Many cities in Northern China – including Beijing – are experiencing massive rainstorms, which are expected to continue into August.

Authorities are issuing transport and tourism safety reminders as the peak travel season faces this troublesome weather.

For the latest China news stories, follow our official WeChat account, ThatsBeijing.

[Images via ChinaDaily]



