2 New Menus: Narisawa & Union Trading Company

Narisawa

Two-Michelin-starred and consistently World's 50 Best ranked restaurant, Narisawa from Tokyo opened up in Shanghai’s 1000 Trees last July.

Narisawa Shanghai is the only other location in the entire world outside of Tokyo – the decision to expand nearly two decades in the making – so this opening made quite the splash in the Shanghai dining scene last summer.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

A year out from its debut, we are back again to experience how the menu has evolved while still remaining true to its core tenet of food sustainability.



Chef Yoshihiro Narisawa. Image courtesy of Narisawa

Chef Yoshihiro Narisawa has continued pushing boundaries to gain a deeper understanding of Chinese culture's influence on the Japanese diet over time, and demonstrate his appreciation for the interconnectivity of both cuisines through his own cooking at the Shanghai location.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

This iteration of the summer menu takes diners through varying altitudes of Japan’s geography to present naturalistic “satoyama cuisine” – food from the areas between the mountains and flat lands, where people live sustainably, connected directly with nature.

Locally sourcing produce via artisan farmers – from the fields to the forests of China – the ever-evolving seasonal Set Menu (RMB1,800 + 10% service charge) is a celebration of the highest quality Chinese ingredients.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

While said menu guarantees something new for repeat diners, a few of the mainstay dishes always remain – ones that embody what Narisawa is all about.

Take the Bread of the Forest for instance, a visual metaphor for the process of food evolution through the act of fermentation.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Using wildly-sourced yeast from the Shirakami Mountain, the bread dough rises tableside, with the fermentation kickstarted by a warming candle placed below it causing the dough to expand and bubble over the glass container in which it’s originally presented.

The process represents the microbes that surround us – the building blocks of all life – that are invisible to the naked eye. Yet, while diners enjoy their first few courses, the verdant-hued citrus and mugwort-laced dough nearly doubles in size, before being placed in a 220°C stone pot to bake, also on the dining table.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Served steaming, the plush buns dimple and pull apart in stretchy tears, accompanied by a pad of 'mossy' butter – coated in a black olive and chlorophyll powder to resemble the forest floor.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

As the bread is rising, diners are presented with a trio of starters, spanning ocean to mountain.

First, sugary snap peas cover a spring roll skin tartlet filled with Fujian-sourced Kuruma Tiger Prawns.

Next, to land, a plush brioche toast is covered by a thick layer of Shandong Wagyu Beef tartare, sprinkled with pink peppercorns and Kaluga Queen Caviar sourced from Thousand Island Lake, near Hangzhou.

And back to the oceans, a roughly chopped King Crab and egg salad is flecked with golden-hued, in-house-made bottarga, also atop a brioche toast.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

A truly Japanese style dish, plump chunks of the medium fatty portion of the Tuna belly – known as chutoro – is capped by buttery Dalian sea urchin and a nip of nose-tingling heat from Yunnan wasabi, all dribbled in a Japanese kimi-joyu sauce made from egg yolk and soy sauce.

Diced shan yao (山药) – or wild mountain yam – lends necessary crunch while shiso refreshes the palate.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

An ode to Kyoto’s annual Gion Festival, the eponymous July holiday that lends this plate its name, diners are presented with an edible work of art that mimics the Yasaka Shrine – the celebration epicenter of said festival.

Chef Narisawa employs local Shandong round eggplants in a myriad of ways – first a fried then sautéed rectangular base, followed by a shmear of eggplant purée blended with cheese and shiso, topped with deep-fried eggplant and shitake mushroom spikes, all sheathed in a demurely sour tomato essence jelly.

As aubergine finds its way into every nook and cranny of the plate, diners can appreciate the diversity of this understated vegetable.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

A thinner, slippery rendition of udon found in northern Japan, called inaniwa, serves as the foundation for Hamaguri Clams, deep-fried fava beans, and crunchy bamboo shoots, all swimming in a robust and ocean salinity-forward clam essence and dashi broth, rounded by the slightest hint of bonito.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Inspired by Chef Narisawa’s time in the Basque region of Spain, the Squid represents a ‘scene of the seashore’ where he witnessed local fisherman grilling their freshest catch of the day.

Mimicking the smoky embers of a roaring fire, carbonized bell pepper is combined with liquid nitrogen to create an umami-rich 'ash' that is spooned over the seared Fujian squid, engorged by its saffron-scented fish cake filling.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Plated above a sticky 10-hour reduction of bell pepper essence, a fiery orange stripe – representing the glowing flames – is a second sauce made from chili peppers and Spanish salami.

Rosy Seabass – Charcoal, sushi rice, nori, wasabi. Image by Sophie Steiner/That’s





Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

A course that has been served by Narisawa in some shape or form for more than 20 years, the Lobster is presented with a butter- and cinnamon-steamed tomato – at once tart and saccharine – dribbled in a vanilla cream sauce that augments the crustacean’s inherent sweetness.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The savory side of the meal culminates with filet mignon Wagyu Beef steeped in a homemade sukiyaki sauce.

Thin batons of citrus-marinated water bamboo crown the top alongside earthy Yunnan matsutake mushrooms.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The refreshing flavors of summer are served up with a twist as the Mango Passion Fruit – a tropical and textural parfait of coconut ice cream and mango sorbet, coconut pudding, Malibu coconut and passion fruit sauces, fresh Hainan mango and pineapple, and coconut cookie crumbles.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The famed Wuxi Peach also makes a showing, pleated above a rum-soaked sponge cake – as a baba au rhum of sorts – a tip of the hat to chef Narisawa’s father, a famous pastry chef in Japan, and the inspiration for this dessert that has found its way onto his menus for over 20 years, from Tokyo to Shanghai.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

An alternative to the customary petite four, a Narisawa-branded rice flour cracker – known in Japanese as monaka – is packed with cubes of Matcha mochi and a spread of brown sugar red bean purée, a delicately sweet crunch to end the meal on high.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Guests can further elevate their dining experience with a Sake Pairing Menu (RMB1,200), showcasing the hand-selected sakes hailing from the only two breweries that Chef Narisawa works with.

Masuda Sake Company, a hand-brewed sake that employs traditional methods – like shingin polishing to maintain the utmost umami core of the rice kernel – has even created a roster of sakes exclusively brewed for Narisawa, to align with his gastronomic vision.

Narisawa, 7/F, 1000 Trees, 600 Moganshan Lu, by Changhua Lu, 大洋晶典7楼, 莫干山路600号, 近昌化路.

Union Trading Company

This month, world-renowned bar and Shanghai favorite Union Trading Company hit double digits, celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a special “decade’s worth of drinks” menu, comprised of two drinks from the menu of each of the last 10 years.



Union Trading Company founder and owner Yao Lu. Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

A culmination of the evolution that the bar has gone through over the last decade, this lineup of best hits will be available through November.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Dating back to UTC’s second year of operation (2015), the Shanghai Breakfast (RMB98) is an ode to founder and owner Yao Lu’s childhood growing up in his grandparent’s home in Shanghai.

Morning meant starting the day with the requisite zhimahu (芝麻糊) or black sesame soup, a staple across the country that Yao "tips his hat (and his shaker) to."

In this dessert drink, Rémy Martin VSOP Cognac is mellowed by the acidity inherent in Chinese huangjiu (or yellow wine), amped by black sesame paste, cream, a touch of honey and banana for body.

A violet-hued dusting of taro powder lends both aroma and a splash of color, while toasted sesame seeds round out this homage to breakfast in a glass.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The drink that scored Yao the coveted gold at the 2016 China Chivas Masters Grand Final, the Southern China Iced Tea (RMB98) has made a welcomed comeback, bridging tea from China to London.

Swirling together a multitude of Chinese ingredients – kumquat marmalade, smoky Lapsang Souchong southern tea, and citrus – plus Chivas 12 Year Blended Scotch, the resulting libation is the mainland’s answer to UK’s afternoon tea, with a kick.

Since its initial debut, the drink has consistently raked in 11% of total cocktail sales. Ever.

So yeah, it’s a real winner.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Inspired by a Mexican wrestling and tequila party the team attended while in New Orleans for the lauded Tales of the Cocktail festival in 2018, the Miso Caliente (RMB98) is Yao’s quip-worthy luchador fighter name, the ‘spicy miso sensation.’

Equally bold and full of brawn as the fighters themselves, this bevvie sees Chivas 12 Year Blended Scotch shaken with honey-lined red miso and chili tincture, finished with a crisp nori slice and fluttering dried bonito flakes.

The sour and booze-forward mouthful is an onslaught on the senses, tempered by the salty crunch of the seaweed.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

A part of the bar’s renowned barrel aging program, the 1870s Sazerac (RMB98) is a Rémy Martin cognac spin on the traditional Sazerac, aged in absinthe-washed Limousin oak barrels.

The use of Shanghainese huangjiu, plus in-house made herbal Amaro, replace the bitters in the original Sazerac recipe.

Using a solera blending system (most commonly used for Spanish sherry) the crew combines the three top quality barrels (of 21 total barrels), a process that has stood the test of time since it was first introduced by team members Bin Lee and Lio Yao in 2020.

All this translates to only the best of the best being delivered straight to your cup.

The Greek Wedding (RMB98) – Rye, Talisker 10 Year, Roots Rakomelo, Oloroso sherry, Disaronno, rose. Image by Sophie Steiner/That’s



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

One of the most complex savory sippers to grace the menu, the Made in China (RMB98) is just that, embodying flavors of the mainland – more specifically Haidilao’s tomato hotpot broth – coupled with the classic Bloody Mary.

To make it light and refreshing, the drink is clarified, yet it still boasts big flavor. Think cherry tomatoes, laoganma spice, olive water, coriander, sesame and chili oil, and a clarified milk wash, with a finishing tang of lemon.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

A nod to the milk punch craze, but hit with a dose of childhood nostalgia, the Neon Milk Punch (RMB98) is a bowl of cereal.

Made boozy.

And crushable.

And neon 80s cyberpunk.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Finished with the saccharine chomp of Fruity Pebbles breakfast cereal – heightened by passionfruit, pineapple, and lemon – this milk fat-washed Beefeater Gin dram is tribute to Yao’s American childhood, replete with overflowing cereal bowls and midnight Blade Runner reruns.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

On top of all these iconic UTC historical drinks, the bar is also simultaneously launching a chocolate collaboration with Shanghai-based craft chocolate brand Nibbo, pairing together three different kinds of chocolate made to enhance three specific Union Trading Company drinks, available through the end of September.

Expect chocolate sous vide, melted, and fat-washed libations that further supplement a few of the aforementioned signatures, plus collaboration Union Trading Company x Nibbo chocolate bars available for sale.

Union Trading Company, 306 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 衡山路306号，近永嘉路.

[Cover image by Sophie Steiner/That's]

