  1. home
  2. Articles

CBD Gets Desperate as Rents Decline by 20-30%

By Yinmai O'Connor, July 29, 2024

0 0

Beijing’s central business district (CBD) has suffered several large-scale departures, and the space rented in office buildings in the city center has declined by as much as 30% in the last year alone.

At 18%, Beijing’s overall office vacancy rate is now the highest out of China’s first-tier cities. According to the China Real Estate Information Corp (CRIC), rent prices fell by 3.7% in the last quarter as a result.

The recent departures of large state-owned enterprises – such as Sinochem Holdings and China Huaneng Group – have left huge gaps in the market. They both moved their headquarters to the Xiongan New Area, which is about 100km southwest of Beijing. 

Screenshot-2024-07-29-at-5.34.48-PM.png
View of the central business district in Beijing (Image via Ai)

Tech giants have also increased the vacancy rates by moving their offices out of Beijing. Alibaba Holding Group recently left 150,000 square meters of office space empty in Wangjing after it relocated its headquarters to an industrial estate 22.5km outside of the city. 

Samsung Tower in the CBD now has a vacancy rate of 20%, and is offering nine months of rent-free tenancy to draw in new tenants, while other buildings nearby are offering three to four months for free.

Citywide rents are expected to further decline in the second half of 2024 as Beijing’s role as the hub for the headquarters of most state-owned firms changes.

Landlords will have to continue to offer better prices and terms to avoid further vacancies in the coming months.

For the latest China news stories, follow our official WeChat account, ThatsBeijing.

[Cover image via ChinaDaily]

ThatsBeijingWechat.png


more news

12 Amazing Art Shows This August in Foshan

12 Amazing Art Shows This August in Foshan

Creativity takes courage!

15 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

15 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

The city is your oyster!

28 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

28 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

Kick out the jams!

T+ Tickets: Shakespeare, Clowns, Art Shows + More!

Not-to-be-missed events

Super Typhoon Gaemi Set to Be 2nd Strongest on Record

Mainland braces for severe floods and destruction

20 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Most important meal of the week!

10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Get outta town!

Where to Watch the Paris Olympics in Guangzhou

Watch all your favorite games with a big crowd!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

You Can Now Watch the Paris Olympics in Cinemas

40% of Chinese Children Face Obesity by 2030

10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Super Typhoon Gaemi Set to Be 2nd Strongest on Record

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

CBD Gets Desperate as Rents Decline by 20-30%

CBD Gets Desperate as Rents Decline by 20-30%

12 Amazing Art Shows This August in Foshan

12 Amazing Art Shows This August in Foshan

15 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

15 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

28 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

28 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

T+ Tickets: Shakespeare, Clowns, Art Shows + More!

T+ Tickets: Shakespeare, Clowns, Art Shows + More!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives